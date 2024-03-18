Transformers & GI Joe In The Daily LITG, 18th March 2024

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: gi joe, newlitg, transformers
Transformers & GI Joe solicits topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Transformers & GI Joe top the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Transformers & GI Joe in The Energon Universe June 2024 Solicits
- The Traitors: The Movie Might Just Be The Greatest "Film" of 2024
- Wonder Woman #7 Preview: Super Space Spree for Broody Bruce
- The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Had Elliot Page Feeling Like a Kid Again
- Boom Studios Reveals Mickey Mouse Is Central To Uncanny Valley
- Power Rangers: Amy Jo Johnson No Fan of Austin St. John's Latest Idea
- Phoenix, X-Factor, Storm, Nyx, X-Force & Wolverine Announced At SXSW
- New HBO Deal Means Bill Maher Can Stop Crying Over Being "Canceled"
- Ending It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia- Daily LITG, 14th March 2024
- Aaron Rodgers Reportedly NOT Leaving Losing Team for RFK Jr. Team
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Is That Tim Burton In Batman '89: Echoes? (Spoilers)
- After X-Men, Gerry Duggan is Falling In Love On The Path To Hell
- Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard Return to Plastic: Death & Dolls
- X-Men Relaunch In The Daily LITG, 17th March 2024
LITG one year ago, There Was An All-Hands Meeting Happening At DC Comics Right Then
- There's An All-Hands Meeting Happening At DC Comics Right Now (UPDATE)
- DC Comics June 2023 Solicits & Solicitations – No Batman #901
- Marvel Comics Relaunch Uncanny Avengers #1 In August
- Pre-Orders Arrive for McFarlane Toys New The Batman 89 Batmobile
- Marvel Teases a Very Very Dark Fall Of X Event For X-Men This Year
- Chris Claremont Tells X-Men Panel Events Were Their Biggest Mistake
- Hasbro Secretly Reveals Exclusive Marvel Legends MCU Ronin Figure
- X-Men '97: Marvel Unlimited Event Offers More Animated Series Details
- The Difference Between Action Comics & Superman in Dawn Of DC
- Just Before Free Comic Book Day – Best Of The Mighty Marvel Backlist
- DC NFT Partner Palm Issues Update on Circle's Transaction Bank Issues
- Watchmen Gossip: Tales Of The Black Freighter as a DC Comics Film?
- Savage Squad 6 by Robert Venditti, Brockton McKinney & Dalts Dalton
- PrintWatch: Phantom Road, No/One, X-23 & Scarlet Witch Get Seconds
- Alison Gill, Retiring From DC Comics After 24 Years?
- Grace Freud Brings LGBTQ "Unofficial X-Men" & Sentin-Ally to Marvel
- Andrew Wheeler & Carola Borelli on X-Men's Negasonic Teenage Warhead
- Todd McFarlane's Batmobile in The Daily LITG, 17th March 2023
- British Book Awards Shortlist Dave McKean, Jamie Smart & Alice Oseman
LITG two years ago, Future's End
- McFarlane Reveals Batman Beyond: Future's End 5-Pack Exclusive
- The Dan Brereton Batman Comic That DC Comics Never Printed
- Full Marvel Comics June 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
- Marvel Cancels Secret Invasion, Delays It For Another Time
- Is Catherine Tate's New Film The Nan Missing a Director Credit?
- A.X.E. Judgment Day Will Crossover With Everything In July
- X-Men Hellfire Gala Variant Covers, Cover The Marvel Universe In June
- David Gallaher Hospitalised After Trying To Prevent New York Assault
- Hasbro Reveals Walmart Exclusive Star Wars Original '96 Figures
- Tonight Is Therian Tornadus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: March 2022
- Marvel Comics Delays Taboo's Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man Already
- Mark Millar Promises Return Of Nemesis, Maybe He Means It This Time
- Mark Millar Brings Back Prodigy To Image Comics With Matteo Buffagni
- Jupiter's Legacy by Mark Millar & Tommy Lee Edwards Returns In August
- Mark Millar Teases Netflix Comics With Frank Quitely & Travis Charest
- Mark Millar Launches The Magic Order Vol 3 With Gigi Cavenago In July
- DC Comics Switches From Rainbow Foil To Gold For Jock's Batman Covers
- Image Goes Norse in June with New Series Beware the Eye of Odin
- Thor Abandons His Duties in Thor: Lightning and Lament in June
- Punisher War Journal Returns in June as Series of One-Shots
- Who Is The New Vampire Slayer For Buffy's 25th Anniversary?
