Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: newlitg, november 2024

DC Comics Solicits in the Daily LITG, the 18th of August, 2024

DC Comics solicits topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories.

DC Comics solicits topped traffic on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories yesterday – as well as this day over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

DC Comics solicits topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, The USA & Canada Ban All Mutants in X-Men

LITG two years ago, New Who

LITG three years ago: Jonathan Hickman Leaves X-Men

LITG four years ago, Hot Wheels, Trump and DC Comics

Hot Wheel from San Diego, followed by Dave Bautista's own slams on Donald Trump. With DC street dates and Iron Man Funko to follow.

LITG five years ago…

DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Brian Bendis, co-creator of Powers, Miles Morales, Jessica Jones and current Justice League writer.

co-creator of Powers, Miles Morales, Jessica Jones and current Justice League writer. Jeffrey Lang, writer of Grendel Tales.

writer of Grendel Tales. David Barbour writer of Gunfighters In Hell and Spring-Heeled Jack

writer of Gunfighters In Hell and Spring-Heeled Jack Skip Dietz , former Sales Manager at Marvel Comics.

, former Sales Manager at Marvel Comics. Christopher Allen, inker for Antarctic Press

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Iron Fist Iron Fist Iron Fist Iron Fist Iron Fist Iron Fist

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!