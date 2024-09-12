Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Stan Lee Lied… in The Daily LITG, 12th of September 2024

The announcement of a new book Stan Lee Lied was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

The announcement of a new book Stan Lee Lied was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Stan Lee Lied... in The Daily LITG, 11th of September 2024

Stan Lee Lied… and the most read stories yesterday

  1. A New Book Called "Stan Lee Lied", Claims That Stan Lee… Lied
  2. Prodigy/Voyager Star Kate Mulgrew's Special Message for Star Trek Fans
  3. Bosch: Titus Welliver Confirms "Ballard" Spinoff Series Appearance
  4. Jarvis The Butler Is From Brooklyn Now And Return Of Avengers Jackets
  5. Build the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Megazord with Fanhome
  6. The Boys: At This Point, Even Donald Trump Realizes It's About Him
  7. Four Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 Exclusives Arrive This Friday Night
  8. The Return Of An Old Girlfriend And Peter Parker Is Mad (Spoilers)
  9. House of the Dragon: New GRRM Blog Post Has "We're Moving On" Vibes
  10. Comics Artist John Cassaday, Planetary Co-Creator, Has Died Aged 52

LITG one year ago, Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Opener

Bosch: Legacy
Image: Bosch: Legacy, Amazon Freevee
  1. Bosch: Legacy- Season 2 Opener Will Have "Big Implications" for Harry 
  2. Kelly Fitzpatrick Accuses Nika Harper of Sexual Assault at ECCC 
  3. Batman & Robin #1 Smack Bang in the Middle of a Gotham War (Spoilers)
  4. DC Comics Rush Through Graphic Novels To Tie In With TV And Movies
  5. Sneak Peek At Superman Hitting Godzilla In New DC Comic
  6. Quantum Leap Season 2: A "Larger Mission" Driving Ben's Leaps?
  7. The Changing Powers Of Hal Jordan, Green Lantern (Spoilers)
  8. Are Catwoman And Red Hood Hooking Up In Gotham War? (Spoilers)
  9. The Batman of Zur-En-Arh Gets A Limited Edition Figure from McFarlane
  10. How The Libertarians Might Get Rid Of Superman (Spoilers)
  11. The Fanfic Of Damian Wayne (Batman And Robin #1 Spoilers)
  12. Matt Smith's Hellboy: The Yule Cat For December 2023
  13. Comic Book Creators React To Winning Their 2023 Ringo Award
  14. Spider-Man India Gets A New Costume To Look More Like The Movies
  15. How To Raise Your Kids The Marvel Way, Is Now A Thing
  16. James Gunn's Comics Reading List- The Daily LITG, 11th September 2023

LITG two years ago, Superman: Son Of Kal-El

Superman: Son Of Kal-El To Come Out This Week
Superman: Son Of Kal-El in The Daily LITG 11th September 2022
  1. Superman: Son Of Kal-El To Come Out To The DC Universe This Week
  2. Today Is Deoxys Raid Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details
  3. Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
  4. Wolf Pack Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Fans Seeing Double
  5. The Batman Who Laughs Becomes the Darkest Knight with McFarlane
  6. Michael Sheen "Defends" Neil Gaiman's Lord of the Rings: TROP Writing
  7. Shannon Maer's Siren's Gate #1 Jumps To 40 Pages Long For FOC
  8. Criminal Minds Adds "Evolution" to Title; Zach Gilford Joins Cast
  9. Tales of the Walking Dead S01E04 Recap/Review: Rick Grimes Was Right
  10. CM Punk Was Right; Thank You, CM Punk, For Killing AEW
  11. Batman, Dark Crisis & Flashpoint Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  12. With Marvel Bringing Back Nomad, Here's His First Comic Appearance
  13. Pires & Salcedo Launch It's Only Teenage Wasteland at DH in December
  14. All Your Racial Problems Thank FOC It's Sunday, 11th of September
  15. Blackstone the Magician Debuts in Super-Magic Comics #1, at Auction
  16. How Much Are Your Sandman Back Issues Worth? Let's Find Out!
  17. Sweetie Candy Vigilante Comic Includes Osaka Popstar MP3 & Vice Versa
  18. Briar #1 Orders Doubled At FOC To 58,000 After Creator Praise
  19. Tripwire 30th Anniversary Volume Offers Cheap Frank Miller Signature
  20. A Public Superman: Son Of Kal-El in The Daily LITG 11th September 2022

