Wonder Woman #7 Out Today In The Daily LITG, 19th March 2024
- Explore the adventures in Wonder Woman #7, released today with a space spree for Bruce.
- Bleeding Cool's Daily LITG covers top comics, movies, and TV shows, including spoilers.
- Get a blast from the past with a look back at pop culture from the last four years.
Wonder Woman #7 solicits topped yesterday's traffic again at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Wonder Woman top the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Wonder Woman #7 Preview: Super Space Spree for Broody Bruce
- A Post-Beast World Beast Boy In Nightwing & Titans (Spoilers)
- The Traitors: The Movie Might Just Be The Greatest "Film" of 2024
- Wonder Woman's Guide To The Galaxy, Tomorrow (Spoilers)
- Amanda Waller's Deal With The Devil In The Details (Titans Spoilers)
- DC Reveals Where Superman Gets His Mani-Pedis From (Spoilers)
- Todd McFarlane Launches Spawn Spinoff Misery #1 In June, Still $2.99
- Jennifer Holland Offers Some Interesting Clues to New DCU Timeline
- Deadpool & Wolverine Will "Shake-Up" The Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Boom Studios Reveals Mickey Mouse Is Central To Uncanny Valley
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Transformers #6 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Who "Shagged" Roger Rabbit, And Other Endorsements For Uncanny Valley
- Cliff Rathburn's Remote Space #1 Launches From Image Comics in June
- Transformers & GI Joe In The Daily LITG, 18th March 2024
- Rifters #1 by Brian Posehn, Joe Trohman & Chris Johnson From Image
LITG one year ago, Shiny Galarian Slowpoke
- This Is What Shiny Galarian Slowpoke Will Look Like In Pokemon GO
- DC Comics Charging $4.99 For The Standard 22-Page Superman Comic?
- There's An All-Hands Meeting Happening At DC Comics Right Now (UPDATE)
- Shiny Slowpoke Has Been Released In Pokemon GO
- My Neighbor Totoro Returning To Theaters For Anniversary Screenings
- McFarlane Toys Unleashes The Flash Spoilers with New Dark Figure
- DC Comics June 2023 Solicits & Solicitations – No Batman #901
- Pre-Orders Arrive for McFarlane Toys New The Batman 89 Batmobile
- Grant Morrison Dancing Like Cyclops On Marvel's X-Men Streaming Video
- Ghost Face Slays the Day with New Scream Statue from PCS Collectibles
- Bulletman and Bulletgirl Hit the Mark in Nickel Comics, at Auction
- Mary Marvel Strikes an Iconic Pose for Wow Comics #10, up for Auction
- The Atomic Age Drama of Captain Science #6, Up for Auction
- Now Dark Horse Charges $25 For A Star Wars Comic With Jaxxon In It
- Mary Marvel Gets a Series With Wow Comics #9, up for Auction
- The Debut of Herbie in ACG's Forbidden Worlds #73, Up for Auction
- KPop Band NCT 127 Gets A Graphic Novel, Limitless, Through Z2 Comics
- The Big DC Comics Meeting at The Daily LITG, 18th March 2023
LITG two years ago, Secret Invasion
- Marvel Cancels Secret Invasion, Delays It For Another Time
- Rick and Morty Previews Season 6 "New Look"? Top 12 One-Shot Villains
- Is Catherine Tate's New Film The Nan Missing a Director Credit?
- Image Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations For June 2022
- Marvel Comics Delays Taboo's Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man Already
- Buffy Star Brendon Says Angel "Worse Than Those 'Twilight' F***ers"
- Jim Rugg Parodies Maus For Ed Piskor's Red Room – It Doesn't Go Well
- Buffy '97 & Power Rangers Ruin in Boom Studio's June's 2022 Solicits
- DC Comics Full June 2022 Solicits – Not All Batman, But Mostly Batman
- The Nan Movie Review: Finding A Much Better Film Within
- Riddler Actor to Write Riddler Comic for DC Black Label
- Erik Burnham & Stelladi's Potions Inc in Mad Cave June 2022 Solicits
- Action Lab's Slasher Version Of Pied Piper Of Hamelin in June 2022
- Redman & Illusion Witch Launch From Behemoth In June 2022 Solicits
- TMNT #1 CGC 9.4 Copy Already At $21,000 At ComicConnect
- Titan Comics Will Reveal How The Fugitive Doctor Who Became A Fugitive
- Oscar Isaac's Head Wounds: Sparrow Graphic Novel Finally For June 2022
- Samurai Sonja #1 & The Vamp #1 Launch in Dynamite June 2022 Solicits
- Blade Debut In CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At ComicConnect, Already $10,000+
- Zack Kaplan & John Pearson's Mindset In Vault's June 2022 Solicits
- Canto, D&D and Sonic The Hedgehog #50 In IDW's June 2022 Solicits
- Aggretsuko: Out To Lunch Launches In Oni Press June 2022 Solicits
- Dave Sim Does Frank Miller's Daredevil For Cerebus In Hell
- Walking Dead's Clementine & Gargoyles On Next Week's Previews Covers
- Todd McFarlane's Batman Future In The Daily LITG 18th March 2022
LITG three years ago, Supergirl, Doctor Who and the Punisher
- Supergirl Season 6 Poster: Team Kara Is Better, Stronger & Together
- Doctor Who Star Mandip Gill: The Doctor Will Be a Woman of Color
- Is Marvel's Punisher Losing His Skull?
