Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Solicits

Marvel Comics June 2024 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 22nd March 2024

Marvel Comics June 2024 solicits topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics and stuff.

Article Summary Marvel Comics June 2024 solicits lead Bleeding Cool traffic

Full details on Marvel's comics, TV shows, and collectibles

AI wins Todd McFarlane's Spawn cover contest, creates buzz

Nostalgia reigns with classic comic omnibus and sequels

Marvel Comics June 2024 solicits topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Marvel Comics June 2024 Solicits top the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, This Is What Happens When You Fire Your Editors

LITG two years ago, Todd McFarlane's Gender Bomb

LITG three years ago, How much for Batman?

LITG four years ago – Rick And Morty had COVID warnings

And Street Fighter got statuesque Cammy.

LITG five years ago – Gail Simone wrote for Playboy

And Hulk went political.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Simon Furman, co-creator of Death's Head, Astrobots writer.

co-creator of Death's Head, Astrobots writer. Phil Jimenez, comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman

comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman Diane Valentino , colourist, letterer

, colourist, letterer Lisa Moore , colourist for Boom and Dynamite, co-publisher and inker for Last Ember Press

, colourist for Boom and Dynamite, co-publisher and inker for Last Ember Press Rob Humphrey, writer for Punching The Clock

writer for Punching The Clock Ron Cacace of Archie Comics

of Archie Comics DK Saris of The Becoming

of The Becoming Martha Scheidegger Donato of MAD Event Management

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Marvel Solicits Marvel Solicits Marvel Solicits Marvel Solicits Marvel Solicits

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!