Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

She's Alive! A Mutant Ms Marvel in The Daily LITG 23rd July 2023

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke news on so much at San Diego Comic-Con. And all our Ms Marvel theories (well, most of them) came true.

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke news on so much at San Diego Comic-Con. And all our Ms Marvel theories (well, most of them) came true. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

She's Alive! A Mutant Ms Marvel in The Daily LITG 23rd July 2023

The most popular stories yesterday, Ms Marvel

  1. Confirmed: Ms Marvel Is Both Mutant and Inhuman in Hellfire Gala
  2. Amazing Spider-Man, Avengers, Wolverine, Star Wars Are All Now $4.99
  3. Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow, Will Stay The New Venom Well Into 2024
  4. San Diego Comic-Con Apologises To Rob Liefeld Over A Rogue Panel
  5. Wonder Woman Vs. Commander Steel From DC Comics in October |
  6. The Eisner Awards 2023, Live And Updating
  7. Dan Jurgens Announces 30th Anniversary Of The Return of Superman
  8. Zombie Ghost Rider US Soldier Introduced To Marvel Universe
  9. Todd McFarlane Announces 5 New Spawn Comics at San Diego Comic-Con
  10. Watchmen, Crisis on Infinite Earths Animated Films Set for 2024

More comics stories you might prefer

 

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

  1. Terrors of the Jungle #17
  2. Startling Terror Tales #10
  3. Shocking Mystery Cases #50
  4. Suspense Comics #7
  5. Suspense Comics #4

LITG one year ago, Benjamin Sisko & Data Return

IDW's Star Trek #1 With Ramon Rosanas, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

  1. New Star Trek Series Launches In October, With Benjamin Sisko & Data
  2. Cosplay on Display at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Jokers, Titans & More
  3. The Eisner Awards Winners 2022, As Announced At San Diego Comic-Con
  4. Watch Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Surprise SDCC "Wolf Pack" Panel
  5. First Look At Marvel's Spider-Man/X-Men/Venom Crossover, Dark Web
  6. Marvel Legends Reveals From Today's SDCC Panel
  7. McFarlane Toys Unveils Superman: Speed Bullets Batman Figure
  8. Marvel Announces New Event For 2023, Cold War, Bring Back Nomad
  9. Tales of the Jedi: Ashley Eckstein Discusses Ahsoka Return & More
  10. Marvel Announces Brand New Character, Hallow's Eve
  11. First Glimpse Of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Movie At San Diego Comic-Con
  12. Return Of The Difficult Panel Questions To San Diego Comic-Con
  13. Todd McFarlane & Jim Lee Announce Spawn/Batman With Greg Capullo
  14. Free Comic Book Day 2023 Confirmed, Halloween ComicFest Online Only
  15. DC Comics October 2022 Solicits & Solicitations – Not Just Batman
  16. Will Keanu Reeves Show BRZRKR Movie Teaser In Hall H Today?
  17. Marvel Announces Peach Momoko Variants, Homage Variants at SDCC
  18. Tiger Division: Marvel's South Korean Avengers Get Series in November
  19. Marvel Announces Return Of Strange Academy: Finals #1
  20. Art From Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt by J.M. DeMatteis, Eder Messias
  21. Tradd Moore Brings Back Doctor Strange From The Dead In November
  22. First Look at X-Treme X-Men² from Chris Claremont, Salvador Larroca
  23. First Look At Marvel's Spider-Man/X-Men/Venom Crossover, Dark Web
  24. Golf and Matt Baker's Ace of the Newsreels in Crown Comics, at Auction
  25. Are They Quackers? Dynamite To Publish New Darkwing Duck Comics
  26. Dynamite & Disney To Publish Gargoyles Season 4 By Greg Weisman
  27. Marvel To Announce New Hero Today, Anna Ameyama of T.E.S.T. Kitchen #1
  28. Russian Publisher Bubble Comics Causes Outrage at San Diego Comic-Con
  29. Judge Dredd Thesis On Modern Policing in 2000AD October 2022 Solicits
  30. Damn Them All & Junkyard Joe On Next Week's Previews Covers
  31. Frank Cho Outrage Commissions & Sketch Covers For San Diego Comic-Con
  32. Rick & Morty #100 In Oni Press October 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
  33. Vault Comics Launch Nightfall Double Feature in October 2022 Solicits
  34. Marvel's First Werewolf by Night in Marvel Tales #116, Up for Auciton
  35. Michael Davis Issues $10,000 Challenge At Today's SDCC Black Panel
  36. Bill & Ted's Death Gets A $6.66 Special in Opus October 2022 Solicits
  37. James Bond & Sweetie Candy Vigilante in Dynamite October 2022 Solicits
  38. Star Wars: High Republic #1 in Dark Horse Comics October 2022 Solicits
  39. American Jesus Returns – Full Image Comics October 2022 Solicits
  40. Star Trek, GI Joe, Sonic & Turtles in IDW Full October 2022 Solicits
  41. Approach, Eve & Damn Them All in Boom's Full October 2022 Solicits
  42. Jennifer DiGiacomo Joins Dave Sim on Cerebus In Hell in October 2022
  43. Benjamin Sisko & Data Return in The Daily LITG, July 22nd 2022

