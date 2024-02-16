Diddy Dexter topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.
Dunkin Donuts De-Afflecked in the Daily LITG, 16th February 2024
Dunkin Donuts dropping Ben Affleck topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.
Dunkin Donuts dropping Ben Affleck topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Dunkin Donuts Dropping Ben Affleck top the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Dunkin Donuts Drops Ben Affleck & The DunKings: Extended Cut (VIDEO)
- DC Comics Vs Marvel Comics Omnibus Covers, Cover Price Of $150 Each
- More Marvel Omnibuses For Late 2024 & Early 2025
- Marvel To Launch New "Hellverine" Series In May 2024
- First Look At David Pepose & Jonathan Lau's Space Ghost
- DC Comics Omnibuses For Batman And Robin Adventures And More
- Marvel's New Super Hero Team For 2024, The Blood Hunters
- Paul Neary, British Comics Legend, Dies At 74. RIP
- Mattel Debuts 60th Anniversary Allan Vintage Barbie Repro Doll
- A Brand New ThunderCat, Calica, In ThunderCats #2
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man Displaced, Red Hood One Hand Wolverine
- Tom Waltz & Juan José Ryp Bring Wolverine To The Blood Hunt
- Marvel Brings Back Morbius In 2024, For More Morbin' Time
- Myron Fass Art in Avon's Romantic Love #5, Up for Auction
- Heather Antos Draws Her First Comic For "When I Was Young…"
- Chicago Government Licenses Marvel's Ironheart For Safety Campaign
- San Diego Comic-Con: The Cruise, From Florida To Cozumel, In 2025
- Marvel Brings Back Strange Academy For Blood Hunt
- Dunkin Donuts Drops Ben Affleck in the Daily LITG, 15th February 2024
LITG one year ago, DC Comics Dating Profiles
- DC Comics Reveals Ages Of Characters On Their Dating Profiles
- The Nevers: HBO Max Cancelling Series Now Feels Like Mercy Killing
- South Park Season 26 Episode 2 Promo: Kyle's Being "Royally" Annoying
- What If Peter Parker Never Became Spider-Man? (SpiderSpoilers)
- Marvel Studios Track Suit Mafia Comes to Hasbro's Marvel Legends
- New York Gets Avengers Endgame One Year Blip (Fantastic Four Spoilers)
- What You Get When You Cross Domino With Nightcrawlers, Auntie Fortune
- Flashpoint Superman Save the Day with McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Updates Crusher, La Forge, Worf & Riker
- Kraven The Hunter Gets A New Wakandan Origin From Marvel (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Announces Spirit World, The Vigil & City Boy For AAPI Month
- Mike Mignola Adds Miss Truesdale & Fall of Hyperborea to Hellboyverse
- The X-Factor's Fremantle Buys Minority Stake In Axel Alonso's AWA
- Black Panther's Dad Calls T'Challa A Traitor To Wakanda (Spoilers)
- Bill Watterson & John Kascht's The Mysteries Picture Book For Adults
- Danilo Beyruth's Love Kills to be Published in English by Titan Comics
- Marvel's Wasp #2 Reveals Previously Secret Origins Of W.H.I.S.P.E.R.
- Flashpoint Superman in The Daily LITG, 15th of February, 2023
LITG two years ago, Emaciated Black Krrsantan
