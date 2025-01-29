Posted in: TV | Tagged: alien: earth, newlitg

Alien: Earth Official Teaser in the Daily LITG, 29th January 2025

Alien: Earth Official Teaser: was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Dive into the Alien: Earth teaser, the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, capturing fans' attention.

Explore the top trending stories, including Marvel and DC comics updates, and fan-favorite TV series.

Reflect on highlights from past years, featuring comic industry milestones and pop culture moments.

Celebrate comic book figures' birthdays and delve into historic daily content from Bleeding Cool.

Alien: Earth Official Teaser: was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Alien: Earth Official Teaser and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Penthouse Comics

LITG two years ago, That '90s Show:

LITG three years ago, The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who

LITG four years ago, Neil Gaiman and Orlando Jones

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG five years ago – James Tynion Joined Batman

And Sandman was separate from Lucifer.

LITG six years ago – Scott Bakula crossed over

And Bill Maher had new rules.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Graphic novelist Joseph-Elliott Coleman.

Jeph Loeb , Batman: Hush writer

, Batman: Hush writer David W. Olbrich, former Publisher of Malibu, Director of Humanoids, VP of Space Goat

former Publisher of Malibu, Director of Humanoids, VP of Space Goat Danica Davidson, author of Overworld Adventure and Overworld Heroes.

author of Overworld Adventure and Overworld Heroes. Scott McDaniel , artist on Daredevil, Batman and Green Arrow,

, artist on Daredevil, Batman and Green Arrow, Michael McDermott , writer on FUBAR, Imaginary Drugs and Smosh.

, writer on FUBAR, Imaginary Drugs and Smosh. Ahmad Rashad Doucet, artist on Alabaster Shadows, Can I Pet Your Werewolf

artist on Alabaster Shadows, Can I Pet Your Werewolf Steve Harmon , Owner/Creator at Harmon Comics

, Owner/Creator at Harmon Comics Danica Davidson, manga & Minecraft journalist

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Alien: Earth, Alien: Earth, Alien: Earth, Alien: Earth, Alien: Earth, Alien: Earth, Alien: Earth,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!