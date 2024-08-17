Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Iron Fist Still Tops Traffic For Daily LITG, the 17th of August, 2024

Iron Fist still topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories,

Iron Fist still topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories yesterday – as well as this day over the past five years.

Iron Fist "Rest In Peace" Ruined By A Marvel QR Code

Iron Fist topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Revived Marvel Hero Statistically Likely to Die Again Within 9 Years
  2. DC Comics' November 2024 Solicits & Solicitations In Full
  3. Batman November 2024 Solicits Give Us Our First Look At Commander Star
  4. Image Comics November 2024 Full Solicits & Solicitations
  5. Enter the Symbiote: Hot Toys Reminds Marvel Fans That We Are Venom
  6. X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo/Marvel War of Words Over Allegations (UPDATE) 
  7. Cobra Kai Co-Creator Tackles Final Season Release Schedule Complaints 
  8. Alessandro Miracolo Changes Phoenix #2 Art To Avoid A Swipe File
  9. Brandon Thomas & Fico Ossio Launch New Black Lightning Series From DC
  10. Magic: The Gathering Announces New Foundations Beginner Box 

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, The USA & Canada Ban All Mutants yesterday

Marvel Comics

  1. The USA & Canada Ban All Mutants In X-Men Comics Today (XSpoilers)
  2. New Evidence Emerges in Fight to Prove Wolverine Has Two D**ks
  3. Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau Discovers That DC Character White Rabbit Exists
  4. Spider-Boy's Powers Now Have A Very Comic Book Twist (Spoilers)
  5. Neil Gaiman Believing In "Actual Literal Magic" Just Made Our Week
  6. The 14-Year-Old Who Bought Giant-Size X-Men #1 Cover for $45 in 1985
  7. Would You Buy Freddie Mercury's Fantastic Four Comics Collection?
  8. Just The One Page Of Jonathan Hickman's G.O.D.S. This Week (Spoilers) 
  9. Hasbro Finally Gives Fans a Star Wars HasLab The Ghost Update
  10. This Is What Shiny Xerneas Will Look Like In Pokemon GO 
  11. Why Spider-Man Chose To Take On Spider-Boy As A Sidekick (Spoilers)
  12. Dan Ackroyd & R. L. Stine Talk Up Michael Schwartz's Armored #1
  13. The 10-Part Twice-Monthly Sabretooth War Story in Wolverine #41-#50
  14. The Scourge Vs Darth Vader In Star Wars Dark Droids (Spoilers)
  15. Matt Baker & the Reinvention of Victor Fox, Jo-Jo Comics 25 at Auction
  16. Freddie Mercury's Fantastic Four in the Daily LITG, 16th August 2023
  17. Banksy's Valentine Day Mascara Mural To Be Sold In Fractionalised Form
  18. How The Transformers Universe Extends In Void Rivals #3 (Spoilers)

LITG two years ago, New Who

BBC to Stream New David Tennant Doctor Who, Free, Globally, This Week
Unseen David Tennant Doctor Who in the Daily LITG 17th of August 2022
  1. BBC to Stream New David Tennant Doctor Who, Free, Globally, This Week
  2. Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2 Gets Special Editions
  3. Better Call Saul S06E13 "Saul Gone": His Name's McGill… James McGill
  4. The Sandman Episode 5: How "24/7" Changed From Comics To Screen
  5. Mortal Kombat Trilogy Comes To GOG For Franchise's 30th Anniversary
  6. Marvel Comics Responds To Retailers Over #Acetategate
  7. The Boys S04 and Jensen Ackles: Are We Reading Too Much Into This?
  8. Ezra Miller Releases Statement, Confirms They Are "Seeking Treatment"
  9. It is Time to Awaken Zero as PCS Debuts New Mega Man X Statue
  10. Today Is Joltik Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: August 2022
  11. Svaha: The Sixth Finger Webcomic Continues Netflix Movie Story
  12. Freestyle: Gale Galligan's New All-Ages Graphic Novel out in October
  13. Mad Cave Buys Graphic Novel Publisher Papercutz, Rex Ogle In Charge
  14. Tom King & Mitch Gerard's New Riddler Origin in Batman: One Bad Day
  15. First Look Inside Immortal Studios' Wuxia Comic Series, Assassin G
  16. All 34 Covers To Gun Honey: Blood For Blood #1 Including Exclusives
  17. Tom King Writes A Riddler With The Impunity Of Donald Trump (Spoilers)
  18. DC Criticises DC For Batwoman Not Marrying Maggie Sawyer Ten Years Ago
  19. Batman Uses CIA Torture Methods in Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler
  20. Dark Crisis Spoilers For Young Justice #3 and Flash #785 Vs Pariah
  21. Black Adam Is Not Arabic, But A Pharaonist, In DC Comics
  22. The Riddler Proves He's Batman's Most Dangerous Villain Of All
  23. Mega Man X Statue in the Daily LITG, 16th of August 2022

