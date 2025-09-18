Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Magik, newlitg
The Cancellation Of Magik And The Daily LITG, 18th September 2025
The Cancellation Of Magik was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
The Cancellation Of Magik and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- The Cancellation Of Magik #10 And What Comes Next In 2026? (Spoilers)
- Predator: Badlands & New High-Quality Image Released
- The End Of Phoenix With #15… And What Comes Next? (Spoilers)
- Red Hood #1 Is Now A Forty Dollar Comic Book On eBay
- The Deadpool And The Joker In Deadpool/Batman (Spoilers)
- IDW December 2025 Full Solicits – The Future Of Kai-Sei Era Godzilla
- Avatar Press Tells Retailers Why They Can't Supply Them With Comics
- The Hunger Of Absolute Flash #7 (Spoilers)
- Ultimates #16 Tells A New History Of The Ultimate Universe (Spoilers)
- No, Deadpool/Batman Will Not Be Available Digitally On Amazon Tomorrow
- All-New Harbinger: It Never Stops in Valiant December 2025 Solicits
- Marvel Comics Does A Swimsuit Special For Winter Now As Well
- Marvel To Launch A New Knull Series In 2026, Spinning Out Of Venom
- Roger Langridge Draws The Doughboys Podcast For New York Comic Con
- Absolute Batman #12 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List (UPDATE)
- The Deadpool And The Joker In The Daily LITG, 17th September 2025
- Titan Joins Dynamite At New Digital Comics Distributor, Neon Ichiban
LITG one year ago, Legend Of Zelda Roguelike
- Someone Made a Legend Of Zelda Roguelike That's Already Popular
- Three Big Spoilers For Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman
- How Do You Solve A Problem Like Hank McCoy? (X-Men Spoilers)
- Marvel Announces X-Men Crossover Raid On Graymalkin
- IDW Pivots To Publishing Horror Comics With New Imprint And Licenses
- Bringing Back Old Names To The X-Men This Week (XSpoilers)
- Storm Leaves X-Men For Avengers Over Employment Structure (XSpoilers)
- IDW- "If Things Had Panned Out, Everybody Would Be On A Yacht"
- IDW to Publish Its Own Superhero, Bible, Mafia & Serial Killer Comics
- X-Factor #2 Preview: How Havok Betrayed Himself
- Samson Destroys the Mask of Fire on Fantastic Comics #8, at Auction
- Batman Set to Be First Superhero Honored by Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Shock Gibson vs an Army of the Dead in Speed Comics #1, Up for Auction
- Marvel's New Champions by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli for 2025
- U.S.'s 1st Patriotic Comic Hero, The Shield in Pep Comics 1 at Auction
- Comic Store In Your Future Visits The World's Biggest Comic Store
- Dell's Answer to Batman, the Owl in Crackajack Funnies, Up for Auction
- Marvel's Peelverine, Meowtooth & Ghost Ri-Durr Fortnite Variant Covers
- Zombie Workers Fuel the War Machine in Jackpot Comics #1, at Auction
- George Takei's New Graphic Novel to Follow They Called Us Enemy
- Skybound/Image to Publish Sarah Graley and Stef Purenins' Pizza Witch
- Norm Grock Sells Graphic Novel Rights to Gamelad to Oni Press for 2027
- Canada Cleans Up At 2024 Ignatz Awards At SPX
LITG two year ago, The Conjuring 4 Finale
- Here's an Exciting Update on the Conjuring 4 and Its Big Finale
- McDonald's Begins Pokemon TCG 2023 Promotions Is Now Live
- Russell Brand Not Talking Report; Channel 4 Investigating Since 2019
- Will Mark Waid Write Superman In Action Comics In 2024? (Spoilers)
- Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter: "Slayers" Brings #JusticeForCordelia
- Rob Liefeld Returns To Captain America's Breasts For Variant Cover
- Russell Brand Dropped by Agent; BBC, Channel 4 Issue Statements
- AEW Rampage Disrespects WWE Star Jade Cargill with Unfair Loss
- Square Enix Lights Up the Night with Kingdom Hearts Keyblade Replicas
- The Body Language Of Red Hood And Catwoman On Batman Day
- Who Is Catwoman's Marquise? Is She Part Of A Gotham War Long Game?
