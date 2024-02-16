Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: ,

Dunkin Donuts De-Afflecked in the Daily LITG, 16th February 2024

Dunkin Donuts dropping Ben Affleck topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.

Dunkin Donuts dropping Ben Affleck topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Dunkin Donuts Drops Ben Affleck in the Daily LITG, 15th February 2024
Image: Dunkin Donuts Screencap (Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Tom Brady)

Dunkin Donuts Dropping Ben Affleck top the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Dunkin Donuts Drops Ben Affleck & The DunKings: Extended Cut (VIDEO)
  2. DC Comics Vs Marvel Comics Omnibus Covers, Cover Price Of $150 Each
  3. More Marvel Omnibuses For Late 2024 & Early 2025
  4. Marvel To Launch New "Hellverine" Series In May 2024 
  5. First Look At David Pepose & Jonathan Lau's Space Ghost
  6. DC Comics Omnibuses For Batman And Robin Adventures And More
  7. Marvel's New Super Hero Team For 2024, The Blood Hunters
  8. Paul Neary, British Comics Legend, Dies At 74. RIP
  9. Mattel Debuts 60th Anniversary Allan Vintage Barbie Repro Doll
  10. A Brand New ThunderCat, Calica, In ThunderCats #2

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, DC Comics Dating Profiles

DC Comics Ages

  1. DC Comics Reveals Ages Of Characters On Their Dating Profiles 
  2. The Nevers: HBO Max Cancelling Series Now Feels Like Mercy Killing
  3. South Park Season 26 Episode 2 Promo: Kyle's Being "Royally" Annoying
  4. What If Peter Parker Never Became Spider-Man? (SpiderSpoilers)
  5. Marvel Studios Track Suit Mafia Comes to Hasbro's Marvel Legends
  6. New York Gets Avengers Endgame One Year Blip (Fantastic Four Spoilers) 
  7. What You Get When You Cross Domino With Nightcrawlers, Auntie Fortune
  8. Flashpoint Superman Save the Day with McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse
  9. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Updates Crusher, La Forge, Worf & Riker
  10. Kraven The Hunter Gets A New Wakandan Origin From Marvel (Spoilers)
  11. DC Comics Announces Spirit World, The Vigil & City Boy For AAPI Month
  12. Mike Mignola Adds Miss Truesdale & Fall of Hyperborea to Hellboyverse
  13. The X-Factor's Fremantle Buys Minority Stake In Axel Alonso's AWA
  14. Black Panther's Dad Calls T'Challa A Traitor To Wakanda (Spoilers)
  15. Bill Watterson & John Kascht's The Mysteries Picture Book For Adults
  16. Danilo Beyruth's Love Kills to be Published in English by Titan Comics
  17. Marvel's Wasp #2 Reveals Previously Secret Origins Of W.H.I.S.P.E.R.
  18. Flashpoint Superman in The Daily LITG, 15th of February, 2023

LITG two years ago, Emaciated Black Krrsantan

Reach Around In The Daily LITG, 16th February 2022
  1. Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
  2. Arrow Star Stephen Amell Renews Grant Gustin's Valentine's Day Wish
  3. Gossip: Massive DC Comics "Merger" To Be Announced?
  4. A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
  5. Apex Shadow Lugia & Ho-Oh Announced For Pokémon GO Tour: Johto
  6. Saturday Night Live: Can Michael Che Negotiate Our Next Contract, Too?
  7. A New Costume For Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow (Spoilers)
  8. God Saves Wally West's Son & Gives Him A Flash-Style Superhero Name?
  9. Futurama: Mark Hamill Supports John DiMaggio: No "Fake Bender" Here
  10. Kylun Returns In Marvel's X-Men May 2022 Solicitations
  11. BOOM! to Publish New Dune Spinoff Comic The Waters of Kanly
  12. A Secret Something Is Killing The Children Comic Is Published Tomorrow
  13. A Second Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 For May 2022
  14. A New DC Comic From Gary Whitta & Darick Robertson – Yes, It's Batman
  15. ComiXology App 4.0 Update Is Just A "Bad Version Of The Kindle App"
  16. Image Confirms The Dark Room From Gerry Duggan & Scott Buoncristiano
  17. A ComiXology Beta Tester Talks To Bleeding Cool About The Update
  18. 90s Teen Titan Risk Returns To Nightwing #89 With A Cybernetic Arm
  19. Nubia's New Weapon Named – The Staff Of Understanding (Spoilers)
  20. Reach Around In The Daily LITG, 15th February 2022

LITG three years ago, Does DC Comics have Angel Investors?

