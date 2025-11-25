Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, newlitg

Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Bane in The Daily LITG, 25th November 2025

Absolute Batman Fighting Absolute Bane was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Absolute Batman vs Absolute Bane tops Bleeding Cool's most-read comics stories for November 25, 2025

Daily LITG highlights top trending comic book news and spoilers from the past and present

Flashbacks reveal hottest pop culture headlines from the last six years, from Batman to Doctor Who

Comic industry birthdays and recent story highlights round out today's must-read LITG recap

Absolute Batman Fighting Absolute Bane and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, The Boys Season 5

LITG two years ago, Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

LITG three years ago, Supersecret Identities

LITG four years ago, It's Always Joe Rogan in Philadelphia

LITG five years ago, Animal Crossing, Supernatural and The Walking Dead

LITG six years ago, Leah was talking about her dad.

And Avengers was going back to the beginning.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Graphic novelist, editor and lecturer, Keith McCleary.

Comic book creator Roger A Wilbanks.

Comic creator Daniel Thollin.

Comic artist Jean Sinclair.

Graphic novelist Ade Brown.

Creator of The Shadow Conspiracy, Warwick Fraser-Coombe.

