Black Widow as the New Venom in The Daily LITG 24th of July 2023

A runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, who was reading what, where and when, though it was mostly Black Widow being the new Venom.

Yesterday, San Diego Comic-Con. And the Black Widow being the new Venom obsessed folk. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most popular stories yesterday, Black Widow as the New Venom

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jeremy Day , creator of 3 In A Bed.

, creator of 3 In A Bed. Trevor Von Eeden , co-creator of Black Lightning.

, co-creator of Black Lightning. Aubrey Sitterson , writer on GI Joe.

, writer on GI Joe. John Chandler, creator of Another Blue World and John's Worth.

creator of Another Blue World and John's Worth. Colleen Doran , comic creator of A Distant Soil, artist on Sandman, Wonder Woman, Legion of Superheroes, Teen Titans, The Vampire Diaries, Orbital.

, comic creator of A Distant Soil, artist on Sandman, Wonder Woman, Legion of Superheroes, Teen Titans, The Vampire Diaries, Orbital. Ricardo Villamonte, artist on Power Man And Iron Fist, Crystar Crystal Warrior, Scream, Beowulf, Sword Of The Swashbucklers.

artist on Power Man And Iron Fist, Crystar Crystal Warrior, Scream, Beowulf, Sword Of The Swashbucklers. Pat Oliphant, editorial cartoonist.

editorial cartoonist. Bob Greenberger , former Marvel publishing director, and DC editor.

, former Marvel publishing director, and DC editor. Helen Vesik, comics colourist.

comics colourist. Richard Vasseur, comics journalist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

