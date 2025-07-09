Posted in: Comics | Tagged: David Colton, newlitg

David Colton is Captain America in The Daily LITG, 9th of July 2025

David Colton Is Captain America was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

David Colton Is Captain America was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: David Colton Is Captain America

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, X-Men Gets A New History

LITG two years ago, London Film And Comic Con is on!

LITG three years ago, Blood Syndicate Origins

Prodigal Son Reportedly Done in The Daily LITG, four years ago

LITG five years ago, Resident Evil 4 Statues, DC Missing Story Found,

Resident Evil 4 Statues, the discovery of DC's FCBD title in Flash Forward and whatever Logan and Jean Grey are getting up to dominated traffic

LITG six years ago.

Pokemon, Arthur Suydam, C.B. Cebulski, and new Marvel writers…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with thirteen years for us as well.

Terry Kavanagh, former Marvel writer and editor, Spider-Man, Black Cat, Avengers, Maximum Carnage, recently Musketeers for Zenscope.

former Marvel writer and editor, Spider-Man, Black Cat, Avengers, Maximum Carnage, recently Musketeers for Zenscope. Steven A. Wilcox , Rick & Morty artist.

, Rick & Morty artist. Craig Anderson , former Marvel editor.

, former Marvel editor. Joe Delbeato , inker on MASK, GI Joe, Sectaurs.

, inker on MASK, GI Joe, Sectaurs. Kurt Mausert, colourist.

colourist. Christopher Mills, artist, Lady Justice, Kolchak, Gravedigger

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

