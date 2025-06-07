Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Mark Millar, newlitg

Mark Millar's Chrononauts Boycott in The Daily LITG, 7th June 2025

Matt Hollingsworth calling for a boycott on the Chrononauts he coloured for Mark Millar and Sean Murphy, the most-read story on Bleeding Cool

Article Summary Matt Hollingsworth calls for a boycott of Mark Millar and Sean Murphy's Chrononauts comic

Bleeding Cool's top-read stories for June 7th spotlight industry news and pop culture buzz

Daily LITG recaps the hottest comic stories over the past six years, with Millar trending

Notable comic community birthdays and the latest updates from Marvel, DC, and beyond

Matt Hollingsworth calling for the Chrononauts he coloured for Mark Millar and Sean Murphy to be boycotted was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Matt Hollingsworth called for a boycott on Chrononauts he coloured for Mark Millar and Sean Murphy on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, One Piece Seasons 2 & 3

LITG two years ago, What If The Bat-Cave… Had A Bat-Cave?

LITG three years ago, Hot Shots Part Tres

LITG four years ago – Captain America By Any Other Name

LITG five years ago, DC Sucks, Marvel Liquidates

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up. The chart was dominated by DC and Diamond stories, and we extended it to make that point. Here's the fifteen top stories of the day.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With fifteen years for us as well.

Larry Hama , GI Joe writer.

, GI Joe writer. Maddie Ricchiuto , Bleeding Cool writer

, Bleeding Cool writer Christina Diem Pham, producer of Marvel Strike Force

producer of Marvel Strike Force Tucker Stone , former writer of Bergen Street Comics

, former writer of Bergen Street Comics Andy Grossberg, Founder/CCO of Comic Rocket.

Founder/CCO of Comic Rocket. Ozzy Longoria, artist on DTV.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Mark Millar, Mark Millar, Mark Millar, Mark Millar, Mark Millar, Mark Millar, Mark Millar,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!