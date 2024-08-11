Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, newlitg
DC Comics Absolute Power Gossip in the Daily LITG, 11th of August 2024
Article Summary
- DC Comics Absolute Power Gossip was the most popular story on Bleeding Cool on August 10, 2024.
- Top ten stories feature The Rookie's cast change, Spider-Man costume news, and Marvel vs DC omnibus delays.
- Historical highlights include Ms Marvel's 2023 reveal and Better Call Saul's series finale discussions.
- Comic book birthdays celebrated include DC Comics' Jim Lee and several renowned comic book creators.
DC Comics Absolute Power Gossip topped the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Big Gossip For DC Comics' Absolute Power To Come (Spoilers)
- The Rookie Season 7: Tru Valentino Not Returning to ABC Series
- Become Spider-Man with Jazwares New Official Primalux Costume
- When Tom Brevoort Refused To Abort Peter Parker & Mary Jane's Baby
- DC Versus Marvel Omnibuses Now Both Delayed Until October
- The Boys: A-Train Out; The Deep Goes Multiverse: VCU Timeline Update
- Lilo & Stitch Live Action, Freakier Friday, Tron: Ares Details At D23
- We Will Get An Absolute Catwoman And An Ultimate Black Cat
- Doctor Who: The Seventh Doctor's Odd Canon-Breaking Final Story
- Marvel Animation Sneak Peek: Disney D23 Liveblog
- D23 Marvel Panel Wolverine Variants at $1000 to $1500 on eBay Already
- French Publisher Editis To Buy Graphic Novel Publisher Delcourt
- Colleen Doran & Neil Gaiman's Troll Bridge Art Unidentified at Auction
- Manu Larcenet Adapts Cormac McCarthy's The Road as a Graphic Novel
- Lord Of The Flies Graphic Novel Exhibited For Novel's 70th Anniversary
- Jamie Smart Is Britain's Best Selling Comic Book Creator By Far
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Jim Lee, Publisher of DC Comics
- Letitia Glozer, Miracleman editor for Eclipse Comics.
- Pat Brosseau, comic book letterer.
- Jason Copland, co-creator of Kill All Monsters
- Silvio Spotti, artist on Stargate, Cars, Wynonna Earp
- Elliot Fernandez, artist on Harley Quinn, Power Girl and Archie.
- Richard Burton, former Marvel and 2000AD editor, co-creator of Night Raven. and Sonic The Comic.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
