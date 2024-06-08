Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jason aaron, Joelle Jones, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Inside Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1- the Daily LITG, 8th June 2024

Looking inside Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

Article Summary Inside scoop on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 with over 140,000 pre-orders.

Mark Waid discusses DC Comics Event Absolute Power with retailers.

Unveiling of The Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Mando 2-Pack by Hasbro.

One year look-back on Orlando Jones discussing his firing from American Gods.

Inside Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Orlando Jones Discusses Firing

LITG two years ago, Jenna Coleman is Constantine

LITG three years ago – Captain America By Any Other Name

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG four years ago, Mile High targeted DC

LITG five years ago, John Byrne withdrew Elsewhen

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jim Stewart , creator of Ganjaman.

, creator of Ganjaman. Michael Higgins, Marvel writer, artist, letterer, editor

Marvel writer, artist, letterer, editor David Seidman, founder of Disney Comics.

founder of Disney Comics. Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert.

creator of Dilbert. Brandon Jerwa, writer on Battlestar Galactica, Highlander, G.I. Joe, and Army of Darkness.

writer on Battlestar Galactica, Highlander, G.I. Joe, and Army of Darkness. Ciarán Marcantonio , EIC of Black Sheep Comics

, EIC of Black Sheep Comics Martin Shapiro, creator of Chopper.

creator of Chopper. Adam Casey, creator of The Life And Adventures of Santa Claus.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

