Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, stan lee

Stan Lee Lied… in The Daily LITG, 12th of September 2024

The announcement of a new book Stan Lee Lied was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary New book "Stan Lee Lied" claims shocking truths about the comic legend, leading today's top stories on Bleeding Cool.

Kate Mulgrew's special message for Star Trek fans adds intrigue to the TV section.

Exclusive reveals: Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 and "The Boys" season updates.

Remembering John Cassaday, celebrated comic artist and co-creator of "Planetary," who passed away at 52.

The announcement of a new book Stan Lee Lied was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Stan Lee Lied… and the most read stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Opener

LITG two years ago, Superman: Son Of Kal-El

LITG three years ago, Dracula Meets Transformers

LITG four years ago, Cresselia, Supernatural, Poison Ivy

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie. And Poison Ivy is back in a very new way.

LITG five years ago, Red Robin went Drake on us.

So what did happen to the Masked Raider?

LITG six years ago, Nightwing lost his Dick.

And much hilarity ensued.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Chip Kidd, comic book designer and Batmanologist.

comic book designer and Batmanologist. Comic artist and illustrator Jude Vigants

Aaron Haaland , owner of A Comic Shop and Geekeasy in Orlando, Florida.

, owner of A Comic Shop and Geekeasy in Orlando, Florida. Comic book artist J.C. Grande , of Red Knight, Unnecessary Evil, Turkey Grove Farms and Shy.

, of Red Knight, Unnecessary Evil, Turkey Grove Farms and Shy. Vito Lapiccola , director of Comics On Comics.

, director of Comics On Comics. Founder of Sequential app, Russell Willis.

Michael D'Alessio of Atlantic City Broadway Con.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



John Cassaday, John Cassaday, John Cassaday, John Cassaday, John Cassaday, John Cassaday,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!