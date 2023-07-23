Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ms marvel, newlitg
She's Alive! A Mutant Ms Marvel in The Daily LITG 23rd July 2023
Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke news on so much at San Diego Comic-Con. And all our Ms Marvel theories (well, most of them) came true.
Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke news on so much at San Diego Comic-Con. And all our Ms Marvel theories (well, most of them) came true.
The most popular stories yesterday, Ms Marvel
- Confirmed: Ms Marvel Is Both Mutant and Inhuman in Hellfire Gala
- Amazing Spider-Man, Avengers, Wolverine, Star Wars Are All Now $4.99
- Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow, Will Stay The New Venom Well Into 2024
- San Diego Comic-Con Apologises To Rob Liefeld Over A Rogue Panel
- Wonder Woman Vs. Commander Steel From DC Comics in October |
- The Eisner Awards 2023, Live And Updating
- Dan Jurgens Announces 30th Anniversary Of The Return of Superman
- Zombie Ghost Rider US Soldier Introduced To Marvel Universe
- Todd McFarlane Announces 5 New Spawn Comics at San Diego Comic-Con
- Watchmen, Crisis on Infinite Earths Animated Films Set for 2024
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Kelley Jones, Batman, Sandman, Dracula artist.
- Mike Vosburg, artist on She-Hulk, Bloodshot, Tales From The Crypt illustrator.
- Frank Fosco, collaborator with Erik Larsen, artist on Savage Dragon, TMNT, Fantastic Four, Megaton.
- Derek McCaw, editor, founder of Fanboy Planet
- Kevin Powers, creator of Patriot-1.
- Brandon Bitros, owner of Blackstone Comics
- Alan Cowsill, comics creator, dealer and Eaglemoss editor.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
