Marvel To Explain Doctor Doom in The Daily LITG, 29th July, 2024
Marvel plans to exolain Doctor Doom topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can always read all about stuff.
The ten most popular stories yesterday:
- Marvel Writer Will Explain Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom in a Month
- Jim Lee Shares Official Animation for Gunn & Safran's DC Studios
- Hasbro Announces New Transformers Dinobot Dinoking Multipack
- Russos Directing Avengers 5 & Robert Downey Jr. Cast As Doctor Doom
- Interview with the Vampire S03 Teaser Sees Lestat In "Rock God" Mode
- Is Marvel Launching A New New Warriors In 2025 From Luciano Vecchio?
- Marvel Hall H: Fantasticar, Doctor Doom, & More In HQ Pictures/Videos
- Will This Be San Diego Corona Con? Comic Creators Come Down With Covid
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Rattler HasLab Unlocks Revealed
- Jeff Lemire and Diego Olortegui Launch A New JSA Comic For DC All-In
And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.
- The Rare Debut of Lightning Girl & Other Lightning Comics, at Auction
- Elon Musk Said Judge Dredd Would Drive A Cybertruck, Comic Folks React
- IDW And Paramount Sign New Star Trek Comics Contract
- Paul Tobin, Thom Zahler & Katie Cook To Create Angry Birds Comics
- Erica Schultz and Giada Belviso's Laura Kinney: Wolverine at SDCC
- Free SDCC Comics Selling on eBay, Batman, TVA, GI Joe, Bad Idea & More
- Diamond Comics Retailer Presentation At San Diego Comic-Con
- Team Darkstalkers in Udon's October 2024 Solicits & SDCC Presentation
- Eisner Awards 2024 Results At SDCC in The Daily LITG, 28th July, 2024
LITG one year ago, Chris Weston's Batman
- Chris Weston's Batman Designs For The Flash Movie
- DC Comics' Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Includes Variant Centrefolds
- A New Cosmic Ghost Rider To Replace Frank Castle
- Secret Invasion: So [SPOILER] Was a Skrull Since "Civil War," Huh?
- PokÃ©mon GO In-Person Only Event Air Adventures Begins This Weekend
- Covid, Con-Crud And San Diego Comic-Con 2023
- The Many, Many Deaths Of The X-Men At The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- New 3,000 Piece Martian Manhunter Exclusive Arrives from McFarlane
- Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes Discusses SNW/Lower Decks Crossover & More
- The Latest On The Lateness Of The Justice Society Of America
- Ms Marvel's Family Welcome Her Back From The Dead
- How Christian Ward Got His Cosmic Horror Arkham Asylum Batman On
- Hulk Hogan's Marvel-ous Tale of Name Rights: Truth or Hulk Hog-wash?
- PrintWatch: Spider-Man, Ultimate Invasion. BRZRKR Get Second Printings
- When RB Silva Drew The First 8 Pages Of The Hellfire Gala By Mistake
- Binc Fundraises For Flooded Books & Comics Stores in Vermont
- My Cat Is Such A Weirdo Manga in Seven Seas October 2023 Solicits
- The Cauldron Stirs Up Band Of Bards' October 2023 Solicits
- Chris Weston's Flash Batman in The Daily LITG 28th July 2023
LITG two years ago, The Death Of Superman
- DC Comics Officially Announces The Death of Superman Tomorrow. Again.
- Star Trek: Melissa Navia to William Shatner: Do You Even Watch, Bro?
