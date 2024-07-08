Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , ,

Absolute DC Comics Confirmed in The Daily LITG, 8th of July 2024

The confirmed existence of Absolute Batman topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

The confirmed existence of Absolute Batman topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

SCOOP: DC Comics Launch Absolute Batman SDCC
Absolute Batman

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman

  1. SCOOP: DC Comics Launch Absolute Batman At San Diego Comic-Con
  2. James Robinson And Tony Harris Bring Back Starman To DC's Black Label
  3. The Boys Season 4: So About Those "Hilarious" Hughie/Tek Knight Scenes
  4. Action Comics #1067 Preview: Superman's Interstellar Smackdown
  5. Is Stinson Really A Parallel Universe Jonathan Kent? (Spoilers)
  6. Inside Out 2 Gets Graphic Novels And A Sequel
  7. Death in the Family: Robin Lives #1 Preview: No More Mr. Dead Guy
  8. The Boys S04: Homelander Knows Who He Wants For Final The Seven Spot
  9. Green Lantern #13 Preview: Can Hal Jordan Find His Mojo?
  10. We Take A Look at Some of Mattel Creations SDCC 2024 Exclusives

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Dan Slott and Mary Jane Watson

  1. Did Marvel Leak One of the X-Men's Oldest Foes as Their New Member?
  2. Mary Jane Watson Keeps Her Jackpot Powers in Amazing Spider-Man
  3. McFarlane Toys Drops Exclusive 1989 Batman & Batmobile Gold Label Set
  4. Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals Smoke & Rain In Latest Trailer
  5. DC Comics Swamp Thing Glows in the Dark with New McFarlane Figure
  6. Miranda Sings Creator's Legal Reps Respond to Blackface Accusations
  7. This Makes Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 Easier To Complete
  8. LEGO Debuts First X-Men 97' Collectible with Wolverine Claw Replica
  9. Superman Arrives at McFarlane Toys with New Batman: Hush Release 
  10. Amazing Spider-Man #29 Preview: Spider-Man Learns Bleeding Isn't Cool
  11. Magno the Magnetic Man Debuts in Super-Mystery Comics #1, at Auction
  12. Dan Slott & Claudia Christian in London Film & Comic Con Hall Of Fame
  13. The Mad Science of the Big Snake in Tales of Horror #8, Up for Auction
  14. A Look Inside Darkwing Duck's Negaduck From Dynamite Comics
  15. Garbage Pail Kids Comics Collections Include Exclusive Trading Cards
  16. Manta Launches In-House Studio to Create Original Comics Series
  17. Bad Idea Will Shame Amazon Over Their Terrible Digital Comics
  18. Matt Baker's Nightmare and Amazing Ghost Stories, Up for Auction
  19. From One Side of London Film And Comic Con 2023 to the Other (Video)
  20. Dynamite Comics Will Show You How The North Pole Works
  21. PrintWatch: From W0rldtr33 To Wonder Woman, Comics Get More Printings
  22. Print Runs & First Appearances Of Mech Cadets Ahead of Netflix Launch
  23. The Daily LITG, 7th of July 2023 Live! From London Film And Comic Con

LITG two years ago, Not Letting Cyborg Be A Thug

  1. David F Walker on DC Wanting Tattooed Cyborg to be More 'Thugged Out'
  2. Marvel Comics Says Goodbye To Conan Today (Mostly)
  3. Marvel Rewrites The Origin Of Captain America's Shield (Spoilers)
  4. When DC Demanded A White Character For Milestone's Blood Syndicate
  5. Knights Of X Ends With #5, But Will Return, In Some Form
  6. Pat McCallum, Wizard Co-Founder/EIC & DC Executive Editor Has Died
  7. The Boys Invades Brazil & Jensen Ackles Brings Us Along; S03E08 Promo
  8. Doctor Who: RTD Says Whittaker Finale "Gorgeous," "Lots Of Surprises"
  9. Comics Folk React To The Resignation Of Prime Minister Boris Johnson
  10. Black Adam Wants His Successor To Be Called White Adam (Spoilers)
  11. Non-Downloadable Items for Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3 Revealed
  12. Dark Horse Announces Young Adult OGN Under Kingdom for March 2023
  13. Blitz: Ablaze to Publish Chess Manga from Shonen Jump in September
  14. Snoop Dogg as Cryptkeeper in Tales From The Crip with Rodney Barnes
  15. BOOM! Announces Eve: Children of the Moon for October
  16. DC Comics & Wizard Magazine Employees Remember Pat McCallum
  17. Marvel To Launch Wakanda, To Tell True Story Of The Black Panthers
  18. Bryan Talbot's Grandville Prequel, The Casebook Of Stamford Hawksmoor
  19. DC Offers Sandman Standee To Comic Stores Ahead Of Netflix Show
  20. Yu-Gi-Oh! Creator Kazuki Takahashi Dies, Age 60
  21. Saying No To DC Over 'Thugged Out' Cyborg- Daily LITG July 7th 2022

