Jim Lee's Absolute DC Comics in the Daily LITG, 23rd of August, 2024

Jim Lee's Absolute DC Comics topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to today's Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary

  • Jim Lee's Absolute DC Comics tops traffic on Bleeding Cool, highlighting fan interest in iconic superheroes.
  • Explore Marvel Comics' November 2024 solicits, featuring exciting new series and events.
  • Kotobukiya unveils a new Star Trek Bishoujo Lady Captain Kirk statue, merging fandoms with unique collectibles.
  • Catch up on top trending stories from yesterday, including Marvel Legends, Transformers, and Deadpool news.

Jim Lee's Absolute DC Comics in the Daily LITG, 23rd of August, 2024 topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Mary Jane Watson On Peter Parker in the Daily LITG, 23rd of August, 2024

Jim Lee's Absolute DC Comics topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Jim Lee's Absolute Batman, Superman And Wonder Woman
  2. Marvel Comics November 2024 Solicits In Full, As Jeff Enters Venom War
  3. Kotobukiya Debuts New Star Trek Bishoujo Lady Captain Kirk Statue 
  4. Jim Lee X-Men #1 Homage for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Nation
  5. Hasbro Unveils New Marvel Legends Punisher: War Journal 2-Pack 
  6. Marvel Comics to Publish a New Infinity Watch Series in December
  7. Yes, Jack Reacher Teamed with Bones' Temperance Brennan and Will Trent
  8. Hasbro Unveils Transformers 40th Anniversary Selection Lio Convoy
  9. Deadpool & Wolverine: Logan Co-Writer On The Opening Scene
  10. Now Miles Morales Gets a Vibranium Spider-Man Suit From Black Panther

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, watching Rebel Moon with Zack Snyder

I Just Watched The Rebel Moon Trailer While Sat Next To Zack Snyder
Selfie by Rich Johnston, as Zack Snyder stares into your very soul.
  1. Marvel's Ultimate Universe With Spider-Man, X-Men & Black Panther
  2. Rick and Morty Season 7: Rick Prime, Evil Morty & A Missed Opportunity 
  3. DC Comics Is All Set To Publish A Dark Knights Sequel (Spoilers) 
  4. Warrior Star Andrew Koji Has "Gut Feeling" About Season 4 & More 
  5. Adult Swim: Don't Debut New Rick and Morty Voices Until Season 7 Start
  6. A Deleted CBR Post Indicates Serious Internal Tensions 
  7. Doctor Who Series 14 Might Be Arriving Sooner Than We Expected 
  8. Doctor Who Fans Take Issue with Chris Chibnall/"Nudged" Slight
  9. DC Comics Makes Sure One Punch Is Safe And Secure In The Future
  10. Marv Wolfman Returns to Tomb Of Dracula at Marvel Comics
  11. I Just Watched The Rebel Moon Teaser While Sitting Next To Zack Snyder
  12. Did DC Actually Kill Lex Luthor In Superman? The Penguin Thinks So…
  13. Sarah Cho & Priscilla Petraites' Red Light- AWA November 2023 Solicits
  14. The Marvel Art Of Alex Maleev In Clover Press November 2023 Solicits
  15. Hex & Drugs & Rock'n'Roll? Zatanna with Robot Man or John Constantine?
  16. The Coming Ultimate Universe in The Daily LITG, 22nd of August, 2023

LITG two years ago, The Boys Season 4 Starts Filming

the boys
Image: Amazon
  1. The Boys: Antony Starr Honors S04 Filming Start with Nod to The Past
  2. Wolverine Should Not Be Logan In The MCU, When The Time Comes
  3. The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni Reveal Dream Guest Star
  4. Lucifer: Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (On The Show)
  5. Better Call Saul: Gilligan on Walter White; Kim Wexler Always Safe
  6. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on If Viewers Can Expect "Bonus" Episode 12
  7. The Sandman: Gaiman on S02 Not Being a Given; Midsummer Promise
  8. Fantastic Four #46 Preview: Reed Richards Finally Meets His Match
  9. The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane on Season 4 Being "A Blank Slate"
  10. When Grant Morrison Made Alan Moore A Subterranean Pirate
  11. Marvel's New X-Men Crossover Sins Of Sinister Throws Him In The Pit?
  12. Notorious Harry Tracy Brings Prize Comics to a Grisly End, at Auction
  13. Nebraska Republican Party Tweets Gender Queer Images They Object To
  14. Fear, Foulness & A Last Ride in AfterShock November 2022 Solicits
  15. The Forgotten Prize Comics Crossover Saga: Superheroes vs Frankenstein
  16. Superman Batman #1 Incentive Cover Up for Auction
  17. The Dead Lucky & End After End Variants For New Comics Vault Live
  18. Superman Strikes An Iconic Pose On Jim Lee Cover At Heritage Auctions
  19. Lee Garbett's SIKTC Slaughter Pack Covers Spells It Out For Fans
  20. When Grant Morrison Made Alan Moore A Subterranean Pirate
  21. Rick Remender, On Being A Sell-Out To Honda, In Deadly Class
  22. The Bones Of The Gods Launches in Scout Comics November 2022 Solicits
  23. Damian Connelly's Nobody's Girls in Sumerian November 2022 Solicits
  24. Valiant's X-O Manowar November 2022 Solicits For Seven Months' Time
  25. The Long Wait For Sandman #12 In The Daily LITG 22nd August 2022
Magic: The Gathering's New Secret Lair Announced For PulseCon 2021
LITG: The art for Chain Lightning.

