Absolute DC Comics Confirmed in The Daily LITG, 8th of July 2024

The confirmed existence of Absolute Batman topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

Article Summary Absolute Batman steals the spotlight ahead of San Diego Comic-Con.

James Robinson and Tony Harris revive Starman for DC's Black Label.

The Boys Season 4 teases hilarious Hughie/Tek Knight scenes.

Action Comics #1067 previews Superman's cosmic battle.

The confirmed existence of Absolute Batman topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folks are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with thirteen years for us as well.

Whilce Portacio , creator of Wetworks and Stone, original founder of Image Comics, recent artist on Major X.

, creator of Wetworks and Stone, original founder of Image Comics, recent artist on Major X. Mort Castle, comics editor and writer of Darchon for Red Giant.

comics editor and writer of Darchon for Red Giant. Stan Woch , artist on Batman, Doom Patrol, Airboy and Sandman.

, artist on Batman, Doom Patrol, Airboy and Sandman. Brian LeBlanc , artist on Threshold.

, artist on Threshold. Brad Nelson, writer for Grayhaven Comics.

writer for Grayhaven Comics. Tayyar Ozkan, artist on Heavy Metal Magazine and The Dreaming.

