Iron Fist Still Tops Traffic For Daily LITG, the 17th of August, 2024

Iron Fist still topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories yesterday – as well as this day over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Iron Fist topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, The USA & Canada Ban All Mutants yesterday

LITG two years ago, New Who

LITG three years ago: Marvel Comics Signature Removal

LITG four years ago, Wrestling, Trump and Pokemon

WWE discussion on the Slammys again took the top spot, followed by Dave Bautista's own slams on Donald Trump. With Pokemon Go and Doctor Who also dominating….

LITG five years ago, DC flip-flopping

DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.

Comic Book birthdays today

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Trina Robbins, underground cartoonist of It Ain't Me, Babe and Wimmen's Comix , artist on Wonder Woman, comics historian, writer on Marvel's Fearless.

underground cartoonist of and , artist on Wonder Woman, comics historian, writer on Marvel's Fearless. Rachel Pollack, writer on Doom Patrol.

writer on Doom Patrol. John S. Romita , co-creator of Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl, creator of Gray Area, artist on Superman: Year One.

, co-creator of Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl, creator of Gray Area, artist on Superman: Year One. Andrew Helfer, DC editor, writer on The Shadow, creator of the Paradox Press imprint at DC.

DC editor, writer on The Shadow, creator of the Paradox Press imprint at DC. Peter Timony, author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot

author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot Bobby Timony , author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot

, author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot Greg Kerr , creator of Cur Comix

, creator of Cur Comix Douglass Barre , creator of Defiance and Chimerical Tales

, creator of Defiance and Chimerical Tales Tom McLean, author of Mutant Cinema: The X-Men Trilogy from Comics to Screen.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