Does DC Comics Have Angel Investors? The Daily LITG 16th February 2021
LITG: Angel PR image, 20th Century Fox Film Corp

  1. Buffy, Angel Star David Boreanaz Posts Support for Charisma Carpenter
  2. DC Comics Buyout In The Works From Fans With Lots Of Money
  3. Funko Reveals Teasers For ECCC Pops, Here Is Our Guesses
  4. The Unreleased Sinnoh Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Four
  5. Steven Grant Has A Big Idea To Bring Back The Punisher For Marvel
  6. Is Future State Flash In A Controlling Relationship With Aquawoman?
  7. The Expanse Showed Us How to Kill Off Any Space Opera Character
  8. Lucifer Season 6: Tom Ellis & Lesley-Ann Brandt Look Devilishly Sharp
  9. DC Comics Posts Nightwing Thirst Trap For Valentine's Day
  10. Niantic Announces Schedule For Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto
  11. Rene Pfitzner Returns To His Mythic Creature Trainer on KickStarter
  12. Infinite-Realities Comic, The Tessellation, Breaks Format Wide Open
  13. Comic Store In Your Future: The Age Of Speculation
  14. Marvel Comics' May 2021 Solicitations – Frankensteined
  15. Marvel, Charles Soule and Steve McNiven Tease a New Boba Fett Comic
  16. Dragon Clan Leads Zenescope Entertainment's May Releases
  17. How Fast Will Comics Vault Live Variant to Radiant Black #1 Hit $150?
  18. X-Force #1 With Deadpool Card Sells For $100? Are You All Insane?
  19. First Original Grant Morrison Comic For Five Years Goes To FOC Today
  20. Where Did DC Comics Employees Go After They Left?
  21. Taskmaster #3 At $15 Over "South Korean Captain America" Taegukgi
  22. Superman's Infinite Frontier Kryptonians – Have We Met Them Before?

LITG four years ago – Star Wars got an edge

And legal cases were getting interminable.

  1. Disneyland Resort Adds New Galactic Treats At Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
  2. Funko Emerald City Comic Con Reveals All in One Place
  3. Court Accepts Judgement Over Jurisdiction, in Richard Meyer Vs Mark Waid
  4. The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular Will Feature Punchline
  5. Wolverine Murders the X-Men Again in Wolverine #1 [Preview]
  6. Funko Reveals Emerald City Comic Con Retailer Locations
  7. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  8. The Impotence of Hercules in Guardians of the Galaxy #2 [Preview]
  9. SCOOP: Return Of The Image Comics Shared-Superhero Universe – and Time to Start Hoarding Savage Dragon
  10. Check Out Paolo Rivera's 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Endgame' Posters

LITG five years ago, BTS Pops filled my life

And it used to be sunny in Philadelphia.

  1. Funko New York Toy Fair Reveals: BTS Pops!
  2. 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia': Charlie Day on Fan Theories [VIDEO]
  3. X-Men, Cyclops, Wolverine, Deadpool, Hulk, Conan, More Reimagined as Asgardians for War of the Realms Variants
  4. Marvel Comics – Keep On Relaunchin' Rumours
  5. Big Rumoured Changes Coming to Marvel's Star Wars Comics Line for 2019

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Legendary comics writer, Len Strazewski
  • John Totleben, Swamp Thing and Marvelman artist
  • Comic designer and cosplayer, Jason Atomic
  • Tim Bradstreet, comic book creator