- Star Trek: Melissa Navia Sees Shatner Stans for Who They Really Are
- The Death Of Superman, Again, This Time With Doombreaker
- Hot Toys Debuts Powerful Darth Vader Figure from Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Lucifer Co-Showrunner Has Kind Words for Netflix's The Sandman
- Amazing Spider-Man #900 – From Ayn Rand to One More Day
- Harley Quinn EPs: Nixed Season 3 Bruce Wayne Scene "Really Mean"
- Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures
- Seinfeld: One Cringeworthy Episode That Painfully Didn't Age Well
- Charles Biro's Notorious Crime Does Not Pay #33, Up for Auction
- Matt Baker's South Sea Girl in Seven Seas Comics, Up for Auction
- Tapas Media CCO Michele Wells Has Also Been Let Go
- PrintWatch: Dark Crisis, Fortnite, Mandalorian, Gambit, Ant-Man & More
- Chopping Block Comes To Print in Keenspot October 2022 Solicits
- CEO Of Tapas Media, Chang Kim, Has Just Announced Staff Layoffs
- My Hero Academia 20 Volume Box Set From Viz in October 2022 Solicits
- The Best Of 2000AD FOC Today, Not Raising Prices For British Readers
- A Guardian, Argus & Postmasters in Source Point October 2022 Solicits
- Karim Ahmad & David N. Gordillo's Divide in CEX October 2022 Solicits
- Behemoth Comics Changes To Sumerian Comics For October 2022 Solicits
- Killchella & Pulp Bites Launch in Scout Comics October 2022 Solicits
- They Keep Killing Superman in the Daily LITG, 28th July 2022
LITG three years ago – Not Miller Time
- Frank Miller No Longer Attending Thought Bubble After Creator Boycott
- Jeopardy! Host LeVar Burton Part of Not-So-Great Game Show First
- What Will Dean Cain Say When He Hears About New Superman? (Spoiler)
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
- The Orville Season 3 Shares Seth MacFarlane Planetary Union Sign Look
- McFarlane Toys Announces DC Comics Collectibles Takeover
- Is Dean Cain The New Dave Bautista? The Daily LITG, 28th July 2021
- Tonight Is Dialga Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Details & Tips
- Good Luck #1 & #2 Secret Foil Covers Rarest Boom Variants Yet?
- Adam F. Goldberg & Hans Rodionoff Talk Today's New Comic Possessive
- Diamond's Top 400 Most-Ordered Comics/Graphic Novels In June 2021
- Kang The Conqueror #1 Tops Advance Reorders From Comic Book Stores
- Captain America Urinating On US History- What Will Dean Cain Say?
- Armagedron Now- Making A New Monster in Fantastic Four #34 (Spoilers)
- Kirbons And More Hellfire Gala Fallout In Today's X-Men Comics
- Mysterio, A Kindred Project For Two Decades? (Amazing Spider-Man #71)
- Free Comic Book Day Will Be Delayed Or Staggered In The UK
LITG four years ago, $4.99
Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. Is that a price point too far?
- Marvel Comics And The $4.99 Twenty-Page Comic Book
- Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon, Jeff Loveness React to "Acid" Emmy Nom
- American Horror Story: Bassett, Ross Wouldn't Mind Marie Laveau Series
- How The Missing Final Line Ruined Minority Report
- Buizel Spotlight Hour Tonight in Pokemon GO, But Will It Be Shiny?
- Cable, Like Polyamorous Father, Like Polyamorous Son?
- Tom King Issues Full Apology to Jae Lee, Removes Tweets
- Dynamite Entertainment Posts Comicsgate Statement – Is It Enough?
- Supernatural, Good Omens: Misha Collins, Michael Sheen's Divine Cause
- Dragon Week Unlocked At Pokémon GO Fest 2020
- The Heroes Of The Empyre Go To War (Spoilers)
- Which Came First? Batgirl #47, Nightwing #72 or Batman #95? SPOILERS
- The Pandemic Comes to Todd McFarlane's Spawn, But Is It Our Pandemic?
- Why Do Cotati Prefer Wakanda To Krakoa and Mexico? (Empyre Spoilers)
- DC Comics Makes Hellblazer: Rise And Fall #1 Returnable
LITG, five years ago, 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'
- "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia": A Reigniting of "The Office" War?
- Bethesda Softworks Releases A Summer Roadmap For "Fallout 76"
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Spawned a 2014 Russian Edition?!?
- "Critical Role": Changing Viewing Habits and TV's Future [OPINION]
- Jonah Weiland, Founder of CBR, Now Vice President of DC Comics
- House of X, the Second Coming of Morrison's New X-Men? [X-ual Healing 7-24-19]
- "The Walking Dead" Offers First-Look at Spring 2020 Spinoff [PREVIEW]
- Judge Makes Recommendations in Case Between Richard Meyer and Mark Waid Over Claims of Tortious Interference and Defamation
- Locke & Key Changes Name, New Series by Joe Hill and Martin Simmonds to be Previewed
- "Swamp Thing" Fails Alan Moore's "Anatomy Lesson" [OPINION]
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Chris Sprouse of Tom Strong, Supreme
- Chris Kotsakis of Artistacomics
- Nate Bellegarde of Brit and Nowhere Men
- Theo Scheresky, writer of Late Sunsets Early Sunrises
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
