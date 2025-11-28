Posted in: TV | Tagged:

Some Kind Of Dog Show in The Daily LITG, 28th November 2025

Whatever this dog show is, for some reason, it was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Thanksgiving does some funny things to people.

Whatever this dog show is, for some reason, it was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Thanksgiving does some funny things to people. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Some kind of dog show and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Superman & Lois Series Finale

LITG two years ago, Star Trek: Khan: Ceti Alpha V

LITG three years ago, Flash Season 9 Teaser

LITG four years ago, leaving San Diego

LITG five years ago, The Walking Dead Gives Thanks

LITG six years ago, Jonathan Hickman was trying to get fired.

And DC had plans to kill off Lois Lane.

LITG seven years ago, we got some real insider Marvel history

And also what doomed Image early on.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Shelley Eiber, c olourist on Teen Titans and Detective Comics.

olourist on Teen Titans and Detective Comics. Mark A. Nelson, artist on Aliens and Hero Illustrated.

artist on Aliens and Hero Illustrated. Brian Apthorp, co-creator of Will To Power, artist on Detective Comics, Ghost and Armor

co-creator of Will To Power, artist on Detective Comics, Ghost and Armor Jerry Ordway, inker of Crisis on Infinite Earths, writer/painter on Power Of Shazam, co-creator of Wildstar

