Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Bane in The Daily LITG, 25th November 2025
Absolute Batman Fighting Absolute Bane was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Absolute Batman Fighting Absolute Bane was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Absolute Batman Fighting Absolute Bane and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Spoilers: Absolute Batman Fighting Absolute Bane, Round Two
- DC Comics Dominates Top Twenty Anticipated Comics This Wednesday
- Bosch Universe: Michael Connelly's "Ironwood" Teams Stilwell & Ballard
- The Killing Jock? Jock & Batman: The Killing Joke, What Does It Mean?
- First Look At Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips And Lee Garbett
- Spider-Man Returns to 1977 with New US-Inspired Hot Toys Exclusive
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet & 151 in November 2025
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Adds Two New Lizardcube Drops
- Marvel Launches Moonstar in March, From Ashley Allen & German Peralta
- Doctor Who Day Brings New Spinoff Teaser, Special Message From Cast
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- FurForce #1 Launches in Antarctic Press' Full February 2026 Solicits
- French Government To Look At Restoring A €200,000 Grant To Angoulême
- Peter Bagge's New Hate #1 In Fantagraphics Full February 2026 Solicits
- Mad Cave Full February 2026 Solicits- Barbarian Behind Bars, Is Ted OK
- Dungeon Keeper Carl in Vault Comics' Full February 2026 Solicits
- Vault, Mad Cave, Reckah, AWA & Titan's Free Comic Book Day Replacement
- Tracker's Angel Preview in The Daily LITG, 24th November 2025
In LITG one year ago, The Boys Season 5
- The Boys Season 5: Vought Updates Incoming Homelander Administration
- James Gunn Defends Swamp Thing; No Superman, Batman Origin Stories
- Countdown Star Jensen Ackles Offers Update, Shares Great BTS Looks
- Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Releases Physical Edition
- NECA Debuts New 7" The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington
- Captain America Returns with New Marvel Legends Legacy Figure
- First Poster For The Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Has Been Released
- The Rookie Season 7: Eric Winter Offers Up Another Round of Bloopers
- Ultimate Spider-Man Beats TMNT/Naruto in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Peacemaker: John Cena, Jennifer Holland Wrap Season 2; 1 Day Left
- Oni Press' Blood Type #0, First EC Comics Solo Comic For FCBD
- JobWatch: Lena Atanassova, Justin Eisinger & Bartek Jelonek
- Not Blue Sonja… Kendra #1 in Antarctic Press February 2025 Solicits
- PrintWatch: Absolute Batman, Ultimate X-Men, Rocketeers & Spawn
- James Gunn Talks Swamp Thing in the Daily LITG, 23rd of November, 2024
- Solomon Kane & Through Red Windows on Next Diamond Previews Cover
- Roxy Romance Comic Returns From Rebellion in February 2025 Solicits
LITG two years ago, Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
- Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 Floats: TMNT, LEGO, Santa & More
- Everyone Making Plans For Final Days Of X-Men Vs Orchis (XSpoilers)
- Doctor Who "The Star Beast": Disney Confirms Nov. 25th Streaming Time
- Alan Moore (Saviour of Brazil) On Magic, Fascism & What We Can All Do
- Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 Balloons: One Piece, Grogu & More
- Comics Stolen from Homes, Lockers & Comic Stores Across North America
- Bringing Back Jean Grey In Immortal X-Men #17 (Spoilers)
- Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Trilogy Trailer Released
- Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly on The Outsiders as Planetary
- Penthouse Comix #1 Returns For Valentine's Day 2024 With Guillem March
- 45 Comic Stores Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023
- Vault Comics Orders Of #1 Over 100,000 Orders Are Beyond Real
- Wonder Woman- Who's The Mother? The Daily LITG, 22nd of November 2023
- Comic Book Store Owners Say The Funniest Things Part One
- Arune Singh Now Vice President Brand, Editorial at Skybound
- James Pruett Moves From Scout Comics to Silverline to Launch Trumps #1
- 82 Comic Shops Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023
- Doctor Who Gets a Time & Date in The Daily LITG, 23rd November 2023
LITG three years ago, Supersecret Identities
- Clark Kent & Jon Kent To Get Their Superman Secret Identities Back
- The Owl House: Clarifying Those Bob Chapek/Bob Iger/Disney Rumors
- Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Goes Full Janeway on Elon Musk Twitter Mess
- Hank McCoy Is The Worst He Has Ever Been (X-Force #34 XSpoilers)
- Frasier Revival Rehearals in February; David Hyde┬áPierce Not Returning
- We've Waited 30 Years For Miracleman To Have The Talk- One Month Left
- What Else Did Forge Bring Back To Krakoa In X-Men #17? (XSpoilers)
- Batman of Earth-1 Embraces the Dark Night with Prime 1 Studio
- That Flap Of Skin in Dark Web's Amazing Spider-Man #14 (XSpoilers)
- Hallows' Eve's First Appearance In Amazing Spider-Man #14 (Spoilers)
- The History Behind Wonder Comics #2, Up for Auction
- Cheryl Lynn Eaton Makes Her Marvel Comics Debut With Black Panther
- Thor, God of Thunder in Fox Feature's Weird Comics, Up for Auction
- Kate Mulgrew Vs Elon Musk in the Daily LITG, 23rd November 2022
LITG four years ago, It's Always Joe Rogan in Philadelphia
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Thunder-Guns Joe Rogan
- Doctor Who: BBC Confirms New Year's Day Special & 3 Guest Stars
- Agatha Harkness Makes A Big Return To Marvel Comics
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
- Marvel Comics New X-Men Event, Destiny Of X, For Spring 2022
- Flash #776 Is The Comic That Tells You What To Do (Spoilers)
- Mister King Reveal Has Been A Long Time Coming (Checkmate #6 Spoilers)
- Matt Fraction Only On Hawkeye TV Series Because He Knows Seth Meyers
- Jim Valentino Creates "Warts And All" History Of Image Comics
- Tonight Is Chimchar Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: November 2021
- Two Black Canaries In The DC Comics Universe Again
- No Tops Or Bottoms For Bob Beerbohm
- Batman And Mayor Nakano – A Better Future? Detective Comics #1045
- Devin Funches Joins Diamond Book Distributors As Sales Manager
- Executive Vice President Josh Hayes Quits Diamond Book Distributors
- Gina Gagliano Quits Random House Graphic As Publishing Director
- Tony Lee, On Stepping Down From Showmasters' London Film And Comic Con
- Rancour Over Rancor in The Daily LITG, November 23rd 2021
LITG five years ago, Animal Crossing, Supernatural and The Walking Dead
- Supernatural: Too Soon, Jensen Ackles. Too Soon; The CW Pays Respects
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond Teasing Rick Grimes for Season Finale?
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Receives The Island Transfer Tool
- Black Lightning Star China Anne McClain Leaving; Limited Season 4 Role
- Dan Slott Episode Of Marvel 616 No Laughing Matter For Some
- Current Values of the GI Joe Classified Series from Hasbro
- Did Steve Ditko Create Venom? Marvel Spotlight #9 Sells $90 On eBay
- Animaniacs: The Scathing Cognitive Dissonance with Nostalgia (Opinion)
- Azelf Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Lake Legends
- DC Comics To Kill Off Billy Batson? All Part Of Future State…
- When Will Identity of New Green Power Ranger Be Officially Revealed?
- James Tynion IV On Jim Gordon In New Batman Comic – And Future State
- A Few More DC Future State Details For Flash and Wonder Woman?
- Brute Force Comics Boom On eBay After Marvel 616 Paul Scheer Episode
- More DC Comics Big Books, Deluxes and Omnibuses Up to August 2021
- Police Find £500,000 Comics and Collectibles Stolen From Diamond UK
LITG six years ago, Leah was talking about her dad.
And Avengers was going back to the beginning.
- Leah Moore Tells Us All How Comics Broke Alan Moore
- Marvel Comics Very First Superhero, Revealed (Avengers Spoilers)
- Brett Booth and Norm Rapmund – the New Jim Lee and Scott Williams?
- Deadpool Director Tim Miller Left Sequel Because of Ryan Reynolds
- Wizards Issues "Apology" Re: Forsaken Novel – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Tom King's Final Batman #85 Now Contains Tynion and March Prelude With the Joker and Superman's Secret Identity Revealed
- All The Items Offered Today on Local Comic Shop Day 2019
- Sam Guthrie Has a Dad Bod in New Mutants #2 [Preview]
- "Rick and Morty" S4 "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty" [PREVIEW]
- Dynamite FOC Covers From Meghan Hetrick, Artgerm, Lucio Parrillo and More
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Graphic novelist, editor and lecturer, Keith McCleary.
- Comic book creator Roger A Wilbanks.
- Comic creator Daniel Thollin.
- Comic artist Jean Sinclair.
- Graphic novelist Ade Brown.
- Creator of The Shadow Conspiracy, Warwick Fraser-Coombe.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
