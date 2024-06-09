Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, mark waid, newlitg

Mark Waid Talks Absolute Power in the Daily LITG, 9th of June, 2024

Mark Waid talking about Absolute Power to comics retailers topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read about stuff.

Mark Waid, talking about Absolute Power to comic book retailers, topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Mark Waid Talks Absolute Power in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with fourteen years for us as well. We also remember that it would have been George Pérez's birthday today as well.

Steve Yeowell, co-creator of Zenith.

co-creator of Zenith. Bob Bolling, creator of L'il Archie.

creator of L'il Archie. Chris Kalnick, Robotech artist

Robotech artist Tim Eldred , Robotech artist, as well as Strangers and Prime.

, Robotech artist, as well as Strangers and Prime. Giovanni Spinella, comic book writer, and Conservative councillor for Camden.

comic book writer, and Conservative councillor for Camden. Tom Chu , colourist.

, colourist. Chris Gavaler, comics scholar.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

