Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Marvel Comics June 2024 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 22nd March 2024

Marvel Comics June 2024 solicits topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics and stuff.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Marvel Comics June 2024 solicits lead Bleeding Cool traffic
  • Full details on Marvel's comics, TV shows, and collectibles
  • AI wins Todd McFarlane's Spawn cover contest, creates buzz
  • Nostalgia reigns with classic comic omnibus and sequels

Marvel Comics June 2024 solicits topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Marvel Comics June 2024 Solicits top the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Full Marvel Comics June 2024 Solicits & Solicitations
  2. Hasbro Announces New Packaging For Marvel, G.I.Joe and Star Wars 
  3. Who Were The New X-Men And Why Did Marvel Change Plans In Ten Days?
  4. DC Big Books, Omnibus, Deluxe, Absolute, For Late 2024 & Early 2025
  5. Jerry Ordway on DC Comics Publishing Superman Triangle Era in Omnibus
  6. Todd McFarlane's Spawn Cover Contest Was Won By AI User Robot9000
  7. More X-Men Relaunch Tidbits, Gossip And Mad Speculation
  8. Nemesis: Rogues Gallery, Sequel To Big Game, Out In July
  9. James Marsden Say's He's Proud of Sonic The Hedgehog 3
  10. McFarlane Toys Reveals Kingdom Come Armored Batman (Patina Edition)

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, This Is What Happens When You Fire Your Editors

DC Comics Glitch: JSA Vol 5 Out Of Order, Missing Final Word Balloon

  1. Hey, DC Comics, This Is What Happens When You Fire Your Editors
  2. Marvel Cancels Captain Marvel In June
  3. The Amazing Spider-Man To Destroy York, Pennsylvania?
  4. William Shatner Doesn't Know George Takei- Daily LITG, 20th March 2023 
  5. DC Comics On Wanting To Make Titans West Happen (Spoilers)
  6. The Boys: Karl Urban Goes Butcher in Twitter Warning to Toxic Fan
  7. Mattel Surprises Fans with Masters of the Universe Fall 2023 Catalog
  8. Tonight Is Litten Spotlight Hour In Pokemon GO: March 2023
  9. The Uncanny X-Men Arrive at RSVLTS with Giant-Sized Collection
  10. Harley Quinn as Red Bat in Harley Quinn: The Animated Series Season 4 
  11. Gold Key Comics Returns To Publish Boris Karloff's Gold Key Mysteries
  12. DC Comics' Legion Of Bloom Leaves A Horrific Batman Threat Behind
  13. A New Insult for Dick Grayson, Nightwing, From Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
  14. The Flash Family Get A New Group Cry In Flash #795
  15. Sleeze Brothers And Sequels, But No Sign Of Tales From The Quarantine
  16. Queen Of Swords, Godfell, End After End in Vault June 2023 Solicits
  17. JSA Out Of Order & Missing Word Balloon in Daily LITG, 21st March 2023

LITG two years ago, Todd McFarlane's Gender Bomb

  1. Todd McFarlane Puts Foot In Mouth About Female Action Figures
  2. Netflix Breaks Up with Password Sharing After 5-Year "Love" Affair
  3. Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Explains How He Was Hurt by Joss Whedon
  4. Uzumaki: Junji Ito Honors Toonami 25th with Anime Series Teaser Image
  5. Batman Gets A New Batcave Tomorrow From DC Comics (Spoilers)
  6. Poison Ivy, Now A Meat-Eating Genocidal Murderer, For Pride Month
  7. Hasbro Reveals Animated X-Men Jean Grey Marvel Legends VHS Art
  8. When British Tabloids Made Up Stories About The Next Doctor Who
  9. Star Trek: Picard Director Lea Thompson Talks Time Travel & Borg Queen
  10. Better Call Saul Teaser Fast-Forwards to Its "Breaking Bad" Beginnings
  11. Kung Fu Legume – The New Turtles? In Keenspot June 2022 Solicits
  12. Black Mass Rising: A Plodding Dracula Sequel with Pretty Art
  13. 2000 AD 45th Anniversary: Massive Online Comic Con is this weekend
  14. The Forgotten Blade: A High Fantasy Saga as Theological Allegory
  15. JM Lofficier Revives Captain Ukraine To Raise Money For Red Cross
  16. Poison Ivy, Now A Meat-Eating Genocidal Murderer, For Pride Month
  17. Something Is Killing The Children #22 To Get Three First Appearances
  18. Archer & Armstrong & ArmorClads in Valiant June 2022 Solicits
  19. Mike Mignola Returns To Drawing Comics With Something New
  20. Kazuki Takahashi's Marvel Secret Reverse In Viz June 2022 Solicits
  21. Akira Art Of Wall in Kodansha & Vertical Solicits For June 2022
  22. Mike Deodato & Gregg Hurwitz' Black Mirror-Like New Think From AWA

LITG three years ago, How much for Batman?

