Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Mark Millar, newlitg
Mark Millar's Chrononauts Boycott in The Daily LITG, 7th June 2025
Matt Hollingsworth calling for a boycott on the Chrononauts he coloured for Mark Millar and Sean Murphy, the most-read story on Bleeding Cool
Article Summary
- Matt Hollingsworth calls for a boycott of Mark Millar and Sean Murphy's Chrononauts comic
- Bleeding Cool's top-read stories for June 7th spotlight industry news and pop culture buzz
- Daily LITG recaps the hottest comic stories over the past six years, with Millar trending
- Notable comic community birthdays and the latest updates from Marvel, DC, and beyond
Matt Hollingsworth calling for the Chrononauts he coloured for Mark Millar and Sean Murphy to be boycotted was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Matt Hollingsworth called for a boycott on Chrononauts he coloured for Mark Millar and Sean Murphy on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Matt Hollingsworth Calls For A Boycott Of Mark Millar's Chrononauts
- Marvel Has A New Black Panther And He Will Cause Headlines (Spoilers)
- Diamond Cancels All Orders From Marvel, Boom, Dark Horse, IDW & More
- The Sandman Season 2: New Images Spotlight Dream, Cluracan & Nuala
- John Wick: Chad Stahelski on What Went Wrong with "The Continental"
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Gets Very Cool Retro Posters
- Hot Toys Reveals Deadpool & Wolverine Age of Apocalypse Wolverine
- First Visual From The New X-Men Of Apocalypse: Alpha by Simone Di Meo
- Comics Folk React To… Elon Musk And Donald Trump's Fanboy Rampage
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- The 588 Comic Shops That Ordered The Future Is ****** From Rekcah
- The Original Art For Jock's Most Famous Batman Cover Up for Auction
- PrintWatch: More Imperial, Ultimate, Absolute, Goddamn World To Come
- Diamond Previews Includes Boom Solicits With Mary Sue, But Little Else
- Ashley Belote's First Graphic Novel, Squirrel Lock Holmes, For 2026
- Diamond Cancels Orders in The Daily LITG, 6th June 2025
LITG one year ago, One Piece Seasons 2 & 3
- One Piece Seasons 2 & 3 Filming Report Shut Down By Netflix: Details
- New The Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Mando 2-Pack Unveiled by Hasbro
- Marvel Launches Avengers Assemble in September, Jackets Required
- These Mutants Are Confirmed As Staying On Earth (X-Men #35 Spoilers)
- Al Ewing Joins A New Writers Room… Is It Absolute Comics?
- Doctor Who: Surprise New "Tales of the TARDIS" Fuels Finale Theories
- Nightcrawler Has The Balls To Defeat Apocalypse (X-Men #35 Spoilers)
- Justice Society Of America #11 And #12 Are Even Later
- SNL Star Bowen Yang Addresses Dave Chappelle, Shane Gillis Rumors
- First Proper Look Inside TMNT #1 As It Gets 140,000 Orders Before FOC
- George A Romero's Final Work, Pay The Piper, Published In September
- Robert Rankin Fantasy Novels Get E-Book Revival With Hooded Man Media
- Dropout Kings' Trap Metal Homage To Dragon Ball's Akira Toriyama
- Witchblade #1 Touts Campbell and Sienkiewicz Limited Variant Covers
- Something Is Killing The Children Has Sold Over 4.5 Million Copies
- Petrol Head Optioned For Movie, Back Issues Start Being Listed on eBay
- X-Men Krakoan Finale Releases Go Digital Early On Marvel Unlimited
LITG two years ago, What If The Bat-Cave… Had A Bat-Cave?
- What If The Bat-Cave… Had A Bat-Cave? (Batman #136 Spoilers)
- Paramount Releases Ambient Sound Video Of Star Trek Warp Core
- Marvel Omnibuses 2024 For Moon Knight, Daredevil, Predator, Ultimates
- Flash #800, Dawn Of DC And Cosmic Horror Tentacles (Spoilers)
- American Gods: Orlando Jones Discusses Firing, S02 Table Read Incident
- How Is Batman Hiding His Missing Hand? (Batman #136 Spoilers)
- Kelly Thompson & Leonardo Romero Relaunch Birds Of Prey From DC
- The Long Engagement Of Lana Lang and John Henry Irons in Steelworks
- Diamond Announces New Image Comics Terms of Sale
- "This Is Fine" Meme From KC Green Comes To Batman #136 (Spoilers)
- The Original Art For Ms Marvel's Death Goes On Sale This Week
- Oni Teases The Sixth Gun "Reborn" – Coming Soon to Kickstarter?
