Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, ultimate

Ultimate Universe Two Years In, In The Daily LITG, 29th of August 2025

Marvel Confirms Ultimate Universe Two Years In With Ultimate Daredevil was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Marvel confirms the Ultimate Universe timeline is two years in with Ultimate Daredevil making headlines

Top trending Ultimate and comic news stories, including Batman, JSA, Wonder Woman, and Spider-Man

LITG flashbacks reveal Ultimate and comic book trends from the past six years, highlighting fan favorites

Sign up for the Lying In The Gutters daily newsletter and celebrate notable comic industry birthdays

Marvel Confirms Ultimate Universe Two Years In With Ultimate Daredevil was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel Confirms Ultimate Universe Two Years In With Ultimate Daredevil and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue

LITG two years ago, Diane Nelson on Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon's Justice League

LITG three years ago, When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman

LITG four years ago, The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes

LITG five years ago, Supernatural, Pokemon

LITG six years ago, Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000

When it was all about Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000… and some of them are panning out now. And now we know what did happen to The Masked Raider?

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jason Latour , co-creator of Southern Bastards and Spider-Gwen.

, co-creator of Southern Bastards and Spider-Gwen. Tom Humberstone, editor and publisher of Solipsistic Pop.

editor and publisher of Solipsistic Pop. Bradley Bradley , grader at CGC.

, grader at CGC. David Messina , artist on The Bounce, Angel, Rom…

, artist on The Bounce, Angel, Rom… Sergio Rios of Gingerbread Man.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Cyclops, Cyclops, Cyclops, Cyclops, Cyclops, Cyclops,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!