- Taboo, B. Earl, Juan Ferreyra Launch Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man
- DC Comics Overships Aquamen #2 By 30% With Jim Lee Black & White Cover
- Marvel's Jane Foster & Mighty Thor In June Ahead Of Love & Thunder
- Hero Collector's DC Comics Graphic Novel Solicits For June 2022
- Newthink: AWA Launching Gregg Hurwitz' New SciFi Anthology Series
- The Final Final Justice League in the Daily LITG, 17th March 2022
LITG three years ago, Shazadam, Captain Marvel and Hellfire Gala
A Shazadam by any other name would smell as sweet.
- DC Shocker: Shazadam Officially Changes His Name to Black Adam
- The Love Life Of Captain Marvel Takes Quite A Twist (Major Spoilers)
- Comics Stores To Receive Free Copies Of X-Men Hellfire Gala Guide
- Wolverine, Jean Grey & Cyclops, One More Time (X-Force #18 Spoilers)
- Pokémon GO Teases Sylveon, Xerneas, & More New Species
- Where In The World Are The DC Comics June 2021 Solicitations?
- Seinfeld Apartment Comes To Life With New Funko Collectible
- X-Men Hellfire Gala Party Event Marvel Solicitations For June 2021
- Doctor Who Star Mandip Gill: The Doctor Will Be a Woman of Color
- Erik Larsen Explains Why He Didn't Credit Sienkiewicz for Homage
- Where In The World Are The Marvel Comics June 2021 Solicitations?
- Protestors Invade American Political Public Buildings In Champions #5
- Rob Liefeld Recreates The Shield and The Mighty Crusaders For Archie
- Ta-Nehisi Coates' Captain America Run Ends in June; Relaunch Imminent?
- Joe Benitez's Lady Mechanika Moves To Image, Brings Back Memories
- King In Black – Reptil Returns, X-Men Teleport And Black Knighting
- More FCBD Details For Valiant, 2000AD, Red Room, Dungeon & RL Stine
- Jim Rugg's Eightball Cover For Ed Piskor's Red Room, Coming To FCBD
- Why Mitch Gerads Deletes Doc Shaner's Parts from Tom King's Scripts
- Behemoth Brings Muthafukaz Comics Back Into Print As MFKZ
- DC Comics Finally Finish Jeff Lemire & Keith Giffen's Inferior Five
- PrintWatch: Serial #2 and Nottingham #1 Get Second Printings
- SCOOP: Full List Of All 50 Free Comic Book Day Titles For FCBD 2021
- Dress For The Hellfire Gala – The Daily LITG, 17th March 2021
LITG four years ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia
And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.
- So What Did La Mole Comic Con Say to Mark Brooks Anyway?
- "Always Sunny" Star Rob McElhenney Proposes Coronavirus Prod Plan
- A Message From Mark Waid
- Batman Has His Very Own Armory With New Hot Toys Collectible
- "Batwoman": PA Amanda Smith Paralyzed On Set; Under Investigation
- "The Midnight Gospel": Netflix Releases Adult Animated Series Teaser
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- OPINION: "Mystery Boosters" Are (Usually) Great – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Shudder Offering 30-Day Free Trial Regardless of Coronavirus Quarantine Status
- The Disney+ Version of "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" is Garbage
LITG five years ago – Umbrella Academy was sold out
Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.
- 'Rick and Morty': Justin Roiland "Feeling Preeeetty Great" About Season 4
- 'Pet Sematary': 25+ New Images From the Stephen King Remake
- Netflix vs. Disney: The Battle Even The Defenders Couldn't Win [Opinion]
- How Comic Shops Can Survive the Inevitable Sales Apocalypse
- Possible SPOILERS: Five Avengers: Endgame LEGO Set Pictures
Birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book inker and co-creator of Spyke, Bill Reinhold
- Frank McLaughlin, creator of Judomaster
- Shea Anton Pensa, artist on Brave & The Bold, Green Arrow, Butcher
