Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, trademark

Marvel & DC Lose Superhero Trademark- Daily LITG, 29th September 2024

Marvel and DC Comics losing their rights to the super hero trademark after fifty years was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Marvel and DC lose their "super hero" trademark after fifty years, stirring massive industry buzz.

Absolute Batman #1 and Jonathan Hickman's latest titles dominate comic book sales charts.

Top ten stories include Hasbro's Venompool figure and a preview of DC's new crisis event.

Bleeding Cool highlights notable pop culture moments and comic book auctions from past years.

Marvel and DC Comics losing their rights to the super hero trademark after fifty years was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel and DC losing the Super Hero Trademark was the most-read story yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, The Scalping of Disney Lorcana Chapter Two

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG two years ago, Ghost Rider Crashes in top ten stories

LITG three years ago, The Last Of Mephisto

LITG four years ago, SNL, Vixen and Pokémon GO

LITG five years ago, Marvel censored Mark Waid's Captain America

And DC Comics were beginning the big returnability binge.

LITG six years ago, we lost Norm Breyfogle

Damn. He would have only been sixty.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Greg Weisman, comics writer, creator of Gargoyles TV show.

comics writer, creator of Gargoyles TV show. GWAR comics colourist Mark Dale.

Creator and publisher of Merrick The Sensational Elephantman, Tom Ward.

Michael Eury, comics journalist.

comics journalist. Ken Penders, Sonic The Hedgehog comics creator.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Trtademark, trademark, trademark, trademark, trademark

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!