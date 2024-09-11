Posted in: Comics | Tagged: john cassaday, newlitg

John Cassaday in The Daily LITG, 11th of September 2024

The tragic passing of John Cassaday was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, as well as comic book creator reaction to the news.

Article Summary Comic book world mourns as John Cassaday, Planetary co-creator, passes away at 52.

Top trending articles center around John Cassaday's legacy and creator reactions.

Other popular stories include Marvel Vs Capcom covers and House of the Dragon updates.

Explore a nostalgic dive into past years' comic book news and creator birthdays.

The tragic passing of John Cassaday was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, as well as the comic book creator reaction to the news. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

John Cassaday, and the most read stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, The Comics James Gunn Wants You To Read

LITG two years ago, Superman: Son Of Kal-El

LITG three years ago, Transylvania Transformers

LITG four years ago, Supernatural, Animal Kingdom and Poison Ivy

LITG five years ago, Incoming was incoming.

LITG six years ago, Bunker survived.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Pride creator, publisher and ex-Bleeding Cooler Joe Glass

Rod Whigham, artist on Star Trek, GI Joe, Transformers.

artist on Star Trek, GI Joe, Transformers. Sketch card artist Doug Peters.

Jon Macy , creator of Tropo, Teleny and Camille.

, creator of Tropo, and Co-Owner/ President of Aspen Comics, Frank Mastromauro

Michael Wright, former DC Comics editor.

former DC Comics editor. 7 Percent and Zenescope artist, Jarreau Wimberly

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

