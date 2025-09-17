Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Deadpool/Batman, newlitg
The Deadpool And The Joker In The Daily LITG, 17th September 2025
The Deadpool And The Joker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
The Deadpool And The Joker and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- The Deadpool And The Joker In Deadpool/Batman (Spoilers)
- How Kevin Smith Writes Green Arrow/Daredevil (Spoilers)
- Predator: Badlands & New High-Quality Image Released
- No, Deadpool/Batman Will Not Be Available Digitally On Amazon Tomorrow
- Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar "Deep in the Weeds" with Pilot: Wonders
- Absolute Arkham by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri And Josh Hixon
- The Animals Of Deadpool/Batman… Raccoons, Sharks & Dogs (Spoilers)
- The White Lotus Stars Posey, Isaacs Confirm Season 4 Set for France
- NECA Unveils New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) Leonardo
- The Day Diamond Tricked Bleeding Cool Over Batman/Spider-Man Crossover
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.
- Red Sonja New Year's Special Brings You Blind Bag First Footers
- Diamond Bankruptcy Court Hearing Is Now 22 Days Later
- The First Ten Pages Of Mark Russell And Mauricet's Thanksgiving
- Now Even The Terminator Is Getting A Christmas Special
- Captain America & Wonder Woman in The Daily LITG, 16th September 2025
LITG one year ago, Legend Of Zelda Roguelike
- Someone Made a Legend Of Zelda Roguelike That's Already Popular
- Supernatural Anniversary: Misha Collins Shares Look at Early Years
- SNL: Michael Che on Why He Was "Furious" with Colin Jost's WU Joke
- The Return Of 52 To DC Comics For DC All-In
- Secret Wars Wolverine Slices and Dices with New Marvel Legends
- GI Joe Classified 2025 Wave Up For Order At Hasbro Pulse
- How Do You Solve A Problem Like Hank McCoy? (X-Men Spoilers)
- When Paul McGann Took to the Stage for Doctor Who: The Stuff Of Legend
- Abrams To Publish Iron Man Comics by Dean Hale and Douglas Holgate
- Mr. Justice Debuts as MLJ's Spectre in Blue Ribbon Comics, at Auction
- Charles Quinlan's Spectacular Work on Cat-Man Comics #1, at Auction
- Three Big Spoilers For Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman
- First Appearance of Rang-A-Tang in Blue Ribbon Comics #1, at Auction
- Marvel's Dazzler Is Totally Taylor Swift (Spoilers)
- Under the Oak Tree: A Romantasy with Korean Emotional Intensity
- Black Hood and the Art of the Comic Book Reboot, Up for Auction
- Marvel Asks What If Mickey Mouse And Friends Were The Fantastic Four?
- The World's Finest Fox Superheroes in Big 3 #1, up for Auction
- Scholastic To Publish Around The Spider-Verse Graphic Novel in 2025
- Memorial Service For Ramona Fradon Being Held At Baltimore Comic Con
LITG two years ago, McDonald's Does Pokémon
- McDonald's Begins Pokemon TCG 2023 Promotions Is Now Live
- Bill Willingham Replies To DC Comics' Reaction To Public Domain Fables
- AEW Rampage Disrespects WWE Star Jade Cargill with Unfair Loss
- Rob Liefeld Returns To Captain America's Breasts For Variant Cover
- Captain America #1 Preview: Time-Traveling to Another Relaunch
- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Showrunner on That Gul Dukat/PragerU Meme
- The Body Language Of Red Hood And Catwoman On Batman Day
- Marvel Replaces Marc Spector With Vengeance Of The Moon Knight in 2024
- Square Enix Lights Up the Night with Kingdom Hearts Keyblade Replicas
- DC Comics Stabs WWE in the Back with AEW Batman Day Portraits
- Mirka Andolfo Launches Blasfamous #1 in Dstlry December 2023 Solicits
- Zander Cannon on Rick And Morty in Oni Press December 2023 Solicits
LITG three years ago, Daily Mail Vs Beano
- When The Daily Mail Gets "Woke" Over The Beano Comic
- Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
- DC Comics Celebrate Stan Lee's 100th Birthday Before Marvel Comics
- How Batman vs Robin Will Change The DC Universe In December
- Marvel Vs Mark Millar Over Vampire Superheroes – Yet Again
- Full DC Comics December 2022 Solicits – Mostly, But Not Just, Batman
- Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 1.5 in IDW December 2022 Solicits
- Full Image Comics Solicits & Solicitations For December 2022
- Warner Bros. Discovery Endgame: Flip to Comcast, NBCUniversal?
- Wolverine Knows What Peter Parker Did (Amazing Spider-Man Spoilers)
- Man Who Vowed to Kill the Kill-Joys: Fiction House's John W. Glenister
- Another Week In The Life Of Graphic Novel, Gender Queer
- Gerry Duggan to Launch Substack Comics Too, But First a Book of Photos
- Jason Lei Howden's Deathgasm Comic in Opus December 2022 Solicits
- Quested #1 – Hellboy Meets Zelda – in WhatNot December 2022 Solicits
- Frank Miller Presents Pandora in December 2022 Solicits
- Comic Folk React To… The Queue
- Pornsak Pichetshote & Jeff Stokely Revive Sandman: Dead Boy Detectives
- Titan Comics Launches Blade Runner 2039 Comic
- Death Comes (Polybagged) To Firefly in Boom December 2022 Solicits
- Disney's Gargoyles & A Vicious Circle On Next Week's Previews Cover
LITG four years ago, Dave Bautista & Swollen Balls-
- Dave Bautista Takes Tucker Carlson to Task Over Swollen Balls Report
- Supernatural vs Arrow? Jared Padalecki, Stephen Amell Need Fans' Help
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: The Gang Gets a "Karen"?
