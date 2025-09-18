Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Magik, newlitg

The Cancellation Of Magik And The Daily LITG, 18th September 2025

The Cancellation Of Magik was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Marvel's Magik series cancelled, sparking speculation about the future of the character in 2026

Top trending comic news: Magik cancellation, Deadpool/Batman, new Ultimates, Red Hood's price surge

Annual LitG run-down revisits top stories, comic trends, and big industry moves from past years

Birthday shoutouts and a call to subscribe to the LitG Daily Mailing List for more comic updates

The Cancellation Of Magik and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Legend Of Zelda Roguelike

LITG two year ago, The Conjuring 4 Finale

LITG three years ago, Charizard Revealed

LITG four years ago, Dave Bautista & Swollen Balls-

LITG five years ago, The Witcher, Dave Bautista, Funko

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG six years ago, it was always sunny.

And the first issue of JJ Abrams' Spider-Man was coming out. That is quite the late comic book.

LITG seven years ago, everyone was dying in Heroes In Crisis

And we never got that "shocking revelation"…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Roger Stern, Spider-Man/Superman writer/editor, co-creator of West Coast Avengers, Moniac Rambeau, The Eradicator.

Spider-Man/Superman writer/editor, co-creator of West Coast Avengers, Moniac Rambeau, The Eradicator. Captain American Idol artist Chris Haley.

Danny Fingeroth, former Spider-Man group editor.

former Spider-Man group editor. Comic creator Aladdin K. Al Miyany

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