LITG two years ago – CM Punk

cm punk
LITG Image: STARZ
  1. CM Punk Wrestling Return Confirmed: New Name, Look & Manager Set
  2. Better Call Saul Season 6 Prod Update & We Feel Thomas Schnauz's Pain
  3. Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy In Their Wedding Dresses, From DC Comics
  4. Marvel Comics Full October 2021 Solicits And Solicitations
  5. FCBD Spoilers: Hulk #1 by Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley In November
  6. Big Sky Season 2 Casting News Proves Big Season 1 Finale Spoiler
  7. Hoopa In Pokémon GO: The Full Story & When It Arrives
  8. Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster
  9. Barry Season 3 Begins Filming Monday; S03/S04 Filming Together: Report
  10. Marvel Comics October 2021 Solicitations, 57 Titles Frankensteined
  11. The Cimmerian: ABLAZE Announces 3 New Titles of Hit Barbarian Series
  12. Critical Role, Orville & Hellboy in Dark Horse October 2021 Solicits
  13. Sitterson and Ossio's No One Left to Fight Returns in October
  14. Genis-Vell Returns To Captain Marvel For The Last Of The Marvels
  15. Marvel Launch Middle-Grade Legends Line With New Black Panther Origin
  16. Eternals: Celestia Ties In Avengers 1000000 BC and Thanos in October
  17. Ho Che Anderson's First Marvel Comic, Luke Cage, in October
  18. Lucy – A New Villain For Both Black Widows In October
  19. An "Unboxing" Of Bryan Talbot's Grandville: L'Integrale Graphic Novel
  20. Thankless Task – Creators Without Credits In Recent Comic Book Movies
  21. Hero Collector DC Graphic Novel & Marvel Figurine Oct 2021 Solicits
  22. Something About Wrestling In The Daily LITG, 22nd July 2021
  23. PrintWatch Radiant Black #5 Nice House #2 We Live #4 Cold Dead War #1
  24. Donny Cates & Todd McFarlane's King Spawn #1 Cover And Inside Pages

LITG three years ago, Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista continues to top the charts as San Diego Comic-Con@Home began with a lot of merch and a lot of comic book scholarly panels…

  1. WWE Star Dave Bautista Calls Senator Ted Cruz an Ass-Sucking Nazi
  2. Funko Answers Your SDCC 2020 Questions for the Big Day
  3. The Killing Joke Is Back In Full DC Continuity (Batgirl #47 Spoilers)
  4. McFarlane Toys Debuts New Toy Line Raw 10 That Unleashes the Beast
  5. Marvel Legends SDCC 2020 Exclusives Revealed by Hasbro
  6. Scarlet Witch Dark Mutant Secret Revealed In X-Men Empyre #1
  7. Batman Has Been Around The DC Universe For At Least 30 Years (Or Not)
  8. Alolan Marowak Raid Guide: Catch Yours Before Pokémon GO Fest 2020
  9. Dynamite Pulls James Bond, Crossover Panels From Comic-Con@Home
  10. Chris Ryall Quits IDW as Chief Creative Officer, President, Publisher

LITG four years ago… I bought a TARDIS.

  1. Apparently, "Mother 4" Is Free For Anyone To Go Make
  2. All the Uncanny X-Men Deaths Jonathan Hickman Has Already Undone
  3. Long Live The King… is This a Tease For Marvel's Big December Event?
  4. Jonathan Hickman Says Only Dream Projects After X-Men Are At DC Comics
  5. Steve Ditko's Mr. A. Will Be Collected Against His Wishes
  6. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Dolph Lundgren in… "Crime Stinks II"?
  7. James Gunn Explains Why "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" Was Absent from the Marvel Hall H Panel
  8. Comic Store In Your Future – Is There a Comic Back-Issue Boom?
  9. DC to Publish All of Garth Ennis' John Constantine: Hellblazer Comics in One Fat Omnibus
  10. So… I Just Bought a TARDIS… Help?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Kelley Jones, Batman, Sandman, Dracula artist.
  • Mike Vosburg, artist on She-Hulk, Bloodshot, Tales From The Crypt illustrator.
  • Frank Fosco, collaborator with Erik Larsen, artist on Savage Dragon, TMNT, Fantastic Four, Megaton.
  • Derek McCaw, editor, founder of Fanboy Planet
  • Kevin Powers, creator of Patriot-1.
  • Brandon Bitros, owner of Blackstone Comics
  • Alan Cowsill, comics creator, dealer and Eaglemoss editor.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Ms Marvel Ms Marvel Ms Marvel Ms Marvel

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.