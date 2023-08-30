Posted in: Collectibles, Comics | Tagged: Catman, catwoman, Gotham War and Feline Gentlemen, kiss, manga, newlitg

Catman, Catwoman & Feline Gentlemen in the Daily LITG 30th August 2023

Catman statues, Catwoman in Gotham War and Feline Gentlemen in manga gave Bleeding Cool a catty theme yesterday

Catman statues, Catwoman in Gotham War and Feline Gentlemen in manga gave Bleeding Cool a catty theme yesterday. But no matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG one year ago, Dream Of A Thousand Todds

LITG two years ago, Wrestling Has Gone To The Dogs

LITG three years ago, Pokemon and Kissing

LITG four years ago, Justice League beat Doomsday Clock to bring back the Justice Society.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Robert Crumb, creator of Zap Comix.

creator of Zap Comix. Jack C. Harris, editor, writer, co-creator of The Ray and Annex.

editor, writer, co-creator of The Ray and Annex. Ken Bruzenak, comics letterer.

comics letterer. Rickey Shanklin , creator of Blood of the Innocent.

, creator of Blood of the Innocent. Craig Boldman, writer for Archie Comics.

writer for Archie Comics. Sean Von Gorman, artist on Toe Tag Riot, Pawn Shop, Liberator.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

