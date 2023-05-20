Barry Caded In The Daily LITG on the 20th of May, 2023

An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, as August comic book solicitations hit across the industry. Welcome to Diamond Day!

Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Barry is a Great Must-See Show Driven by a Big Plot Hole
"Barry" image: HBO

The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Barry Season 4 Was Largely Driven By Worst Season 1 Plot Hole 
  2. DC Publishes G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition For August
  3. DC Comics Full August 2023 Solicits – The End Of Knight Terrors
  4. Marvel Comics Just Brought Back The Ultraverse But No One Noticed
  5. DC Comics & Dynamite Will Both Have Fire And Ice Comics Out
  6. The CW Believes Superman &#038; Lois, Arrowverse Shows "Had Their Time"
  7. The Flash: Carlos Valdes on Missing Series Finale; Cisco/Kamilla Hopes
  8. Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary 4K Set Coming June 26th
  9. Sacrificers, Schlub, Cull, Kaptara, Quest- Image August 2023 Solicits
  10. Black Mirror Season 6: Netflix Releases New Episode Preview Images 

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, What Happened To Nick Fury During The Blip

  1. Secret Invasion Taking Place "During The Blip" Raises Obvious Question
  2. Star Trek: Enterprise Star John Billingsley on Turning Down SNW Role
  3. Marvel Legends Reveals Include Mojo World, Sentinels, And More Spidey
  4. DCeased Comes to an End at DC Comics With War Of The Undead Gods
  5. Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Update: The CW Boss on Cancellations
  6. Conner Kent Wins DC Comics' Round Robin 2022 – Check Out The Losers
  7. The Flash Season 9 Should Be Ultimate Arrowverse Goodbye (BCTV DD)
  8. Zoolander Superman Flies on in with McFarlane's New 7" Page Punchers
  9. Canada Printers Refuse To Print Faithless III, Boom Switches To USA
  10. So Why Does Doctor Who Hate Jodie Whittaker? BCTV Daily Dispatch
  11. Dark Horse Comics Full August 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
  12. Dark Horse Announces New Minecraft OGN, Box Sets
  13. The Last Shadowhawk Will Have 13 Variant Covers from Image in August
  14. All-Ages Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Comes to Dark Horse in August
  15. IDW Announces Transformers: Shattered Glass 2 for August
  16. A New Spider-UK For Marvel's Spider-Verse
  17. New Marvel Cosmic Villain The Colonialist Debuts in Black Panther #9
  18. Charlotte Fullerton Writes Backup for New Damage Control Series
  19. Marvel Comics Relaunch Alien #1 in August 2022
  20. Marvel Introduces The Multiversal Carol Corps In August 2022
  21. Marvel Comics August 2022 Solicits & Solicitations In Full
  22. John Jennings & Angélique Roché Tell Marvel My Super Hero Is Black
  23. Neal Adams/George Pérez Tribute Panel At Lake Como Comic Art Festival
  24. Black Adam #1 & Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1 Will Be Returnable
  25. Joker #15, Delayed, Adds A Dollar & Additional Pages For Final Issue
  26. Graphic Novels Drive Increase Simon & Schuster's Children Sales By 18%
  27. Jurassic League, Death Dealer, Hulk/Thor, Grim, Moon Knight PrintWatch
  28. Vault Comics To Publish Tie-In Comic To Revealer Movie, From Shudder
  29. Talking To Steve & Arno, Organisers Of Lake Como Comic Art Festival
  30. Witches of Brooklyn's Sophie Escabasse's New Graphic Novel Taxi Ghost
  31. No More Star Trek For John Billingsley in Daily LITG 19th of May 2022

LITG two years ago – Don't Have A Cow, Magneto

Planet-Sized Improbable Previews - a page from Planet-Sized X-Men #1, by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz, helpfully lettered by Jude Terror, in stores from Marvel Comics on June 16th.
Planet-Sized Improbable Previews – a page from Planet-Sized X-Men #1, by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz, helpfully lettered by Jude Terror, in stores from Marvel Comics on June 16th.

  1. Magneto Exposed in Planet-Sized X-Men #1 Improbable Preview
  2. DC Comics Launches Fear State, Batman Crossover Canon Horror Event
  3. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E14 Preview Images: A Deadly Reunion
  4. The Next Batman Gets New Comic Series From John Ridley, I Am Batman
  5. Marvel Reboots Darkhawk With New Series, New Identity
  6. Changes Coming To Team GO Rocket In Pokémon GO
  7. Kindred Revealed In Amazing Spider-Man #66 (Major Spoilers)
  8. Shang-Chi Taught Spider-Man Everything He Knows About Martial Arts
  9. Today Is Yveltal Raid Hour #1 In Pokémon GO: Learn 100% IVs
  10. The Nineties Are Back Bigger Than Even In Way Of X #2 (Big Spoilers).
  11. Spirits of Vengeance Spirit Rider #1 Will Bring Kushala & Blaze Back
  12. Nightcrawler Has An Onslaught Ahead In The Way Of X #5 (Spoilers)
  13. St Mark's Comics of New York Returns, With a Brooklyn Store (UPDATE)
  14. Marvel to Launch New Defenders Mini by Al Ewing, Javier Rodríguez
  15. King Grimlock Brings Swords, Sorcery, & Steve Orlando To Transformers
  16. Transformers Shattered Glass Universe Returns to Comics in August
  17. Batman Trying To Stop Future State From Happening In Fear State
  18. Good Luck #1 Doubles Orders At FOC, To 30,000
  19. Batman To Break His Marriage Vows To Catwoman In Fear State
  20. Poison Ivy Returns To Batman and Gotham From August
  21. Gods In Love – Linda Šejić's Punderworld From Image Comics in August
  22. Legendary Comics YA – A New Young Adult Graphic Novel Imprint
  23. The Politics of Krakoan Resurrection – Wolverine #12 and Way Of X #2
  24. One Day All Superhero Battles Will Be Like Champions #7 (Spoilers)
  25. Walking Dead Princesses – The Daily LITG, 19th of May 2021

LITG three years ago – Funkoween

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Funkoween, Poison Ivy investigation, White Knight toys and more

  1. Funko Brings Us Halloween Reveals in May for Funkoween
  2. What Did DC Comics Expect From Poison Ivy in Heroes In Crisis?
  3. McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: White Knight Figures Are Coming
  4. The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Offers Production Update
  5. World of Warcraft Sylvanas Goes Dynamic with Beast Kingdom
  6. Jeph Loeb – Back In Comics?
  7. All Might is Here with New My Hero Academia Revoltech Figure
  8. Scottish Police Scold Neil Gaiman Over Public Marital Spat
  9. Marc Silvestri, Holding Out on a Greg Capullo Deal For Batman/Joker?
  10. The Joker Gets a New Origin in Batman Giant #5 in Walmart

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Stephen Christy of Boom Studios/Archaia.
  • Mike Norton, creator of Battlepug, artist on The Goon.
  • Jeffrey Vaughn, VP Publishing at Gemstone.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