Belligerent DC Comics Finally Releases June 2021 Solicitations
How Much For Batman? The Daily LITG, the 22nd of March, 2021

  1. DC Increases Price Of Monthly Batman Comic, And Others, To $6 Each
  2. Please Don't Talk To Ed Brubaker About Falcon and The Winter Soldier
  3. Stranger Things Season 4 Gets First Collectible With Bandai
  4. Sally From The End Of Texas Chainsaw Massacre Returning In New Film
  5. The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares "Here's Negan" Preview
  6. Drama Alert: WWE Removes Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania Graphics
  7. The Avengers Suit Up As Funko Unveils New Mech Strike Pop Vinyls
  8. The Fiend Returns at WWE Fastlane
  9. Teen Titans Academy #1 Gives Clue As To Red X's Identity (Spoilers)
  10. The Future Of Connor Hawke In The DC Universe (Major Spoilers)
  11. The First Appearance of the First Martian Manhunter Up for Auction
  12. Harley Quinn Goes Full Florida Woman in Harley Quinn #1 Preview
  13. X-Book Previews: Cable and Esme Try Roleplay; Captain Britain Found?!
  14. The Underappreciated Debut of Hawkgirl Up for Auction
  15. The Week in Comics: NFTs, Price Hikes, & Super-Mega-Crossover Events
  16. Teen Titans Academy #1 Gives Clue As To Red X's Identity (Spoilers)
  17. Justice League Beats Thor in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  18. The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Comics Creator Credits Hit eBay Sales
  19. The Visitor Returns And Valiant Uprises in June 2021 Solicits
  20. Scout Comics Launches Claire And The Dragons For $2 in June Solicits
  21. A Darling New Comic Book In Source Point Press' June 2021 Solicits
  22. Ed Brubaker and The Winter Soldier – The Daily LITG 21st March 2021

LITG four years ago – Rick And Morty had COVID warnings

And Street Fighter got statuesque Cammy.

  1. "Rick and Morty": Wash Your Hands… And Get Your S**t Together [VIDEO]
  2. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  3. "Killing Eve" Season 3: So "Plans Change" For Trailer Drop? [PREVIEW]
  4. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  5. Open Letter From Comic Shops to Readers – "Please Be Patient With Us"
  6. Golden Girls Geeki Tikis Available March 24th From Toynk
  7. Superman Gets What He Deserves in Action Comics #1021 [Preview]
  8. Marvel Launches New Politically Correct Woke Superhero Comic to Insult Long-Time Readers
  9. Valiant Comics Creators Told "Pencils Down" By Bosses, Close for a Month?
  10. Gamestop Being Closed in CA, PA, Presumably More

LITG five years ago – Gail Simone wrote for Playboy

And Hulk went political.

  1. Gail Simone, Joyce Chin's Vampirella Comic in Playboy for 50th Anniversary of Character
  2. Immortal Hulk #15 Dives Into Politics In a Big Way – and Marvel Comics Continuity (Spoilers)
  3. Bill Jemas and Axel Alonso Announce AWA Comics by Frank Cho, Reginald Hudlin, ACO, JMS, Garth Ennis, Peter Milligan and More
  4. Harley Quinn Will Be an Amazon? More Spoilers For the Future of DC Comics in Justice League #20
  5. When Looney Tunes Invades Batman #67 (Spoilers)

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Simon Furman, co-creator of Death's Head, Astrobots writer.
  • Phil Jimenez, comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman
  • Diane Valentino, colourist, letterer
  • Lisa Moore, colourist for Boom and Dynamite, co-publisher and inker for Last Ember Press
  • Rob Humphrey, writer for Punching The Clock
  • Ron Cacace of Archie Comics
  • DK Saris of The Becoming
  • Martha Scheidegger Donato of MAD Event Management

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Marvel Solicits Marvel Solicits Marvel Solicits Marvel Solicits Marvel Solicits

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.