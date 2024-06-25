Posted in: Movies | Tagged: ,

Deadpool And Wolverine Images In The Daily LITG, 25th June, 2024

Deadpool And Wolverine images topped again on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics and stuff.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Deadpool & Wolverine images lead Bleeding Cool's popularity charts again.
  • New high-quality photos of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine released.
  • Daily LITG roundup includes comics, games, and TV news highlights.
  • Recap of trending stories and a look back at Firefly comics from last year.

Deadpool And Wolverine images topped again on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Deadpool & Wolverine: 3 New High-Quality Images Have Been Released
Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan in 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE. Photo by Jay Maidment. © 2024 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2024

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Deadpool And Wolverine Images

  1. Deadpool & Wolverine: 3 New High-Quality Images Have Been Released
  2. Todd McFarlane Comes To The Aid Of The G.I. Joe Compendium Kickstarter
  3. Why Chris Claremont is Writing X-Men Again But Not The Main Comic
  4. DC Comics Junks All Covers by Francesco Mattina Over A.I. Accusations
  5. How Amanda Waller Gets Zur-En-Arrh (Absolute Power Spoilers)
  6. The Impact House Of Brainiac Will Have On Superman (Spoilers)
  7. Dungeons & Dragons Cover Art Accused Of Being A.I., Artist Fights Back
  8. House Of Brainiac Gives Brainiac Queen A Superman Origin (Spoilers)
  9. The Boys: Kripke on Changing Black Noir/Homelander Comics Storyline
  10. Jared Padalecki Discusses 2015 Mental Health Struggle, Walker Ending

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Firefly is back for comics

in The Daily LITG, 25th of June 2023

  1. The Return of Serenity in Firefly: The Fall Guys, in September
  2. Rick and Morty Updates: Justin Roiland-Free Future Better Than Ever
  3. Mark Millar Kills Green Lantern In Big Game And Batman's Next 
  4. Arrow: Stephen Amell Does Right by Kid; No Supervillain Origin Story
  5. Valorant Reveals Everything Left To Show Off For Episode 7
  6. Frank Miller's Captain America For New Captain America #1
  7. Gamestop & Best Buy Offer A Pokemon TCG Promo Card Featuring Tinkaton
  8. Always Sunny Season 16 Finale Overview: Dennis' Day Off From The Gang 
  9. Street Fighter Omega Is Coming Soon From Capcom And Udon
  10. Is This Where The Battle Lines Of The Gotham War Will Be Drawn?
  11. Used in Seduction of the Innocent, The Beyond #27 Up for Auction
  12. Doctor Who: Doom's Day Hours 2-5 Disappoint; Sooz Kempner Appreciation
  13. Classic Early Hit Comics Covers by the Legendary Lou Fine, at Auction
  14. The Atomic-Powered Debut of Hillman's Rocket Comics, up for Auction
  15. Neil Gaiman's What You Need To Be Warm, Published as Picture Book
  16. Evil Wizard Confirms PlayStation & Nintendo Switch Releases
  17. Eastern Color's Historic Famous Funnies #1, up for Auction
  18. Rebellion/2000AD's September 2023 Solicits & San Diego Comic-Con
  19. Mark Stafford's Speech at the Salmonella Smorgasbord Launch in London
  20. Frank Miller's Captain America in The Daily LITG, 24th of June 2023

LITG two years ago, Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales"

Cover image for WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES 4 MEDINA DESIGN VARIANT
Cover image for 75960620313000431 WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES 4 MEDINA DESIGN VARIANT, by Yehudi Mercado & Luigi Zagaria, in stores Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from marvel
  1. Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales" Portrayal In What If?
  2. Supernatural Fans Offer The Boys Fans Herogasm Warning; Kripke Agrees
  3. The Boys Brought Jeffrey Dean Morgan to "Herogasm" Three Times
  4. Pokémon TCG To Release New Shiny Charizard & Rayquaza Cards
  5. The Old Guard 2: Production Begins And 2 BTS Images Shared
  6. Arrowverse Makes Moves: Arrow? Batwoman? The Flash? BCTV DD
  7. Venomized Wolverine Slays with New Figuarts Tech-On Avengers Figure
  8. Image Comics' Full September 2022 Solicitations
  9. Bleeding Cool Gives You The Boys: Herogasm For Free
  10. Kevin Smith's Maskerade #1 in Dark Horse Full September 2022 Solicits
  11. Seven Seas Recognises Union As They Ask For Reproductive Healthcare
  12. Marvel To Republish & Finish Miracleman: The Silver Age From October
  13. Scholastic Editor Calls For YA Books/Graphic Novel Pitches On Abortion
  14. Crowdfundr, a New Creator-Focused Crowdfunding Platform, is Now Live
  15. Archie Comics Goes X-Files-Meets-Black Mirror With Weirder Mysteries
  16. Bloodshot Unleased In Valiant Entertainment September 2022 Solicits
  17. Dan Slott's Doctor Who In Titan Comics September 2022 Solicits
  18. Ninjas vs. Ghosts: A Deeper Look at Ninja Kaidan #1 Ahead of FOC
  19. Jon Moisan Quits Skybound Entertainment For… Boom Studios?
  20. Nemesis Demands Vengeance in a Preview of Cradle of Filth #1
  21. What If Miles Morales #4 Gets $30 On eBay But Not Sold Out From Marvel
  22. Ryan North's Star Trek: Lower Decks in IDW September 2022 Solicits
  23. Stan Lee's Alliances Graphic Novel in Dynamite September 2022 Solicits
  24. Boom Studios Full September 2022 Solicits – Briar #1 To BRZRKR #10
  25. Dave Sim's Cerebus Asks "Stop Dragging My Gender Identity Around"
  26. Vanish #1 & Power Rangers #100 On Next Week's Previews Covers
  27. Miles Thorales In The Daily LITG 24th June 2022

