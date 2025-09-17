Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Deadpool/Batman, newlitg

The Deadpool And The Joker In The Daily LITG, 17th September 2025

The Deadpool And The Joker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Legend Of Zelda Roguelike

LITG two years ago, McDonald's Does Pokémon

LITG three years ago, Daily Mail Vs Beano

LITG four years ago, Dave Bautista & Swollen Balls-

LITG five years ago, Pokemon, Witcher, Karate Kid

LITG six years ago, Marvel was cancelling the FF.

LITG seven years ago, Quesada was talking to Comicsgate

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Mike Mignola, creator of Hellboy.

creator of Hellboy. Seth , creator of Palookaville.

, creator of Palookaville. Kurt Busiek , co-creator of Astro City.

, co-creator of Astro City. Comics letterer, Brenda Mings

Mike Choi of Witchblade, X-23, Uncanny X-Men, X-Force and Astonishing Thor.

of Witchblade, X-23, Uncanny X-Men, X-Force and Astonishing Thor. Charles Sellner , CCO and Co-Founder at Visionary Creative Services.

, CCO and Co-Founder at Visionary Creative Services. Richard Douek, comics writer of Wailing Blade, Gutter Magic and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

comics writer of Wailing Blade, Gutter Magic and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Comic book historian Joey Thingvall.

Alex Giannini , author of Sarah Faire and the House at the End of the World.

, author of Sarah Faire and the House at the End of the World. Comic con promoter Craig Klotz.

John Schlim Jr, founder/publisher of Ovation Comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

