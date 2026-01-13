Posted in: Comics | Tagged: KO, newlitg

DC K.O. #3 in The Daily LITG for the 13th Of January, 2026

DC K.O. #3 previews were the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary DC K.O. #3 dominates Bleeding Cool’s top reads with previews and Superman spoilers trending high

See the top ten most-read comics and pop culture stories, featuring DC K.O., Spider-Gwen and more

Look back at Daily LITG highlights from 1 to 7 years ago, tracking comics industry trends and news

Comic industry birthdays and how to subscribe for daily insider updates on DC K.O. and beyond

DC K.O. #3 previews were the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC K.O. #3 and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, the Return of Adventure Time

LITG two years ago, Batgossip before Megacon

LITG three years ago, the 5G Files began

LITG four years ago, How Sick Is Jerry Of Rick And Morty

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Atomeka Press Publisher Dave Elliott

Lee O'Connor, of Phonogram and Not Sleeping Well

of Phonogram and Not Sleeping Well Anina Bennett, former editor for First Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and co-author of Boilerplate.

former editor for First Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and co-author of Boilerplate. Miriam Kruger, executive director of Motor City Comic Con.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!