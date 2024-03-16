Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, uncanny x-men

X-Men Relaunch In The Daily LITG, 16th March 2024

The X-Men Relaunch topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, and stuff.

The X-Men Relaunch topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

X-Men Relaunch tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Mystique – Death And A Fate Worse Than That

LITG two years ago, Teen Justice

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO, Captain America and JK Rowling

And we have a new Captain America of the Railways.

LITG four years ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia

And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.

LITG five years ago – the Walking Dead hospital was in the news

Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.

Birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Todd McFarlane, creator of Spawn.

creator of Spawn. Steve Lafler , creator of Bughouse comics.

, creator of Bughouse comics. Sam Humphries, creator of Our Love Is Real, co-creator of Blackbird, writer on Dial H For Hero, Harley Quinn and host of DC Daily.

creator of Our Love Is Real, co-creator of Blackbird, writer on Dial H For Hero, Harley Quinn and host of DC Daily. Ruth Fletcher Gage, co-writer of The Lion Of Ora

co-writer of The Lion Of Ora Comic shop owner Sal Fichera

Gary L. Shipman, creator of Pakkins' Land