LITG three years ago, Dracula Meets Transformers

Dracula Arises With Transformers x Universal Monsters Crossover Figure
LITG Credit: Hasbro
  1. Dracula Arises With Transformers x Universal Monsters Crossover Figure
  2. Brian Bendis Teases Legion Of Superheroes – The Gold Lantern Saga
  3. Batman Takes On Azrael In New McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse 2-Pack
  4. Jensen Ackles Creeps Us Out with The Boys & Supernatural Connection
  5. Tasks For Psychic Spectacular 2021 Timed Research In Pokémon GO
  6. First Take, Stephen A. Smith & Max Kellerman Part of ESPN Problem
  7. Jeff The Land Shark Gets a Marvel Comic by Kelly Thompson & Gurihiru
  8. Joe Bennett Replaced By Greg Land On Timeless, Dropped By Marvel
  9. When Todd McFarlane Drew Superman, Original Art At Auction Today
  10. Reverse Flash Races His Way into McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse
  11. X-Men #50 CGC Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
  12. Amazing Spider-Man #121 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  13. Batman 'Rainbow Batman' Detective Comics Issue At Heritage Auctions
  14. 24 Comics And Graphic Novels Published About 9/11
  15. The Nice House On The Lake Can Get You Anything – Almost
  16. PrintWatch: White #3 And Echolands #1
  17. Mai K Nguyen Auctions Rights To New Middle-Grade Anzu Graphic Novel
  18. Transylvania Transformers in The Daily LITG, 11th of September 2021

LITG four years ago, Cresselia, Supernatural, Poison Ivy

  1. Cresselia Raid Guide: Catch A Shiny Moon Goddess In Pokémon GO
  2. Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
  3. DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: A New Name for Poison Ivy
  4. The Venture Bros. Canceled by Network That Wants More Venture Bros?
  5. Animal Kingdom: Shawn Hatosy Promises "We Will Be Back" for Season 5
  6. Mark Waid Back At DC Comics – Is He Coming To Superman?
  7. Friday the 13th Will Return to Theaters This October
  8. Batman Beyond Cancelled, Aquaman Endless Winter, DC December Solicits
  9. *That* Milo Manara Spider-Woman Original Cover Art Up For Auction
  10. Venom Becomes a Nightmare With New Iron Man Hot Toys Figure
  11. Brian Bendis Superman Run Comes to A End In December
  12. Children Of The Atom Rescheduled For January, Off The Marvel MIA List
  13. DC Comics Runs #BlackLivesMatter Messaging – Will It Go Further?
  14. DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: A New Batvillain In The James Tynion IV Style
  15. The Goon #1 Sets Modern Day Comic Record, Sells For $28,800

LITG five years ago, Red Robin went Drake on us.

  1. The New Codename for Red Robin in Today's Young Justice #8, Revealed – But Makes No Sense (Spoilers)
  2. The X-Men Phoenix Five Come To "Marvel Future Fight"
  3. A Return to One More Day in Amazing Spider-Man #29 (Spoilers)
  4. Working Out The Blind Items Of Mr Sinister's Gossip Column in Powers Of X #4 (Spoilers)
  5. Marvel's Incoming Super-Mega-Crossover Event Features Two X-Men Who Just "Died" [Spoilers?]
  6. Forbidden Planet Comic Stores in the UK Get Actual Dark Crystal Puppet Window Displays
  7. Superman Dons His Black Suit for Pricey Prime 1 Studios Statue
  8. Seven Heroes Marvel Should Brutally Murder for Incoming
  9. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14: "The Bird" Dee Reynolds
  10. Batarang Therapy – Spoilers For Batman #77 and Event Leviathan #4
  11. Every Possible Absolute Carnage Mention We Can Find Today – From King Thor to Silver Surfer to Powers Of X? (Spoilers)
  12. Captain Marvel #10 Reveals All About Star… (Spoilers)
  13. Miles Morales: Spider-Man Doesn't Remember the Ultimate Universe Again in #10 – But Is Starting To… (Spoilers)
  14. Is Today's Invaders #9 the First Marvel Comics Tie-In With HOXPOX?
  15. Marvel to Follow Conan With Robert E. Howard's Solomon Kane and Red Sonja-Esque Dark Agnes
  16. "Dungeons & Dragons": Joe Manganiello Credits "Stranger Things" Helping Loosen Stigma for Game
  17. Apex Lex vs The Batman Who Laughs For DC's Year Of The Villain: Hell Arisen
  18. Rewriting the Rules of Marvel Time in Loki #3 (Spoilers)
  19. This is What ComiXology Support's Twitter Looks Like When The Comics Are Late

LITG six years ago, Nightwing lost his Dick.

  1. Nightwing To Lose His Dick
  2. Benjamin Percy Off Nightwing Already? 
  3. Marvel Teases an Important New Mutant Debut for X-Men Black: Mojo
  4. Shane Black on Why [SPOILER] Isn't in This 'The Predator' Film
  5. The Nun Review: Valak Deserved More Than This

Comic Book birthdays today.

  • Chip Kidd, comic book designer and Batmanologist.
  • Comic artist and illustrator Jude Vigants
  • Aaron Haaland, owner of A Comic Shop and Geekeasy in Orlando, Florida.
  • Comic book artist J.C. Grande, of Red Knight, Unnecessary Evil, Turkey Grove Farms and Shy.
  • Vito Lapiccola, director of Comics On Comics.
  • Founder of Sequential app, Russell Willis.
  • Michael D'Alessio of Atlantic City Broadway Con.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