LITG three years ago, Magic Time

  1. Magic: The Gathering's New Secret Lair Announced For PulseCon 2021
  2. Black Widow Suit: Disney Moves For Arbitration, Johansson Responds
  3. Jim Shooter Just Signed Away Secret Wars and Venom For $10.000
  4. The Orville & Star Trek Unite! Seth MacFarlane's Message to Jeopardy!
  5. Hasbro Reveals Their Line-Up of Pulse Con 2021 Exclusives
  6. Umbrella Academy: Castañeda's John Cena Joke Went Over Our Heads
  7. When Todd McFarlane Drew The Turtles and Flaming Carrot, At Auction
  8. Angela #1 and Angela: Pirate Spawn CGC 9.8 To Set Records At Auction?
  9. Rationalizing Kindred… or Substack? Amazing Spider-Man #72
  10. Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Preview & DIY Scary Terry Meat Puppet
  11. The Changing Face of Captain America in the late 1980s, Up for Auction
  12. Cheeky Brat & Monster Maid in Yen Press November 2021 Solicitations
  13. Jim Shooter on Secret Wars in Development as a Marvel Movie
  14. Marvel Comics Presents #72 Weapon X CGC 9.8 To Set Records At Auction?
  15. Moon Knight Beats Trial Of Magneto in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  16. Leatherface #1 From Northstar CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auction
  17. From Primordial To BRZRKR, Thank FOC It's Sunday 21st August 2021

LITG four years ago, Rick And Morty, Magic, Charmed, Bob Harras

  1. Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Offers Health Update on Jerry
  2. Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Commander Legends Information
  3. Charmed: Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano Twitter Fight Gets Personal
  4. Bob Harras, DC Comics Editor-In-Chief, Quits Early, Heads Home
  5. The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Their First Story is One of Survival
  6. Jim Lee Creates Superhero Venus Based On Venus Williams at DC Fandome
  7. The Flash Season 7 Trailer Leaks Prior to DC FanDome Panel?
  8. Finally, A Black Batman? John Ridley, Nick Derington and DC Fandome
  9. DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys BAF Wave Pre-Orders Arriving Today
  10. What Do The Berries Do In Pokémon GO? A Pokémon Item Guide
  11. 200 Free DC Fandome Comics Are Not Available Today, But In 3 Weeks
  12. Rick & Morty Presents Jaguar in Oni/Lion Forge November 2020 Solicits
  13. Jim Lee Confirms a Black Batman For 2021 at DC Fandome
  14. Milestone Comics Returns With Static Shock in February – DC Fandome
  15. Neil Gaiman Approves Of #SaveHellblazer Campaign To DC Comics

LITG five years ago, when Jesse Pinkman got his moment in the sun…

  1. "Breaking Bad": Bob Odenkirk Confirms Film – "They Did It"
  2. The Predator is a Yellow Lantern in the NYCC Exclusive from NECA
  3. "Animal Kingdom" Season 4 Finale "Smurf": End Scenes Mar Ep [Review]
  4. Dark Captain Marvel Launches in November
  5. Nintendo Announces PAX West 2019 Plans For Pokémon
  6. "Dungeons & Dragons" Throws Shade At XFL For Seattle Team Name
  7. First Look At "Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot" Sixth Ginyu Force Member, Bonyu
  8. Full Marvel Comics Solicitations for November 2019 – And A Lot Of 2099
  9. New Picture of Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Terminator: Dark Fate"
  10. G. Willow Wilson Leaves Wonder Woman for Mystery Project as Steve Orlando Takes Over
  11. Marvel to Cancel Star Wars Comic in November With #75 – Will A Relaunch #1 Be Far, Far Away?

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Chris Bachalo, co-creator of Generation X, creator of Steampunk.
  • Terry Austin, inker on Uncanny X-Men.
  • Christian Beranek, writer of Silent Devils, Silent Forest, Post Apocalyptic Nick
  • Andy Runton, creator of Owly.
  • Marco Schiavone, publisher at Edizioni BD.
  • Steven Howarth of Pop Culture Maven
  • Sohaib Awan, founder of Jabal Entertainment
  • Darryl Kravitz, writer of Scooby-Doo comics.
  • Jon Moisan, editor at Skybound.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


