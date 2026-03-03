Posted in: TV | Tagged: ,

Scrubs Revival Backlash The Daily LITG, 3rd of March, 2026

The Scrubs Revival Backlash was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Scrubs Revival Backlash dominates as the most-read story on Bleeding Cool for another day
  • JD and Elliot's revival sparks debate and a response from Scrubs creator addressing fan concerns
  • Top trending stories include Marvel Comics news, Firefly updates, and the Pokémon GO anniversary
  • Catch up with seven years of pop culture headlines and comic industry gossip in the daily LITG

The Scrubs Revival Backlash was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Scrubs
SCRUBS – ABC's "Scrubs" stars Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid, Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, and Donald Faison as Christopher Turk. (Disney/Brian Bowen Smith)

JD-Elliot Revival Backlash and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. Scrubs Creator Addresses JD-Elliot Revival Backlash, Provides Context
  2. Marvel Comics Artist Jacopo Camagni Died This Morning At The Age Of 48
  3. Batman #7 Preview: Joker Reboots Himself for Best Batfriend
  4. Marvel To Launch Shalla-Bal: Silver Surfer In June 2026
  5. DC Comics Tops The Top 40 Most Anticipated Comics This Wednesday
  6. DC's K.O., Superman And Future Powers Of The DC Universe (Spoilers)
  7. Firefly Mystery Deepens as Nathan Fillion Recruits Summer Glau (VIDEO)
  8. Mewtwo Returns To Pokémon GO For the 30th Anniversary
  9. Separated At Birth: John Tyler Christopher's Star Wars #10 Boba Fett
  10. Netflix CEO: Paramount/WBD Deal Will Require More Than $16B in Cuts

And a few other stories I wrote from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Michael Rosenbaum Lex Luthor Tribute to Gene Hackman

Lex Luthor, Smallville: Michael Rosenbaum Pays Tribute to Superman's Gene Hackman
Lex Luthor, Michael Rosenbaum in "Smallville." Lex Luthor, Gene Hackman in "Superman" (1978). Images courtesy of Warner Bros
  1. Smallville: Michael Rosenbaum Pays Special Tribute to Gene Hackman
  2. Legends of the Condor Heroes: Xiao Zhan Grounds a Rushed Wuxia Epic
  3. The Full Marvel/DC Crossover Announcement Transcript On Bleeding Cool
  4. The Graphic Novels That Sold Over 100,000 Copies In Bookstores In 2024
  5. NECA Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Jaws with The Game of Jaws
  6. Doctor Who: Disney Shares Some Good News on How Show Is Doing
  7. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved in February 2025
  8. The DC Multiverse Ends as DC Comics Debuts New Mattel Partnership
  9. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Prismatic Evolutions in February 2025
  10. Absolute Wonder Woman #5 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  11. Here's The Diamond Bankruptcy Letter Sent to Debtors About The Auction
  12. Oni Press Announces Dave Hill's Own Blood Will Be In Dark Regards #1
  13. DC Debuts New Mattel Partnership in the Daily LITG, 2nd of March, 2025

LITG two years ago… Gail Simone

Double The Gail Simone In The Daily LITG, 3rd of March, 2024
Gail Simone from DC Comics
  1. Gail Simone Joins the CBR X-Men Message Boards And Is Now An Article
  2. Gail Simone On The Secret Six Omnibus From DC Comics
  3. Things Get Buggy with Hasbro's New Transformers Insecticons Set
  4. We Know Why Bruce Dickinson Wore A High-Vis Jacket At His HMV Signing
  5. Star Trek: William Shatner Not Feeling Bruce Campbell's Kirk Swap 
  6. Universal Monsters: Frankenstein From Image/Skybound In August
  7. The Lincoln Lawyer: Netflix Series Welcomes 4 More to Season 3 Cast
  8. Superman: James Gunn Credits Tom King, Discredits Image, Story "Leaks"
  9. Jason Aaron Going Back To Basics On Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  10. Kieron Gillen And Caspar Wijngaard Have A Power Fantasy To Share
  11. From One Side Of London Comic Con (Spring) 2024 To The Other
  12. Pay For ECCC By Flipping Your Free Comic At The Bad Idea Panel Today
  13. Venom War and London Comic Con in the Daily LITG, 2nd of March, 2024

LITG three years ago, Hasbro Loses Their Minds

Star Wars
Credit: Hasbro
  1. Hasbro Loses Their Minds By Dropping $75 Carbonized Star Wars 2-Pack 
  2. The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 Review: A Long Road to Redemption
  3. Hasbro Shows Off Some Mighty Hulk and Thor Marvel Legends Sets
  4. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Jurati Borg, "Real Borg" S03 Statuses
  5. Spider-Man Receives Spectacular Wave of Marvel Legends Figures
  6. Arrowverse: Guggenheim on Not Getting DC Studios/Gunn & Safran Meeting
  7. The First Scarlet & Violet-Era Pikachu Ex Comes To Pokemon TCG
  8. Marvel Releases New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer
  9. The Spider-Man With Dots For Eyes Gets His Own Spider-Verse Version
  10. Agatha Harkness' Contest Of Chaos Crossover In Marvel 2023 Annuals
  11. Jimmy Palmiotti, Painkiller Jane, On Being the Squeaky Wheel of Comics
  12. Comic Book Workers United Vote To Ratify Image Comics Contract
  13. PrintWatch: Second Prints For Superman, X-Men & Cosmic Ghost Rider
  14. Alex De Campi & Erica Henderson's Parasocial, From Image in October
  15. Simon & Schuster Beats Ten Others To Win Jessixa & Aaron Bagley's Duel
  16. Lucie Ebrey Auctions Her Cowgirls & Dinosaurs Graphic Novel To Penguin
  17. See Posy Simmonds Receive Her Award At London's Century Club Tonight
  18. $75 Carbonized Star Wars Two-Packs in The Daily LITG, 2nd March 2023

