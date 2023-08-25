Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, yu gi oh!
Yugi & Kaiba Quarter Century in The Daily LITG, 25th of August, 2023
Yugi & Kaiba come to town. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more.
Yugi & Kaiba come to town. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Yugi & Kaiba Quarter Century
- Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Yugi & Kaiba Quarter Century Accessories
- Marvel Comics' November 2023 Full Solicits & Solicitations
- Rules Of Engagement With X-Men Vs Orchis Across All Reality (Spoilers)
- Spider-Man Would Like to Remind You All That The Punisher is a Villain
- So This Is How Spider-Man Becomes Evil & The Black Costume Goblin?
- Doctor Who Series 14 Might Be Arriving Sooner Than We Expected
- Castlevania: Nocturne Previewed in New Netflix September 2023 Trailer
- Joker Wants His One Phone Call with New Deluxe McFarlane Toys Figure
- The X-Men Are Back in The Daily LITG, 24th of August, 2023
- Brian Bendis, Scott Snyder, Geoff Johns Write Comics About Comic Shops
A few other comics stories you might prefer
- Comic Store In Your Future – Foiled Again By Marvel Charging The Most
- Marvel's $4.99 32 Page Comics and $5.99 40 Page Comics for November
- Star Wars To Release The High Republic: Phase III in November
- Tom King & Peter Gross Recreate Animal Farm for Today's America
- Kevin Smith & Askewniverse To Release Quick Stops II In November
- The Predator Wants Wolverine For Just One Thing – His Bones
- Gannibal & Shakespeare Manga in Ablaze November 2023 Solicits
- Dynamite To Publish Books Based On The US Post Office's Mr. Zip
- Why I Adopted My Husband: Tokyopop Publishing Manga Love Story Memoir
- Dan Panosian & Alessio Petillo's Red Sonja To Go "Old School" Savage
- Dynamite To Publish Robert Jordan's The Wheel Of Time: The Great Hunt
- Walter Simonson, Marc Silvestri & Adam Kubert Remember Dan Green, RIP
- Captain Marvel #1 Debuts the Omen of the Undone and Street-Thief Yuna
LITG one year ago, A Big Change For Ben Grimm
- Dan Slott Makes A Big Change To The Thing In His Final Fantastic Four
- New Powers For Spider-Man In His New Green Goblin Suit (Spoilers)
- Jim Shooter Never Intended Ant Man To Be A Wasp Beater (UPDATE)
- Lucifer: Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (On The Show)
- X-Men 2099 Comes To Krakoa (Spoilers)
- Alan Moore Fans Find Themselves Facing "A Few Good Men" Dilemma
- The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane on Season 4 Being "A Blank Slate"
- Who Passes And Who Fails Marvel's Judgment Day So Far (Spoilers)
- New Powers For Superman & Old Crisis For Booster Gold
- Reed Richards Introduces His New Sister To The Marvel Universe
- Defenders Beyond Lays Out Marvel History Like Never Before (Spoilers)
- Ram V & Anand Rk's Radio Apocalypse On Indefinite Hiatus From Vault
- ПЕРЕМОГА: Victory for Ukraine: Tokyopop Anthology to Benefit Charity
- Mark Waid & David Lapham's Bad Idea First Supper In Diamond Previews
- Lego Fans Asked To Vote On Skybound Ninjagogo Comics Cover
- A New Host For Mutant Symbiote Zzxz (Marauders X-Spoilers)
- Neil Gaiman Is God, Again, In The Daily LITG 24th August 2022
LITG two years ago, The Journey of A Queer Superman
- The Sexuality Of DC Comics' New Superman (Spoilers)
- Magic: The Gathering's New Secret Lair Announced For PulseCon 2021
- WildStorm Characters Continue Returning To DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Spider-Man: No Way Home is One Moment In Time, not One More Day
- Zack Snyder's Justice League Knightmare Joker Hits Weta Workshop
- Jim Shooter Just Signed Away Secret Wars and Venom For $10.000
- The Flash Director: 5-Part Season 8 Adventure "Epic" & "Legendary"