- The Lake Trio Will Be Shiny in Pokémon GO Starting Tomorrow
- Harley Quinn Comic Revisits Batman Not Going Down On Catwoman
- Fantastic Four #35 Gain A Brand New Family Member (Spoilers)
- The Return of Wanda – But Which One? Trial Of Magneto #2 Spoilers
- Trials, Resurrections & Space Travel – Krakoan X-Men Today (Spoilers)
- Shadows Of The Bat, 12-Week DC Event, Launches In January 2022
- Marvel Zombies Getting Live-Action Treatment According To Mark Millar
- Aunt May to Get with Doc Ock Again in December's Spider-Man Comics?
- DC Fandome Will Announce Fortnite Skin With New Batman/Fortnite Comic
- Big Ethel Energy: Archie Comics' First Collaboration with WEBTOON
- Everyone is Excited About Batman Day This Weekend… Except Batman
- J.M. DeMatteis to Write 90s Continuity Ben Reilly: Spider-Man Comic
- Plastic Man & Power Girl Return In One-Star Squadron From DC Comics
- Jeff Lemire's New Swamp Thing Series, Green Hell For DC Black Label
- Robert Venditti & Michael Avon Oeming Launch World Of Krypton #1
- Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad & Jorge Corona Launch Batgirls From DC
- Abyss, A New Villain For Josh Williamson & Jorge Molina's Batman #118
- Denys Cowan Draws Nocterra Special: Blacktop Bill for December
- Jeff Lemire Was Going To Create a Horror Green Lantern Comic For 5G
- Now Ravonna Lexus Renslayer Gets A New Origin In Kang #2 (Spoilers)
- Daredevil Changes Name After Devil's Reign? Chip Zdarsky Teases Stuff
- Fantastic Four Establishes Sacred Timeline For Marvel Comics As Well
- The Reckoning War Teased In Today's Fantastic Four #35 (Spoilers)
LITG five years ago, Pokemon, Witcher, Karate Kid
- The Witcher Season 2: Game of Thrones Becomes On-Set Cautionary Tale
- Karate Kid: William Zabka Reveals Pat Morita's Pitch for 5th Film
- The Quick Catch Method In Pokémon GO Explained
- Transformers Dinobots Return to Form Volcanicus with Hasbro
- Tom King Tells Us Who Kills Batman (Detective Comics #1027 Spoilers)
- The Boys: NOS4A2 Star Jahkara Smith No Fan of Stormfront Storyline
- Hasbro Re-Releases Three Board Games For D&D, Clue, & Monopoly
- Funko NYCC 2020 Reveals – Disney's Up, Ad Icons, and Harry Potter
- Beast Finally Gets What He Deserves in X-Force #12 [XH]
- Shiny Tentacool Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- DC Comics 2021 Spoilers – Generations: Future State #1 To Retell 5G
- Is Franklin Richards the Sun God of King In Black?
- How Catwoman Creates Batman's New Reality In 2021 (Spoilers)
- Retailers, Do Not Throw This Black and White Small Press Comic Away
- Surprise! Hero Trade #1 Is By Matt Kindt, David Lapham From Bad Idea
LITG six years ago, Marvel was cancelling the FF.
- Bleeding Cool Has Bought The Snyder Cut
- Marvel Comics Cancels Their Future…. Foundation
- Doomsday Clock #12 – In Or Out Of Continuity?
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Rob McElhenney Heartfelt Post [Video]
- "Magic: The Gathering" Rolls Back Decisions on "Arena" Changes
- Is Gary Larson's The Far Side About to Make a Comeback?
- Rob Liefeld on Todd McFarlane: "And People Give Me Hell For My Feet"
- "The Orville": What the Series Can Teach "Star Trek: Discovery" [OPINION]
- "Rick and Morty," "Archer" & More: Animated & Overrated [OPINION]
- "Die Hard", "Predator", "Superman" Film Franchises that Should Be Rebooted [OPINION]
- "John Wick" Spinoff "The Continental" Adds Susan Hurwitz-Arneson
- Release the Snyder Cut! News, Rumors and Information
- "Avengers: Endgame" Gets a New Wave of Funko Pop Figures
- We Messed Around With Google Stadia During PAX West 2019
- "Buffy the Vampire Slayer": 5 Sexy Scenes That Slayed [OPINION]
- Steve Rude on the Future of Nexus, Not Working for Marvel or DC, And Starting YouTube Tutorials
LITG seven years ago, Quesada was talking to Comicsgate
- When Joe Quesada Talked to ComicsGate's Jon Malin, Ethan Van Sciver and Richard Meyer
- So Why Did Marvel Cancel The Vision, Then?
- When A Comic Creator's Career Doesn't Go The Way They Were Expecting…
- How Will You Celebrate Batman Day?
- A Broken-Hearted Preview of the Final Issue of X-Men Gold
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Mike Mignola, creator of Hellboy.
- Seth, creator of Palookaville.
- Kurt Busiek, co-creator of Astro City.
- Comics letterer, Brenda Mings
- Mike Choi of Witchblade, X-23, Uncanny X-Men, X-Force and Astonishing Thor.
- Charles Sellner, CCO and Co-Founder at Visionary Creative Services.
- Richard Douek, comics writer of Wailing Blade, Gutter Magic and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
- Comic book historian Joey Thingvall.
- Alex Giannini, author of Sarah Faire and the House at the End of the World.
- Comic con promoter Craig Klotz.
- John Schlim Jr, founder/publisher of Ovation Comics.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
