Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, peter parker

Mary Jane Watson On Peter Parker in the Daily LITG, 22nd August, 2024

Mary Jane Watson getting rather personal with an Ultimate Peter Parker topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Mary Jane Watson gets personal with Ultimate Peter Parker, leading Bleeding Cool's top stories.

Discover the hottest comic and pop culture stories from August 22, 2024.

Find out which other stories trended, including DC's Mongul and Nightwing's origin.

Explore today's birthdays of renowned comic creators and subscribe to our mailing list.

Hello Arthur Ranson! Mary Jane Watson getting rather personal with an Ultimate Peter Parker topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Mary Jane Watson On Ultimate Peter Parker topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, The Ultimate Universe

LITG two years ago, The Long Wait For Sandman #12

LITG three years ago: The Umbrella Academy:

LITG four years ago, WWE Raw, Pokemon, Rick And Morty and X-Men

LITG five years ago,

Batman #77 featured the death of Alfred. We were certain it had all been set up as some kind of trick. And indeed, that seems to have been the original intention. But then something changed…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Ken L. Jones, writer of Donald Duck comics

writer of Donald Duck comics Will Shetterly, creator of Captain Confederacy

creator of Captain Confederacy Anna-Maria B. Cool , artist on Barbie, Elvira.

, artist on Barbie, Elvira. Dan Chichester , writer on Daredevil and Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

, writer on Daredevil and Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Gerry Turnbull, comics colourist

comics colourist Eric Lehtonen, sketch card artist

sketch card artist Rob Davis , writer for Roy of the Rovers, Judge Dredd, Doctor Who Magazine and Doctor Who Adventures.

, writer for Roy of the Rovers, Judge Dredd, Doctor Who Magazine and Doctor Who Adventures. Alan Henderson, creator of The Penned Guins.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Peter Parker Peter Parker Peter Parker Peter Parker Peter Parker Peter Parker

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!