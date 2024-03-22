Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Solicits
Marvel Comics June 2024 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 22nd March 2024
Marvel Comics June 2024 solicits topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics and stuff.
Marvel Comics June 2024 Solicits top the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Full Marvel Comics June 2024 Solicits & Solicitations
- Hasbro Announces New Packaging For Marvel, G.I.Joe and Star Wars
- Who Were The New X-Men And Why Did Marvel Change Plans In Ten Days?
- DC Big Books, Omnibus, Deluxe, Absolute, For Late 2024 & Early 2025
- Jerry Ordway on DC Comics Publishing Superman Triangle Era in Omnibus
- Todd McFarlane's Spawn Cover Contest Was Won By AI User Robot9000
- More X-Men Relaunch Tidbits, Gossip And Mad Speculation
- Nemesis: Rogues Gallery, Sequel To Big Game, Out In July
- James Marsden Say's He's Proud of Sonic The Hedgehog 3
- McFarlane Toys Reveals Kingdom Come Armored Batman (Patina Edition)
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- IDW's June 2024 Solicits With Godzilla, Sonic, Star Trek & Turtles
- Ninjak Vs Roku in Valiant Entertainment & Alien's June 2024 Solicits
- The One Hand And The Six Fingers To Be Collected Together
- Venomverse Reborn From Marvel In June
- Conan: Battle Of The Black Stone Includes Novel By James Lovegrove
- One For Sorrow #1 & Big Burn #1 in Dstlry June 2024 Solicits
- DC Collects First Half Of Jason Aaron & RM Guéra's Scalped As Omnibus
- The Ten Days That Changed The X-Men- The Daily LITG, 21st March, 2024
LITG one year ago, This Is What Happens When You Fire Your Editors
- Hey, DC Comics, This Is What Happens When You Fire Your Editors
- Marvel Cancels Captain Marvel In June
- The Amazing Spider-Man To Destroy York, Pennsylvania?
- William Shatner Doesn't Know George Takei- Daily LITG, 20th March 2023
- DC Comics On Wanting To Make Titans West Happen (Spoilers)
- The Boys: Karl Urban Goes Butcher in Twitter Warning to Toxic Fan
- Mattel Surprises Fans with Masters of the Universe Fall 2023 Catalog
- Tonight Is Litten Spotlight Hour In Pokemon GO: March 2023
- The Uncanny X-Men Arrive at RSVLTS with Giant-Sized Collection
- Harley Quinn as Red Bat in Harley Quinn: The Animated Series Season 4
- Gold Key Comics Returns To Publish Boris Karloff's Gold Key Mysteries
- DC Comics' Legion Of Bloom Leaves A Horrific Batman Threat Behind
- A New Insult for Dick Grayson, Nightwing, From Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
- The Flash Family Get A New Group Cry In Flash #795
- Sleeze Brothers And Sequels, But No Sign Of Tales From The Quarantine
- Queen Of Swords, Godfell, End After End in Vault June 2023 Solicits
- JSA Out Of Order & Missing Word Balloon in Daily LITG, 21st March 2023
LITG two years ago, Todd McFarlane's Gender Bomb
- Todd McFarlane Puts Foot In Mouth About Female Action Figures
- Netflix Breaks Up with Password Sharing After 5-Year "Love" Affair
- Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Explains How He Was Hurt by Joss Whedon
- Uzumaki: Junji Ito Honors Toonami 25th with Anime Series Teaser Image
- Batman Gets A New Batcave Tomorrow From DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Poison Ivy, Now A Meat-Eating Genocidal Murderer, For Pride Month
- Hasbro Reveals Animated X-Men Jean Grey Marvel Legends VHS Art
- When British Tabloids Made Up Stories About The Next Doctor Who
- Star Trek: Picard Director Lea Thompson Talks Time Travel & Borg Queen
- Better Call Saul Teaser Fast-Forwards to Its "Breaking Bad" Beginnings
- Kung Fu Legume – The New Turtles? In Keenspot June 2022 Solicits
- Black Mass Rising: A Plodding Dracula Sequel with Pretty Art
- 2000 AD 45th Anniversary: Massive Online Comic Con is this weekend
- The Forgotten Blade: A High Fantasy Saga as Theological Allegory
- JM Lofficier Revives Captain Ukraine To Raise Money For Red Cross
- Poison Ivy, Now A Meat-Eating Genocidal Murderer, For Pride Month
- Something Is Killing The Children #22 To Get Three First Appearances
- Archer & Armstrong & ArmorClads in Valiant June 2022 Solicits
- Mike Mignola Returns To Drawing Comics With Something New
- Kazuki Takahashi's Marvel Secret Reverse In Viz June 2022 Solicits
- Akira Art Of Wall in Kodansha & Vertical Solicits For June 2022
- Mike Deodato & Gregg Hurwitz' Black Mirror-Like New Think From AWA
LITG three years ago, How much for Batman?
