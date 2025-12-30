Posted in: TV | Tagged: doctor who, newlitg

Peter Capaldi On Doctor Who Pressure In Daily LITG, 30th December 2025

Peter Capaldi and Doctor Who pressure was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Peter Capaldi discusses the pressures and double-edged sword of playing Doctor Who's Twelfth Doctor

Doctor Who continues to dominate pop culture news and headlines, with major stories over the past seven years

Recap of the top trending Doctor Who articles and related pop culture highlights from Bleeding Cool

Anniversary lookbacks at previous years' top Doctor Who news, tragedies, and fan discussions

Peter Capaldi And The Curse Of Doctor Who was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Peter Capaldi And The Curse Of Doctor Who and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Doctor Who tragedy

LITG two years ago, The Wrath Of Shatner

LITG three years ago, Flash Season 9 Trailer

LITG four years ago, The Book Of Boba Fett

LITG five years ago, Sparkly Spider-Man

LITG six years ago, Colourists were in the dog house

And Walmart had a Crisis.

LITG seven years ago, Donny went anti-Comicsgate on its arse

And Bryan Hill was not retiring.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!