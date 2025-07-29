Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, ultimate venom

Ultimate Venom in The Daily LITG, 29th July, 2025

Ultimate Venom was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Ultimate Venom and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Robert Downey Jr

Jeff Lemire and Diego Olortegui Launch A New JSA Comic For DC All-In

LITG two years ago, Chris Weston's Batman

LITG three years ago, The Death Of Superman

LITG four years ago – Not Miller Time

LITG five years ago, $4.99

Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. Is that a price point too far?

LITG, six years ago, 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Chris Sprouse of Tom Strong, Supreme

of Tom Strong, Supreme Chris Kotsakis of Artistacomics

of Artistacomics Nate Bellegarde of Brit and Nowhere Men

of Brit and Nowhere Men Theo Scheresky, writer of Late Sunsets Early Sunrises

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