- DC Increases Price Of Monthly Batman Comic, And Others, To $6 Each
- Please Don't Talk To Ed Brubaker About Falcon and The Winter Soldier
- Stranger Things Season 4 Gets First Collectible With Bandai
- Sally From The End Of Texas Chainsaw Massacre Returning In New Film
- The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares "Here's Negan" Preview
- Drama Alert: WWE Removes Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania Graphics
- The Avengers Suit Up As Funko Unveils New Mech Strike Pop Vinyls
- The Fiend Returns at WWE Fastlane
- Teen Titans Academy #1 Gives Clue As To Red X's Identity (Spoilers)
- The Future Of Connor Hawke In The DC Universe (Major Spoilers)
- The First Appearance of the First Martian Manhunter Up for Auction
- Harley Quinn Goes Full Florida Woman in Harley Quinn #1 Preview
- X-Book Previews: Cable and Esme Try Roleplay; Captain Britain Found?!
- The Underappreciated Debut of Hawkgirl Up for Auction
- The Week in Comics: NFTs, Price Hikes, & Super-Mega-Crossover Events
- Teen Titans Academy #1 Gives Clue As To Red X's Identity (Spoilers)
- Justice League Beats Thor in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Comics Creator Credits Hit eBay Sales
- The Visitor Returns And Valiant Uprises in June 2021 Solicits
- Scout Comics Launches Claire And The Dragons For $2 in June Solicits
- A Darling New Comic Book In Source Point Press' June 2021 Solicits
- Ed Brubaker and The Winter Soldier – The Daily LITG 21st March 2021
LITG four years ago – Rick And Morty had COVID warnings
And Street Fighter got statuesque Cammy.
- "Rick and Morty": Wash Your Hands… And Get Your S**t Together [VIDEO]
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- "Killing Eve" Season 3: So "Plans Change" For Trailer Drop? [PREVIEW]
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Open Letter From Comic Shops to Readers – "Please Be Patient With Us"
- Golden Girls Geeki Tikis Available March 24th From Toynk
- Superman Gets What He Deserves in Action Comics #1021 [Preview]
- Marvel Launches New Politically Correct Woke Superhero Comic to Insult Long-Time Readers
- Valiant Comics Creators Told "Pencils Down" By Bosses, Close for a Month?
- Gamestop Being Closed in CA, PA, Presumably More
LITG five years ago – Gail Simone wrote for Playboy
And Hulk went political.
- Gail Simone, Joyce Chin's Vampirella Comic in Playboy for 50th Anniversary of Character
- Immortal Hulk #15 Dives Into Politics In a Big Way – and Marvel Comics Continuity (Spoilers)
- Bill Jemas and Axel Alonso Announce AWA Comics by Frank Cho, Reginald Hudlin, ACO, JMS, Garth Ennis, Peter Milligan and More
- Harley Quinn Will Be an Amazon? More Spoilers For the Future of DC Comics in Justice League #20
- When Looney Tunes Invades Batman #67 (Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Simon Furman, co-creator of Death's Head, Astrobots writer.
- Phil Jimenez, comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman
- Diane Valentino, colourist, letterer
- Lisa Moore, colourist for Boom and Dynamite, co-publisher and inker for Last Ember Press
- Rob Humphrey, writer for Punching The Clock
- Ron Cacace of Archie Comics
- DK Saris of The Becoming
- Martha Scheidegger Donato of MAD Event Management
