X-Men #1 Hidden Page in The Daily LITG, 11th of July 2024

The X-Men #1 Hidden Page topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics and stuff.

Article Summary X-Men #1 hidden page creates buzz on Bleeding Cool, tops traffic.

Daily Lying In The Gutters gives previous and next day rundowns.

Top ten most popular stories listed, led by X-Men #1 spoilers.

Additional comic book stories include industry news and obituaries.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: X-Men #1 Hidden Page

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Superman Doesn't Need X-Ray Vision

Getting Ready for Pre-Code Horror Week – Crime Edition

LITG two years ago, Jameela Jamil On Titania's Hair

Captain America has always been political – that's kinda the point of Captain America – LITG three years ago

LITG four years ago, Picardo on Picard

Robert Picardo, Superman 5G gossip and more dominated traffic. But there is always quite a range, and a new Image Comics crossover was promised.

LITG, five years ago

The concerns of five years ago seemed trivial four years ago.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Howard Porter, artist on JLA, The Flash, The Ray, Justice League 3000, Scooby Apocalypse.

artist on JLA, The Flash, The Ray, Justice League 3000, Scooby Apocalypse. Bob Larkin , painted cover artist for Marvel and DC.

, painted cover artist for Marvel and DC. Doug TenNapel, creator of Earthworm Jim, Creature Tech.

creator of Earthworm Jim, Creature Tech. Matt Campbell , artist on Mythica.

, artist on Mythica. Nicolas Grivel, former senior editor at Hachette France.

former senior editor at Hachette France. Neil Loughrie, former publishing coordinator at Boom.

former publishing coordinator at Boom. Jason Badower , art director at Spacedog.

, art director at Spacedog. Gerard Jones, co-creator of Prime and Hulk 2099, writer on Justice League, is currently incarcerated for charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

co-creator of Prime and Hulk 2099, writer on Justice League, is currently incarcerated for charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography. Sandra Chang, artist on Green Hornet, Kato, Sin Metal Sirens, and Blowjob.

artist on Green Hornet, Kato, Sin Metal Sirens, and Blowjob. Tom Mason, Malibu writer/editor on Robotech, Shattered Earth, Paranoia.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