LITG three years ago: Marvel Comics Signature Removal

Iron Fist Still Tops Traffic For Daily LITG, the 17th of August, 2024

  1. The Poorest Attempt To Remove An Artist Signature From A Marvel Cover
  2. Transformers: The Movie Coronation Starscream Coming From Hasbro
  3. Marvel Cancels Daredevil With #36 With Kingpin/Typhoid Mary Wedding
  4. Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return
  5. Doctor Who Series 13: BBC Releases Fresh Look at New Team TARDIS
  6. The Sylveon Name Trick in Pokémon GO: Eeveelution Guide
  7. The Multiversal Masters Of Evil Come To Avengers #50/#750
  8. Batman '89 #1 Review: Pitch-Perfect
  9. Transformers: The Movie Perceptor and Sweep Arrive From Hasbro
  10. Brian Bendis' Creator-Owned Comics Move From DC To Dark Horse
  11. Marvel Comics Solicitations For November 2021, Frankensteined
  12. Laura: ABLAZE Launches Guillem March's Romantic Drama in November
  13. The Classic Covers of Alex Schomburg on Wonder Comics, Up for Auction
  14. Mary Marvel's Series Debut in Wow Comics #9, Up for Auction
  15. Nova #1 CGC Copy On Auction Today At Heritage Auctions
  16. New Marvel 9/11 Spider-Man Story In Select Comics In September
  17. Fawcett's Captain Marvel Goes to War in Early Whiz Comics, at Auction
  18. Return To The O.Z. – David Pepose's New Kickstarter Funds In Seconds
  19. Black – A Windrush Autobiographical Graphic Novel
  20. Posy Simmonds Gets Her First Gallery Exhibition In German
  21. Jonathan Kent's Superman – A Century Baby? Jenny Sparks Returning?
  22. Even More Preview Art From The Dark Knights Of Steel
  23. Grab A Raw Copy Of Shang-Chi's First Appearance At Heritage Auctions
  24. Even More Artwork For Jeff Lemire & Dustin Nguyen's Robin & Batman
  25. First Look At Baldemar Rivas' Art For New Robins Series From DC Comics
  26. We All Scream For Starscream in The Daily LITG, 16th August 2021

LITG four years ago, Wrestling, Trump and Pokemon

WWE discussion on the Slammys again took the top spot, followed by Dave Bautista's own slams on Donald Trump. With Pokemon Go and Doctor Who also dominating….

  1. WWE Took Back All of The Big Show's Slammy Awards
  2. Dave Bautista Targeted on Social Media for Donald Trump Criticism
  3. GO Fest 2020 Make-Up Day Full Report: Shiny Unown, No Special Raids
  4. Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Make-Up Day Preparation Guide
  5. Doctor Who Pond Family Reunion: Matt Smith, Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill
  6. A Very New Look For Red Hood From DC Comics In November
  7. Ex-DC Publisher Dan DiDio Writes For Image Comics
  8. DC Cancels Hellblazer, Hawkman, Teen Titans, Young Justice and More
  9. DC Comics to Publish Alan Moore's Twilight Of The Superheroes
  10. Supernatural: Mark Pellegrino, Timothy Omundson & More on SPN Impact
  11. Wednesday's Thor #6 Hots Up On eBay – Robin King Vs Black Winter?
  12. Death Metal #3 Beats Empyre #5, Just – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  13. How Was Batman Saved From Cancellation? Arlen Schumer Tells All
  14. Peach Momoko Draws Poison Ivy, Rorschach and Commanders In Crisis
  15. Scout Comics Enters Deal with CBSN, Comic Book Shopping Network

LITG five years ago, DC flip-flopping

DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.

  1. More Flip-Flopping by DC Comics Over the Legion Of Super-Heroes?
  2. DC Comics November 2019 Solicitations, 30 Titles Frankensteined
  3. "The Flash" Season 6: Danielle Panabaker's "Hall of Villains" Post [Image]
  4. "Animal Kingdom": [SPOILERS] Death Was "Smurf-tastic" Move [Opinion]
  5. What If… DC Comics' Legion of Super-Heroes and 5G Were Planning a Similar Story to House Of X?
  6. Art Spiegelman Says Marvel Demanded He Remove Reference to Donald Trump as the 'Orange Skull'
  7. Injustice Superman Makes His Landing As Preview Exclusive
  8. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": A "Sunny" Season 14 Scene [VIDEO]
  9. The Bankruptcy Of Loot Crate, the Subscription Service That Changed Comics
  10. The Final Days of the Walmart Exclusive DC Comics 100-Page Giants – and How the Relaunch Will Begin
  11. Were "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33 Destroyed Over Racial Concerns? (Spoilers)
  12. DC Comics Reveals Four Of The Infected Secret Six – Do We Have the Other Two?
  13. Four Mark Bagley Absolute Carnage Sketches Found – Are They Worth $20,000 Each?

Comic Book birthdays today

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Trina Robbins, underground cartoonist of It Ain't Me, Babe and Wimmen's Comix, artist on Wonder Woman, comics historian, writer on Marvel's Fearless.
  • Rachel Pollack, writer on Doom Patrol.
  • John S. Romita, co-creator of Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl, creator of Gray Area, artist on Superman: Year One.
  • Andrew Helfer, DC editor, writer on The Shadow, creator of the Paradox Press imprint at DC.
  • Peter Timony, author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot
  • Bobby Timony, author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot
  • Greg Kerr, creator of Cur Comix
  • Douglass Barre, creator of Defiance and Chimerical Tales
  • Tom McLean, author of Mutant Cinema: The X-Men Trilogy from Comics to Screen.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

