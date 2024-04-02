Posted in: Comics | Tagged: bobbie chase, newlitg

Bobbie Chase Retiring From Comics in The Daily LITG, 2nd April, 2024

Bobbie Chase retiring from comics and writing a book about her time at Marvel Comics topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool.

Bobbie Chase retiring from comics tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, William Shatner Goes "Kirk" on Elon Musk's Twitter Defense

LITG two years ago, Victor Hargreeves

LITG three years ago, DC and Deathstroke

LITG four years ago, DC was pulling comic books

But Bleeding Cool already had Batman #92.

LITG five years ago – Mark Alessi passed away

And WonderCon was underway.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Steven T. Seagle , Man Of Action

, Man Of Action Geoff Mosse , artist for Terminal Press

, artist for Terminal Press Martin Morazzo, artist on Great Pacific, Ice Cream Man, Snowfall, The Electric Sublime

artist on Great Pacific, Ice Cream Man, Snowfall, The Electric Sublime Andres Ponce , artist on War Goddess, Frankenstein, TMNT

, artist on War Goddess, Frankenstein, TMNT Travis Huffman, President and Editor-in-Chief at Last Sentry Comics

