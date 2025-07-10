Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Age Of Revelation, newlitg

X-Men: Age Of Revelation in The Daily LITG, 10th of July 2025

X-Men: Age Of Revelation was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Will it be more than one-shots replacing the X-Men in October?

Article Summary X-Men: Age Of Revelation dominates comic news as Marvel teases major lineup changes for October

Speculation grows over whether Age Of Revelation is more than just X-Men one-shots this fall

Lying In The Gutters highlights trending stories, anniversaries, and comic birthdays

Catch up on six years of pop culture headlines, industry gossip, and Marvel milestones with LITG

X-Men: Age Of Revelation was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Will it be more than one-shots replacing the X-Men line in October? We wait to see… Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: David Colton Is Captain America

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, RIPCartoonNetwork

LITG two years ago, The Golden Batmobile

LITG three years ago, Hellfire Club Members Metallica

Captain America has always been political – that's kinda the point of Captain America – LITG four years ago

LITG five years ago, Picardo on Picard

Robert Picardo, Superman 5G gossip and more dominated traffic. But there is always quite a range, and a new Image Comics crossover was promised.

LITG, six years ago

The concerns of two years ago seemed trivial one year ago.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Howard Porter, artist on JLA, The Flash, The Ray, Justice League 3000, Scooby Apocalypse.

Bob Larkin, painted cover artist for Marvel and DC.

Doug TenNapel, creator of Earthworm Jim, Creature Tech.

Matt Campbell, artist on Mythica.

Nicolas Grivel, former senior editor at Hachette France.

Neil Loughrie, former publishing coordinator at Boom.

Jason Badower, art director at Spacedog.

Gerard Jones, co-creator of Prime and Hulk 2099, writer on Justice League, felon.

Sandra Chang, artist on Green Hornet, Kato, Sin Metal Sirens, and Blowjob.

Tom Mason, Malibu writer/editor on Robotech, Shattered Earth, Paranoia.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

