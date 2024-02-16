Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Dunkin Donuts, newlitg

Dunkin Donuts De-Afflecked in the Daily LITG, 16th February 2024

Dunkin Donuts dropping Ben Affleck topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.

Article Summary Dunkin Donuts ends partnership with Ben Affleck, sparks high traffic.

Daily LITG covers hot topics from comics to TV shows and games.

Extended cut video of Dunkin Donuts & The DunKings available online.

List features top stories including new Marvel series and comic legends.

Dunkin Donuts dropping Ben Affleck topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Dunkin Donuts Dropping Ben Affleck top the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, DC Comics Dating Profiles

LITG two years ago, Emaciated Black Krrsantan

