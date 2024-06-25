Posted in: Movies | Tagged: Deadpool And Wolverine, newlitg

Deadpool And Wolverine Images In The Daily LITG, 25th June, 2024

Deadpool And Wolverine images topped again on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics and stuff.

Deadpool And Wolverine images topped again on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Deadpool And Wolverine Images

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Firefly is back for comics

LITG two years ago, Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales"

LITG three years ago, It's All About Volumes

The world keeps turning, and America began to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG four years ago – 13 Reasons Why James Patterson

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but yesterday's eyes were elsewhere with James Patterson bringing real fame to comic books. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Barry Windsor-Smith , creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters

, creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters Stan Sakai, creator of Usagi Yojimbo.

creator of Usagi Yojimbo. Sal Velluto , artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom.

, artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom. Marc Hempel, creator of Gregory, artist on Sandman.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