Closed Community in The Daily LITG, three years ago

  1. Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect
  2. Fox News & Dean Cain Show They Haven't Read Captain America Either
  3. Yes, Yes There Is A Post-Credit Scene For Black Widow (Spoilers)
  4. Niantic Quietly Adds Missing Legendaries To Pokémon GO Fest 2021
  5. Transformers Galvatron Makes His Landing As Hasbro's Newest Release
  6. DC Comics Puts A Capitol Insurrectionist In Suicide Squad (Spoilers)
  7. Too Soon For Jokes About Scarlet Witch, Cyclops (X-Men #1 Spoilers)
  8. Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series
  9. Red Skull Was Right? Ta-Nehisi Coates Finishes Captain America Run
  10. Frank Cho Fight Girls Cover Withdrawn Due To Frank Frazetta Estate
  11. Viz Media Releases Full List of October 2021 Manga Titles
  13. Marvel Comics Moves FOC To Sunday, Just Like DC
  14. PrintWatch: Skybound X #1 Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes #1 Second Prints
  15. Lunar Distribution Sets New Discount Levels For Comic Stores
  16. The New X-Men Big Bad, Cordyceps Jones (X-Men #1 Spoilers)
  17. Amazing Spider-Man #70 – Three Harry Osbornes Now? (Spoilers)
  18. Two Hot-Button Topics For The Price Of One in The Good Asian #3
  19. How Did Jumbo Carnation Really Die? (X-Men #1 Spoilers)
  20. Avengers Features Red Guard, Widow, Room As Black Widow Film Opens
  21. All Cyclops Wanted Was A Treehouse (X-Men #1 Spoilers)
  22. Amina Mucciolo Sells Autobiographical Graphic Novel To Scholastic
  23. Kathy Macleod Sells Continental Drifter Graphic Novel To First Second
  24. Captain America And Capitol Insurrection – Daily LITG, 7th July 2021

LITG four years ago, My Hero Academia Funko Pops, Booster Gold

My Hero Academia Funko Pops and the Poison Ivy/Harley Quinn situation dominated traffic.

  1. My Hero Academia Full Wave of Upcoming Pops Revealed by Funko
  2. Booster Gold Gets The Harley Quinn Moment Denied Poison Ivy (Spoilers)
  3. The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
  4. Konami Announces New eFootball PES 2020 Event Featuring EURO 2020
  5. Who Created Marvel Comics' Darkhawk… And Why
  6. Marvel Puts 19 Missing or Digital-Only Comics Into Print After All
  7. DC Comics' Missing FCBD Story Appears in Flash Forward TPB (Spoilers)
  8. Lois Lane, Superman and Bart Allen on Being a DC Comics Character
  9. WWE's Renee Young and Baron Corbin: A Tale of Two Smokers
  10. Image Reprints Negan Lives as Fire Power Burns Through 150,000 Copies

LITG five years ago.

  1. Niantic Seemingly Teases Team Rocket Again For "Pokémon GO"
  2. C.B. Cebulski Calls Out New Marvel Writers on Twitter for Job Insecurity
  3. Thor is Ready For Battle With New MAFEX Infinity War Figure
  4. Comic Store In Your Future – Another 25 Hot Comics To Trawl Through Your Longboxes For
  5. Donny Cates Announces Important Upcoming Moments in Absolute Carnage/Venom Crossover Issues

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folks are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with thirteen years for us as well.

  • Whilce Portacio, creator of Wetworks and Stone, original founder of Image Comics, recent artist on Major X.
  • Mort Castle, comics editor and writer of Darchon for Red Giant.
  • Stan Woch, artist on Batman, Doom Patrol, Airboy and Sandman.
  • Brian LeBlanc, artist on Threshold.
  • Brad Nelson, writer for Grayhaven Comics.
  • Tayyar Ozkan, artist on Heavy Metal Magazine and The Dreaming.

