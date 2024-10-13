Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, wolverine

Todd McFarlane's Wolverine in The Daily LITG, 13th of October 2024

Todd McFarlane's Wolverine was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary Todd McFarlane's Wolverine statue tops Bleeding Cool's most-read stories.

Explore the biggest pop culture stories from Bleeding Cool, past and present.

Discover upcoming comic releases announced at NYCC by industry giants.

Join the comic community with nostalgic stories and exclusive sneak peeks.

Todd McFarlane's Wolverine was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

The ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday:

And a few more comic book stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Keith Giffen's Last Laugh

LITG two years ago, Buffer Zone

LITG three years ago, Star Wars: The Hidden Empire

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Tom Hardy and Jeff Goldblum

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG five years ago, the DC Timeline was already falling apart

And Rise Of Skywalker was coming.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Dan DiDio , former publisher of DC Comics, co-creator of Sideways and Tempus Fuginaut.

, former publisher of DC Comics, co-creator of Sideways and Tempus Fuginaut. Marvel and DC editor Margaret Clark , of Akira, Alien Legion and Star Trek

, of Akira, Alien Legion and Star Trek Bob Ingersoll, lawyer, and writer on Hero Alliance.

lawyer, and writer on Hero Alliance. John K Mulder, editor/publisher of MulderComics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Todd McFarlane's Wolverine, Todd McFarlane's Wolverine, Todd McFarlane's Wolverine, Todd McFarlane's Wolverine, Todd McFarlane's Wolverine,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!