Disappearing Doctor Who Season 3 in The Daily LITG, 14th October 2024

Ncuti Gatwa and The Disappearing Doctor Who Season 3 Announcement was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

BBC iPlayer teased Doctor Who Season 3, causing fan excitement and speculation.

LITG one year ago, ThunderCats Get a New Series From Declan Shalvey & Drew Moss

LITG two years ago, Buffer Zone

LITG three years ago, Star Wars Hidden Empire Uncovered

LITG four years ago, He-Man, Charmed and Dave Bautista

LITG five years ago, Fortnite was falling apart.

And it was all Wizards Of The Coast…

LITG six years ago, Gerry Conway still made headlines…

The Spider-Marriage was returning, one more time.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mark Seifert, general manager of Bleeding Cool, publisher of Avatar Press and Boundless

general manager of Bleeding Cool, publisher of Avatar Press and Boundless Cartoonist and Happy Meal designer Michael R. Hawkins

Green Lantern, Mystic, and X-Men artist Brandon Peterson

Owner of Rick's Comic City in Nashville, Tennessee, Rick Parman

Kevin A Boyd, Comic Relations Coordinator at FAN EXPO Canada and Director at Joe Shuster Awards

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

