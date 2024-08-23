Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, jim lee, newlitg

Jim Lee's Absolute DC Comics in the Daily LITG, 23rd of August, 2024

Jim Lee's Absolute DC Comics topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to today's Lying In The Gutters.

Jim Lee's Absolute DC Comics in the Daily LITG, 23rd of August, 2024 topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Jim Lee's Absolute DC Comics topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Chris Bachalo , co-creator of Generation X, creator of Steampunk.

, co-creator of Generation X, creator of Steampunk. Terry Austin , inker on Uncanny X-Men.

, inker on Uncanny X-Men. Christian Beranek, writer of Silent Devils, Silent Forest, Post Apocalyptic Nick

writer of Silent Devils, Silent Forest, Post Apocalyptic Nick Andy Runton, creator of Owly.

creator of Owly. Marco Schiavone, publisher at Edizioni BD.

publisher at Edizioni BD. Steven Howarth of Pop Culture Maven

of Pop Culture Maven Sohaib Awan , founder of Jabal Entertainment

, founder of Jabal Entertainment Darryl Kravitz , writer of Scooby-Doo comics.

, writer of Scooby-Doo comics. Jon Moisan, editor at Skybound.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

