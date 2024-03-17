Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, uncanny x-men

X-Men Relaunch In The Daily LITG, 17th March 2024

The X-Men Relaunch topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, and stuff.

X-Men Relaunch tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Todd McFarlane's Batmobile

LITG two years ago, The Final Final Justice League

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, Captain America and Hellfire Gala

And we have a new Captain America of the Railways.

LITG four years ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia

And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.

LITG five years ago – Umbrella Academy was sold out

Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.

Birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Matt Miner of GWAR: Orgasmageddon, Toe Tag Riot and Liberator

of GWAR: Orgasmageddon, Toe Tag Riot and Liberator Mutts creator Patrick McDonnell

Comics journalist Richard Pachter

Comic book designer Veronica Carlin

