Mark Waid Talks Absolute Power in the Daily LITG, 9th of June, 2024
Mark Waid talking about Absolute Power to comics retailers topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read about stuff.
Mark Waid, talking about Absolute Power to comic book retailers, topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Mark Waid Talks Absolute Power in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
LITG one year ago, Ambient Sound Video Of Star Trek Warp Core
LITG two years ago, Jenna Coleman is Constantine
LITG three years ago – Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale
LITG four years ago, Swimsuit Specials
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, while everyone instead gets excited. And it was Warren Ellis' memories of Christian Cooper and the Marvel Swimsuit issues that still got the most attention.
LITG five years ago, Doom Vs Doom
Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago. With DC and iD still fighting over who gets to use the word Doom.
Comic Book birthdays today
Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with fourteen years for us as well. We also remember that it would have been George Pérez's birthday today as well.
- Steve Yeowell, co-creator of Zenith.
- Bob Bolling, creator of L'il Archie.
- Chris Kalnick, Robotech artist
- Tim Eldred, Robotech artist, as well as Strangers and Prime.
- Giovanni Spinella, comic book writer, and Conservative councillor for Camden.
- Tom Chu, colourist.
- Chris Gavaler, comics scholar.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