- Story Behind Fantastic Comics' Most Iconic Lou Fine Cover, at Auction
- Ahoy Comics' Full December 2023 Solicits
- Seven Years In Darkness's Shamir Worm in CEX December 2023 Solicits
- Top 10 Bleeding Cool Comic Book Bestseller List – 17th September 2023
- Maze Agency, Blood Run & Party Killer in Scout December 2023 Solicits
- McDonald's Does Pokémon In The Daily LITG, 17th September 2023
LITG three years ago, Charizard Revealed
- Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
- Primal: Genndy Tartakovsky "Really Excited About" Season 3 Idea
- How Batman vs Robin Will Change The DC Universe In December
- Paul Levitz Published For A Second Time By Marvel Comics
- The Walking Dead S11 Part 3 Image Gallery Updated; Spinoffs Rundown
- Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz: Sony 2024 Karate Kid Film "Isn't From Us"
- Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 1.5 in IDW December 2022 Solicits
- Game of Thrones: Kit Harington on "Snow": "I Know Nothing About It"
- Dark Crisis: Young Justice #4 Preview: If You Can't Beat 'Em…
- DC Comics Celebrate Stan Lee's 100th Birthday Before Marvel Comics
- Cold War Espionage in Ajax/Farrell's Black Cobra #1-3, Up for Auction
- Valiant Continues Publishing One Comic A Month in December Solicits
- Yen Press Announces 7 New Manga, Light Novel Titles for March 2023
- Preview Imaginary from Evanescence: Echoes From The Void #3
- The Firstborns #1 in Sumerian Comics December 2022 Solicits
- Dahlia In The Dark #1 Launches in Mad Cave's December 2022 Solicits
- Disney's Gargoyles Launch Dynamite's December 2022 Solicits
- Rick And Morty Vs Cthulhu In Oni Press' December 2022 Solicits
- Cerebus Blacks Up For Cerebus In Hell's Three-Wheeler Annual
- The Daily Mail Vs. The Beano in The Daily LITG, 17th September 2022
LITG four years ago, Dave Bautista & Swollen Balls-
- Dave Bautista Takes Tucker Carlson to Task Over Swollen Balls Report
- Marvel Comics December 2021 Solicits & Solicitations In Full, Early
- The Lake Trio Will Be Shiny in Pokémon GO Starting Tomorrow
- James Tynion IV On Being Told To Write Alfred Pennyworth's Funeral
- Gail Simone Reacts To Barbara Gail Gordon, Batgirl In HBO Max Titans
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Helps You Re-Enter Society
- J. Michael Straczynski Gives Slight Tease For The Return Of Babylon 5
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: The Gang Gets a "Karen"?
- Marvel To Publish Victor LaValle's Sabretooth Comic In January 2022
- I Just Got Trampled By An Anti-Vaxxer March in London
- Dark Horse Comics' Full Solicits & Solicitations For December 2021
- Gail Simone Reacts To Barbara Gail Gordon, Batgirl In HBO Max Titans
- Comics Folk Remember Sir Clive Sinclair And The ZX Spectrum
- Nightwing #87 Will Be A 22-Page Wide Splash Comic
- Dan Slott's Reckoning War Begins With A Fantastic Four Alpha One-Shot
- Scott Lobdell & Ariel Medal Launch New Evil Ernie Comic From Dynamite
- Marvel Promises Strange Academy #14 Will Be New Death Of Phoenix?
- Is Marauders Ending in December? Solicit Contains Not-So-Subtle Clues
- Is The New Captain Krakoa… Actually Dr Stasis From X-Men #1 and #2?
- Priest & Donny Hadiwidjaja Launch Vampirella/Dracula: Unholy #1
- James Tynion IV On Being Told To Write Alfred Pennyworth's Funeral
- Dave Bautista & Swollen Balls- The Daily LITG 16th of September 2021
LITG five years ago, The Witcher, Dave Bautista, Funko
- The Witcher Season 2: Game of Thrones Becomes On-Set Cautionary Tale
- Dave Bautista Wants to Know What's Up with the Pedo Stuff
- Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Reveals Day 2 Round-Up
- Transferring Legendary Pokémon In Pokémon GO? The Time Has Come
- Karate Kid: William Zabka Reveals Pat Morita's Pitch for 5th Film
- The Boys: NOS4A2 Star Jahkara Smith No Fan of Stormfront Storyline
- So What Is X Of Swords About Exactly? (X-Men, Excalibur #12 Spoilers)
- Transformers Dinobots Return to Form Volcanicus with Hasbro
- Tom King Tells Us Who Kills Batman (Detective Comics #1027 Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Wil Wheaton Talks New Shows, Embraces Franchise Role
- Marvel UK Superheroes, The Union, Rescheduled as King In Black Tie-In
- Scott Snyder's Comic Book Thriller, Chain, With Ariela Kristantina
- What Does X-Men Prejudice Against Clones Mean? (Hellions #4 Spoilers)
- Thought Bubble Festival Announces Details Of November's Digital Show
LITG six years ago, it was always sunny.
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Rob McElhenney Heartfelt Post [Video]
- MAJOR SPOILER For Spider-Man #1 by JJ Abrams, Henry Abrams and Sara Pichelli That No One Saw Coming, Tiger
- "Supernatural" Season 15: Sam, Dean, & Castiel vs. God [Preview Images]
- "Magic: The Gathering" Rolls Back Decisions on "Arena" Changes
- Bleeding Cool is Willing to Sell the Snyder Cut to Warners – or Anyone Else Who Wants It
- Bleeding Cool Has Bought The Snyder Cut
- Today, Marvel Comics is Holding a Jonathan Hickman-Led Summit
- Rob Liefeld on Todd McFarlane: "And People Give Me Hell For My Feet"
- Jeremy Whitely on Marvel Comics' Cancellation of Future Foundation
- The Man Who Haggled the Punisher's First Appearance at Half Price Books
- Watchmen Killed This Brian Azzarello Batman-With-Guns Graphic Novel
LITG seven years ago, everyone was dying in Heroes In Crisis
- Another Heroes In Crisis #1 Death Confirmation (MAJOR SPOILERS)
- Outlander Shares New Season 4 Images of Claire, Jamie, and More
- Detective Comics #1-26 Reprinted At Last, Plus A "Shocking Revelation" Which Will Rewrite DC History
- Is Marvel Putting Blatant Left-Wing Antifa Politics In Their Spider-Man Comics?
- When Joe Quesada Talked to ComicsGate's Jon Malin, Ethan Van Sciver and Richard Meyer
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Roger Stern, Spider-Man/Superman writer/editor, co-creator of West Coast Avengers, Moniac Rambeau, The Eradicator.
- Captain American Idol artist Chris Haley.
- Danny Fingeroth, former Spider-Man group editor.
- Comic creator Aladdin K. Al Miyany
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
