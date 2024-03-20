Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mister terrific, newlitg

Mister Terrific's Origin in The Daily LITG for the 20th of March, 2024

Mister Terrific's Origin topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can read about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, etc

Mister Terrific's Origin top the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, William Shatner Doesn't Know George Takei

LITG two years ago, Secret Invasion

LITG three years ago, Supergirl, Falcon & Walking Dead

LITG four years ago – Giant-Size X-Men was Woke

And we all read Twilight again.

LITG five years ago – Hickman was coming to X-Men

And Rick & Morty felt great

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Charlotte Fullerton , TV writer, story editor.

, TV writer, story editor. David Hine, co-creator of Spider-Man Noir

co-creator of Spider-Man Noir Diana Albers, comics letterer

comics letterer Steven Philip Jones, writer for Caliber Comics

writer for Caliber Comics Vince Argondezzi, artist on Infinity Inc

artist on Infinity Inc David Gross of Punmaster Comics

of Punmaster Comics Comics journalist Kevin M. Brettauer

Lee Kohse, writer/artist on Kindergoth

writer/artist on Kindergoth Co-founder/publisher of Comico, Vince Argon

Matthew Petz, creator of War Of The Woods.