- The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page Confirms Final Filming Week
- Tonight is Skwovet Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO: Tips & Details
- Dexter: Showtime Admits to What Fans Have Known Since Series Finale
- ABLAZE Orders New Print Runs for Trese, The Cimmerian and The Breaker
- Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Nott the Brave Set for April
- Magdalene Visaggio's Sandman: A Game Of You Sequel That Never Was
- Meet Superman Jonathan Kent's New Best Pal, Jay Nakamura
- Source Point Press Is The Official Badge Sponsor For NYCC 2021
- Printwatch: Ordinary Gods, Eat The Rich, Defenders, Get Second Prints
- Superman Playing In Politics – It Has Consequences, Today (Spoilers)
- Alan Moore Talks Extinction Rebellion As Two Week Protest Begins
- Magic: The Gathering's Secrets In The Daily LITG, 24th August 2021
LITG three years ago, Flash, Pokemon and Charmed
- The Flash Season 7: No Hartley Sawyer, Yes Elongated Man; More Sue
- Porygon & Charmander Win Pokémon GO Community Day Vote
- Charmed: Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano Twitter Fight Gets Personal
- Bandai Namco Reveals Updates For Multiple Dragon Ball Z Titles
- Vote Charmander: Pokémon GO Community Day Poll – Part 2
- Demon Slayer, Last Airbender & More: Our 7 Anime "Crisis" Paragons
- We Review Dungeons & Dragons: The Book Of Holding
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Their First Story is One of Survival
- Batman and Wonder Woman Star In DC Endless Winter
- Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Commander Legends Information
- Thor Loses Mjolnir On Fortnite Island – Thor #4 Jumps to $14 on eBay
- Is Stillwater The Next Big Skybound Horror Comic?
- Jeff Boison Promoted at Image Comics, Hires Alex Cox and Dirk Wood
- Robert Pattinson's Batman Boosts Darwyn Cooke's Batman: Ego on eBay
- Christopher Nolan's Tenet is A Sequel To Memento More Than Inception
LITG four years ago, The Rickoning was upon us…
- Six New Transformers Revealed by Hasbro for FanExpo 2019
- Rick And Morty Begins Final Mega-Story, The Rickoning, in Oni Press 2019 November Solicitations
- Kit Harington to Play The Black Knight in Marvel's Eternals Movie
- Venom First Host #3 Booms on eBay After One Tweet From Donny Cates
- Joker Xenomorph Becomes NECA's NYCC 2019 Exclusive [PREVIEW]
- "Incoming" – Marvel Comics' Big December 2019 Event Revealed at D23
- Besmirching the Good Name of the Original Captain Marvel in Marvel Team-Up #5 [Preview]
- "Doctor Who": 5 Details Creating Mind-Blowing Science Fiction [Opinion]
- "What If…?": Disney+ Confirms "Marvel Zombies," Explains Series Format
- VIDEO: Marvel's Eternals Reveal at D23 With Kit Harington and More
- "Star Wars," Marvel & More: Disney Studios [Bleeding Cool D23 Live-Blog]
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Michael Kaluta, writer/artist on The Shadow, co-creator of Eve.
- Anthony Johnston, writer, co-creator of Coldest City/Atomic Blonde
- John Cimino, Roy Thomas' manager
- Dan Parent, Archie writer/artist, creator of Kevin Kelner.
- Cherie Donovan, colourist, founder of Dark Raven
- Mack Chater artist on Six, Sword Daughter, Briggs Land, Black Panther
- Kev Hopgood, co-creator of War Machine, artist for Marvel UK and 2000AD
- Jason Pell, creator of Pinpricks.
- Janet Harvey, writer of Angel City, Batman.
- Steve Conley, creator of The Middle Age, Astounding Space Thrills, BLOOP, The Kid Knight
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Comic book photojournalist, Luigi Novi.
- DC Comics novelist Adam Dechanel
- Terry Pavlet, of Lord Pumpkin/Necromanta, Flare, Alien Nation,
- Jim Scancarelli, cartonist on Gasoline Alley.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!