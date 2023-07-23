Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ms marvel, newlitg

She's Alive! A Mutant Ms Marvel in The Daily LITG 23rd July 2023

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke news on so much at San Diego Comic-Con. And all our Ms Marvel theories (well, most of them) came true.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke news on so much at San Diego Comic-Con. And all our Ms Marvel theories (well, most of them) came true.

LITG one year ago, Benjamin Sisko & Data Return

LITG two years ago – CM Punk

LITG three years ago, Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista continues to top the charts as San Diego Comic-Con@Home began with a lot of merch and a lot of comic book scholarly panels…

LITG four years ago… I bought a TARDIS.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Kelley Jones , Batman, Sandman, Dracula artist.

, Batman, Sandman, Dracula artist. Mike Vosburg, artist on She-Hulk, Bloodshot, Tales From The Crypt illustrator.

artist on She-Hulk, Bloodshot, Tales From The Crypt illustrator. Frank Fosco, collaborator with Erik Larsen, artist on Savage Dragon, TMNT, Fantastic Four, Megaton.

collaborator with Erik Larsen, artist on Savage Dragon, TMNT, Fantastic Four, Megaton. Derek McCaw , editor, founder of Fanboy Planet

, editor, founder of Fanboy Planet Kevin Powers, creator of Patriot-1.

creator of Patriot-1. Brandon Bitros , owner of Blackstone Comics

, owner of Blackstone Comics Alan Cowsill, comics creator, dealer and Eaglemoss editor.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