- Watched Zack Snyder's Justice League? Read The Two Sequels He Planned
- Wolverine, Jean Grey & Cyclops, One More Time (X-Force #18 Spoilers)
- Belligerent DC Comics Finally Releases June 2021 Solicitations
- The Love Life Of Captain Marvel Takes Quite A Twist (Major Spoilers)
- Alessandro Vitti is the New Artist for Thor, Rather Than Keanu Reeves
- Tonight Is The First Mega Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
- Marvel Comics June 2021 Solicitations In Full
- Compass: Indiana Jones-esque Image Miniseries Debuts in June
- DC Publishes Space Jam: New Legacy Graphic Novel 3 Weeks Before Movie
- Bones Leopard, Kelly & Nichole Matthews' Save Yourself! From Boom
- Doug Wagner & Daniel Hillyard Move From Plastic To Vinyl, From Image
- Bone Parish's Cullen Bunn & Jonas Scharf Launch Basilisk From Boom
- From Dr Aphra to Lando, Marvel Comics/Star Wars Pride Variant Covers
- Belligerent DC Comics Finally Releases June 2021 Solicitations
- SEGA & IDW Partner Up For Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Comic
- Wizard World Gets Into the Crypto Collectible Game with NFTs
- Where Do Batman's Co-Ordinates Point To, On Fortnite Island?
- Dark Horse Promotes Another Volume of Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology
- Is Marvel's Punisher Losing His Skull?
- What Is Han Solo's Big Twist In Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters?
- Ed Brisson and Kev Walker Launch Predator #1 From Marvel In June
- Printwatch: Dracula, Motherf**ker Graphic Novel Gets A Second Printing
- Judge Dredd Publisher Incensed Over Brexit Price of Importing Horses
- Comparing Alessandro Vitti To Ron Garney On Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR
- Miles Morales Gets A Brand New Internship In The Marvel Universe
- Will DC Be Able To Do Free Comic Book Day If Diamond Trademarks It?
- Shazadam, Captain Marvel & Hellfire Gala – Daily LITG 18th March 2021
LITG four years ago – it was a Twilight of Superheroes
And the Batman Who Laughed played Basil Exposition.
- Let's All Read Alan Moore's Proposal for DC Event Comic, Twilight Of The Superheroes
- The Batman Who Laughs Explains What Happened At The End Of Scott Snyder's Justice League (Hell Arisen #4 Spoilers)
- So What Did La Mole Comic Con Say to Mark Brooks Anyway?
- How Will The Joker Make Ric Grayson Remember Being Dick Grayson? (Nightwing #70 Spoilers)
- What Is Krakoa Doing To Domino? (X-Force #9 Spoilers)
- Lee's Comics of Mountain View, California, Will No Longer Reopen
- How Do You Do, Fellow Kids? Meet Marvel's Gen Z New Warriors – Snowflake, Screentime, Safespace, More
- Eric Stephenson, Publisher of Image Comics, Challenges Marvel and DC Over Coronavirus
- So How Does Captain Marvel Wield Thor's Hammer Mjolnir Anyway? (#16 Spoilers)
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
LITG five years ago – Rick & Morty felt great
And Avengers Endgame got LEGOed
- 'Rick and Morty': Justin Roiland "Feeling Preeeetty Great" About Season 4
- Possible SPOILERS- Five 'Avengers: Endgame' LEGO Set Pictures
- What Exactly Is DC's 'Year Of The Villain'? ECCC Gossip and Spoilers
- Legion Of Super-Heroes: Five Years Later – to Be a Lot Later Than That
- Arlen Schumer Apologises for San Diego Comic Fest Behaviour – as Well as What Came After
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Rob Pereyda, vice president of VIZ Media
- Michael Jantze, creator of The Norm cartoon strip.
- Laurie S. Sutton, former editor for Marvel and DC, writer of Star Trek and Green Lantern.
- Willie Schubert, comic letterer.
- Hector Lima, writer for Heavy Metal Magazine
- Bob Bretall, owner of the largest comic book collection in the world
- Mike Fitzgerald, owner of Destiny City Comics, Tacoma, WA