LITG three years ago, It's All About Volumes

The world keeps turning, and America began to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

DC Comics To Restart Batman and Superman Collections From Vol 1 Again
Turning The Volume Back Down To One – The Daily LITG, 25th of May 2021
  1. DC Comics To Restart Batman and Superman Collections From Vol 1 Again
  2. New Premium Transformers Bumblebee and Optimus Prime Figures Arrive
  3. The Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Styling, Profiling & Smiling
  4. Funko Reveals New Spooky Marvel Comics Pops For Funkoween
  5. Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Announcing TV Deals in a Couple of Weeks
  6. Spawn Universe, Image's Best-Seller in 25 Years – Until King Spawn #1
  7. Relive Transformers: The Movie With New Figures Coming From Hasbro
  8. First Guardians Of The Galaxy, Marvel Super-Heroes #18, At Auction
  9. Hulk vs. Doom in a Battle of Egos – Maestro War and Pax #5 [Preview]
  10. Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic Gina Carano Collateral Damage?
  11. Historic Wally Wood Shock SuspenStories #6 Cover Art Heads to Auction
  12. Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 8 Preorders Explode After Miura's Death
  13. Boom Studios' Buffy Now in Continuity with TV and Dark Horse Seasons
  14. DC Comics Launches Second Lobo Team-Up Title, Superman Vs Lobo
  15. Some Thoughts On The Knights of Heliopolis
  16. Penguin Random House To Offer Comic Book Supplies To Comic Stores
  17. DC Publishes 4 Comics on Free Comic Book Day – Batman & King Shark
  18. Varian Johnson, Daniel Isles Remake Scott Free, Mister Miracle for DC
  19. Green Arrow Stranded by Brendan Deneen & Bell Hosalla Moves to 2022
  20. Black and White Back For Black Mask August 2021 Solicitations
  21. Mark Russell's Deadbox Launches in Vault Comics August 2021 Solicits
  22. X-O Manowar and Ninjak Continue In Valiant August 2021 Solicits
  23. Weeabo, Guide to Consent and Rick & Morty in Oni August 2021 Solicits
  24. Michael Cohen's Tangled River in It's Alive August 2021 Solicitations
  25. Transformers On The Move – The Daily LITG, 24th of May 2021

LITG four years ago – 13 Reasons Why James Patterson

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but yesterday's eyes were elsewhere with James Patterson bringing real fame to comic books. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

  1. 13 Reasons Why Graduating Class Yearbook Pics Hold Clues and Secrets
  2. James Patterson, World's Best-Selling Author, Writing Graphic Novel
  3. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Dance Holds Up Nicely to The Original
  4. X Of Swords Creation Followed by Stasis and Destruction – Maybe
  5. Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store, Crossplay With Steam
  6. Warhammer 40,000: Games Workshop Announces 9th Edition Rules
  7. DC Tells Diamond Retailers That Comics Will Be Late
  8. Peter Parker's Original Response to the Return of Gwen Stacy
  9. Nightmare Before Christmas Gets "Best Of" Figures from Diamond
  10. Diamond Comic Distributors, Now With Added Bubble Wrap

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Barry Windsor-Smith, creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters
  • Stan Sakai, creator of Usagi Yojimbo.
  • Sal Velluto, artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom.
  • Marc Hempel, creator of Gregory, artist on Sandman.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Deadpool And Wolverine, Deadpool And Wolverine, Deadpool And Wolverine, Deadpool And Wolverine, Deadpool And Wolverine,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.