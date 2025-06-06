Posted in: Comics | Tagged: diamond, newlitg

Diamond Cancels Orders in The Daily LITG, 6th June 2025

Diamond cancelling orders was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Diamond cancelling orders was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Diamond cancelling orders on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, One Piece Seasons 2 & 3

LITG two years ago, What If The Bat-Cave… Had A Bat-Cave?

LITG three years ago, Nihilego in Pokémon GO in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

LITG four years ago – Jensen Ackles Shows Off His Boys

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG five years ago, a gathering of tribes

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, while everyone instead got excited about Masticore, Doctor Who tweetalongs and Walking Dead messages. Here are the eleven top stories of the day.

LITG, six years ago

A happier, more halcyon time. Who'd have thought we'd look back on 2019 so fondly? Even if this was when Bleeding Cool first ran rumours that Vertigo was being closed and Walking Dead was coming to an end too…

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.

Nick Pitarra, artist on The Red Wing, The Manhattan Projects, Leviathan

artist on The Red Wing, The Manhattan Projects, Leviathan Arlen Schumer , comic book historian

, comic book historian Charles Brownstein , director of the CBLDF

, director of the CBLDF Max Bertolini, artist on Universo Alfa, Nathan Never.

artist on Universo Alfa, Nathan Never. Tyrone Tony Reed Jr, author of With Great Power.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Marvel, Marvel, Marvel, Marvel, Marvel, Marvel, Marvel, Marvel,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!