General Election Day in The Daily LITG, 4th of July 2024

Justice Society Of America vs Legion Of Super-Heroes still topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff

General Election Day in the UK clashes with US Independence Day celebrations.

"Justice Society Of America vs Legion Of Super-Heroes" tops Bleeding Cool traffic.

The Daily LITG covers yesterday's pop culture news and teases what's coming next.

Americans are going on about something unlikely sounding called independence today or whatever. Us Brits are going to the polls instead to elect a competent leader. What an imaginative thought! Justice Society Of America vs Legion Of Super-Heroes still topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: JSA Vs LOSH

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Oregon, AI & T-Shirt policy

LITG two years ago, The Boys Vs Supernatural

LITG three years ago, Todd McFarlane's Dark, Twisted Shazam

LITG four years ago, DC Comics Mask Up

It was all about DC Comics characters masking up with a touch of Funko and Transformers/Back To The Future crossovers.

LITG five years ago, Punisher Vs. The Police

Five years ago, the Punisher spoke out about police using his logo in quite a forthright fashion.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Laurenn McCubbin, Milkfed editor, associate professor at the Columbus College of Art & Design.

Milkfed editor, associate professor at the Columbus College of Art & Design. Rick J. Bryant , inker on Superman, Sonic.

, inker on Superman, Sonic. Chris Yambar , Simpsons comics writer.

, Simpsons comics writer. Dan Nakrosis, comic book letterer.

comic book letterer. Mark Irwin, executive editor of Insight Comics.

executive editor of Insight Comics. Robert Conte , former owner of Manhattan Comics, writer of KISS: Rock'n'Roll Biography

, former owner of Manhattan Comics, writer of KISS: Rock'n'Roll Biography Peter-David Douglas , inker, artist, colourist, creative director of Undercurrent Studios

, inker, artist, colourist, creative director of Undercurrent Studios Michael DeVito, colourist, publisher for Third World.

colourist, publisher for Third World. Harold Victor Saxon, colourist.

colourist. John Bamber, Malta Comic Con organiser

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

