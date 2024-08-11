Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, newlitg

DC Comics Absolute Power Gossip in the Daily LITG, 11th of August 2024

Article Summary DC Comics Absolute Power Gossip was the most popular story on Bleeding Cool on August 10, 2024.

Top ten stories feature The Rookie's cast change, Spider-Man costume news, and Marvel vs DC omnibus delays.

Historical highlights include Ms Marvel's 2023 reveal and Better Call Saul's series finale discussions.

Comic book birthdays celebrated include DC Comics' Jim Lee and several renowned comic book creators.

DC Comics Absolute Power Gossip topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories yesterday – as well as this day over the past five years.

DC Comics Absolute Power Gossip topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, with Ms Marvel & Spider-Man

LITG two years ago, Where In The World Is Kim Wexler?

LITG three years ago, Happy Birthday Jim Lee!

LITG four years ago, Jim Lee, DC Comics, DC-Cution

The big changes at DC Comics and what is happening with Jim Lee may have dominated traffic – but they still left room for Pokemon.

LITG five years ago.

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jim Lee , Publisher of DC Comics

, Publisher of DC Comics Letitia Glozer, Miracleman editor for Eclipse Comics.

Miracleman editor for Eclipse Comics. Pat Brosseau, comic book letterer.

comic book letterer. Jason Copland, co-creator of Kill All Monsters

co-creator of Kill All Monsters Silvio Spotti, artist on Stargate, Cars, Wynonna Earp

artist on Stargate, Cars, Wynonna Earp Elliot Fernandez, artist on Harley Quinn, Power Girl and Archie.

artist on Harley Quinn, Power Girl and Archie. Richard Burton, former Marvel and 2000AD editor, co-creator of Night Raven. and Sonic The Comic.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