- Who Wants To Be A UK Comics Laureate, Anyway?
- VIP Gala Night For Zoom Rockman's Jewish Hall of Fame
- The Batcave Gets a Batcave in the Daily LITG, 6th of June 2023
LITG three years ago, Hot Shots Part Tres
- Hot Shots: Jon Cryer Pitches Part Tres After Seeing Top Gun: Maverick
- The Boys: Payback Team Photo; Ackles Teases Soldier Boy "Mission"
- Doctor Who Series 7 Rewatch Reveals Some of Steven Moffat's Flaws
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In June 2022
- Flashpoint Beyond #2 Points Towards New Stargirl Series? (Spoilers)
- 41 Marvel Comics Solicits & Solicitations For September 2022
- Those Who Said No To Joining New Justice League (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
- McFarlane Debuts Skyrim 10 Year Anniversary Gold Alduin Figure
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In June 2022
- Fear the Walking Dead S07E16 Review: We Need to Talk About Madison
- Death Talks About Life – The Most Collectable AIDS Pamphlet Ever?
- When Vampirella Went Full Colour For The First Time In 1992
- Vault Comics' Wonderbound To Publish Lone by Angie Hewitt
- Death Comes For The Toymaker Comes To Scout Comics
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Now & One Year Ago in Daily LITG, June 5th 2022
LITG four years ago – Captain America By Any Other Name
- Marvel Comics Presents – The United States Of Genitalia?
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles Posts Soldier Boy Shield; Full Reveal Monday
- Fear the Walking Dead Update: Season 6 Finale Teaser Taken Down
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles Shows Off Soldier Boy Bod; Misses SPN Flannel
- Batman Returns Gets A New Deluxe Statue From Iron Studios
- Pokémon GO Addresses Unavailability Of Mime Jr. & Deerling
- At Long Last, Today Is Gible Community Day In Pokémon GO
- Funko Reveals New GameStop Exclusive Video Game Pop Vinyls
- Pokémon TCG Releases Full Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Set List
- Titans Season 3 AMA: More DC Characters, Doom Patrol, DickKory, More
- DC Universe Senior VP Sam Ades Quits DC/Warner Bros After 21 Years
- Mel Valentine Vargas Adapts Yaqui Delgado Wants To Kick Your Ass
- Bid For This Comic Page from the First Iron Man Film Adaptation
- How To Draw A Horse's Emma Hunsinger's Graphic Novel, How It All Ends
- Batman #109 Beats Fortnite #4 In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Lauren Stohler Sells Three Early Reader Graphic Novels, Gnome And Rat
- Boys, Boys, Boys – The Daily LITG, 6th June 2021
LITG five years ago, DC Sucks, Marvel Liquidates
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up. The chart was dominated by DC and Diamond stories, and we extended it to make that point. Here's the fifteen top stories of the day.
- Mile High Comics Launches 'DC Sucks' 50% Off Sale
- Punisher Creator Gerry Conway Looks to Reclaim Punisher Skull Logo
- Marvel Comics Liquidates 32 Omnibuses to Comic Book Stores
- The Walking Dead Has Message for Fans Bothered By Its BLM Support
- Magic: The Gathering Commander Rules Change Forthcoming
- Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow
- Funko Layoffs Will Now Include Funko Funkast And Social Staff
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- Cowboy Bebop Writer: Netflix Adapt Won't "Scarlett Johansson" Anime
- IDW Makes a Very Marked Statement About The Direct Market
- Now UCS Distributes Marvel, Image, Dark Horse Etc – Midtown Backstock
- Dennis Barger and Brian Hibbs Agree Over DC Quitting Diamond
- Stagnant DC Sales, Diamond Plans and What Happens Next – The Gossip
- Diamond Says DC Comics Terminated Relationship Rather Than Answer Qs
- Your LCS Is Worried About The Big DC Comics/Diamond News
Comic Book birthdays today
Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With fifteen years for us as well.
- Larry Hama, GI Joe writer.
- Maddie Ricchiuto, Bleeding Cool writer
- Christina Diem Pham, producer of Marvel Strike Force
- Tucker Stone, former writer of Bergen Street Comics
- Andy Grossberg, Founder/CCO of Comic Rocket.
- Ozzy Longoria, artist on DTV.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
Mark Millar, Mark Millar, Mark Millar, Mark Millar, Mark Millar, Mark Millar, Mark Millar,