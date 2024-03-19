Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, wonder woman

Wonder Woman #7 Out Today In The Daily LITG, 19th March 2024

Wonder Woman #7 solicits topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Wonder Woman top the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Shiny Galarian Slowpoke

LITG two years ago, Secret Invasion

LITG three years ago, Supergirl, Doctor Who and the Punisher

LITG four years ago – it was a Twilight of Superheroes

And the Batman Who Laughed played Basil Exposition.

LITG five years ago – Rick & Morty felt great

And Avengers Endgame got LEGOed

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Rob Pereyda , vice president of VIZ Media

, vice president of VIZ Media Michael Jantze, creator of The Norm cartoon strip.

creator of The Norm cartoon strip. Laurie S. Sutton, former editor for Marvel and DC, writer of Star Trek and Green Lantern.

former editor for Marvel and DC, writer of Star Trek and Green Lantern. Willie Schubert, comic letterer.

comic letterer. Hector Lima , writer for Heavy Metal Magazine

, writer for Heavy Metal Magazine Bob Bretall, owner of the largest comic book collection in the world

owner of the largest comic book collection in the world Mike Fitzgerald, owner of Destiny City Comics, Tacoma, WA

