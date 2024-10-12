Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jms, newlitg

JMS's Marvel Two In One in The Daily LITG, 12th of October 2024

J Michael Straczysnki moving over from Captain America to his own version of Marvel Two-In-One was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool.

J Michael Straczysnki moving over from Captain America to his own version of Marvel Two-In-One was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Dan Abnett, co-creator of Sinister Dexter, recreator of the Guardians Of The Galaxy.

co-creator of Sinister Dexter, recreator of the Guardians Of The Galaxy. Alessandro Miracolo , artist on 47 Dead Men Talking, Grimm Fairy Tales

, artist on 47 Dead Men Talking, Grimm Fairy Tales Rodney Buchemi, artist on Incredible Hercules, Red Prophet, KISS

artist on Incredible Hercules, Red Prophet, KISS Genevieve Halton, writer on Flare.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

