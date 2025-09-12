Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Greg Rucka, Dan DiDio & Geoff Johns – Daily LITG, 12th September 2025

Greg Rucka Vs Dan DiDio and Geoff Johns in The Daily LITG, for the 12th of September 2025

DC Comics' cancellation of Red Hood after the first issue was published was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. But coming up second was the revelations that Greg Rucka made about his time at DC Comics, notably working with Geoff Johns and Dan DiDio in John Siuntres' Word Balloon podcast. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

Greg Rucka and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

LITG one year ago, Stan Lee Lied…

LITG two years ago, Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Opener

LITG three years ago, Superman: Son Of Kal-El

LITG four years ago, Dracula Meets Transformers

LITG five years ago, Cresselia, Supernatural, Poison Ivy

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie. And Poison Ivy is back in a very new way.

LITG six years ago, Red Robin went Drake on us.

So what did happen to the Masked Raider?

LITG seven years ago, Nightwing lost his Dick.

And much hilarity ensued.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.

Chip Kidd, comic book designer and Batmanologist.

comic book designer and Batmanologist. Comic artist and illustrator Jude Vigants

Aaron Haaland , owner of A Comic Shop and Geekeasy in Orlando, Florida.

, owner of A Comic Shop and Geekeasy in Orlando, Florida. Comic book artist J.C. Grande , of Red Knight, Unnecessary Evil, Turkey Grove Farms and Shy.

, of Red Knight, Unnecessary Evil, Turkey Grove Farms and Shy. Vito Lapiccola , director of Comics On Comics.

, director of Comics On Comics. Founder of Sequential app, Russell Willis.

Michael D'Alessio of Atlantic City Broadway Con.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