LITG four years ago, Donny Cates spoke to me

In Crossover #12 Donny Cates Talks Directly To Bleeding Cool

  1. Walker Director Jensen Ackles Facing An Identity Crisis on Set?
  2. Bob Odenkirk Makes Case for Steven Seagal as SNL's Worst Host Ever
  3. Jim Valentino's The Last ShadowHawk From Image Comics In August 2022
  4. Warning: Today's Daredevil May Reveal Next Week's Devil's Reign Twist
  5. King Conan #3 Heavily Criticised For Portrayal Of "Pocahontas"
  6. Ben Grimm, Saved By Marriage, In Fantastic Four #41 (Spoilers)
  7. War, Peace & Espionage In Three Krakoan X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
  8. Artists Elite Comics To Launch In June With Big Name Artists
  9. New-Look Punisher Debuts Today In Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3
  10. The Shield: Michael Chiklis on Storyline Moment He Felt Went Too Far
  11. Jason Aaron Apologises For Pocahontas Slight, Donates Conan Payment
  12. ABLAZE Announces Chess Manga Blitz and Heavenly Demon Reborn!
  13. Craig Yoe Puts His Heart into Ban This Book!: Starring Match and Book
  14. Wiper: We Forget What This New OGN From Dark Horse is About
  15. The Psychopathic Spider-Man – With Great Power Comes Nothing
  16. What If… Miles Morales Was Thor Too? More Multiverse Shenanigans
  17. Marvel Expands Variant Obsession to Fruit Universe in New Partnership
  18. Speculator Corner: Mark Waid & Peter Krause's Irredeemable #1
  19. In Crossover #12 Donny Cates Talks Directly To Bleeding Cool
  20. Bob Odenkirk On Steven Seagal in The Daily LITG 2nd of March 2022

LITG five years ago, Always Sunny In Philadelphia, The Mandalorian and Infinite Frontier

LITG: Screencap
Screencap
  1. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney's Return to Paddy's
  2. The Mandalorian: Bill Burr Defends Gina Carano, Action Figure's Future
  3. DC Has Infinite Frontier Event, Marvel Has Infinite Destinies Event
  4. Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
  5. Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
  6. Star Trek: Picard Season 2: Jonathan Frakes Teasing More TNG Alum?
  7. Infinite Frontier #1 To #6 – DC Comics' Summer Event For 2021
  8. Superman & Lois Episode 2: Meet Hipster, Struggling Writer Clark Kent
  9. Tonight Is Shiny Krabby Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
  10. Bryan Hitch Draws Frank Quitely All-Star Superman For Crime Syndicate
  11. Overwatch Anthology: Expanded Edition Coming From Dark Horse
  12. After 20 Years Joe Madureira Teases Return Of Battle Chasers With #10
  13. Tom King Writes Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, Drawn By Bilquis Evely
  14. The World Wakes Up To Shazadam Being A Thing In Infinite Frontier #0
  15. Infinite Frontier Reflects Justice League Zack Snyder Cut? (Spoilers)
  16. Taskmaster #3 Taegukgi Variant References Captain Marvel #17 2nd Print
  17. Tommy Lee Edwards Draws Mark Millar's Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem
  18. "Who Is Red X" Mystery In Infinite Frontier and Teen Titans Academy
  19. Barbara Gordon, Happy To Be Oracle in Infinite Frontier and Batman
  20. Nubia And Hippolyta's Wonder Woman Role In DC Infinite Frontier #0
  21. The Joker, Batman, Bane, A-Day And Arkham Asylum In Infinite Frontier
  22. Roy Harper, Black Canary and Green Arrow In Infinite Frontier?
  23. Jonathan Kent As Superman – The Biggest Danger To The DC Universe?
  24. Green Lantern Alan Scott, Gay With Two Kids, In DC Infinite Frontier

LITG six years ago – the children were Timeless

And New York had Warlords.

  1. The Cartmel Masterplan is Now the Chibnall Masterplan – 19 Questions (And Some Answers) From Doctor Who Finale
  2. Wally West – a New Pariah For DC Comics?
  3. "The Division 2" Gets Release Details About "Warlords Of New York"
  4. Tonight's Doctor Who Rewrites The Entire History Of The Show (Spoilers)
  5. Superman's Villains React to Secret Identity Reveal in Superman: Villains #1 [Preview]
  6. Catwoman Has Some 'Splainin' to Do in Batman #90 [Preview]
  7. "Marvel Didn't Want To Have To Explain Periods To Readers" – The Women Of Marvel Panel at C2E2
  8. Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: The Timeless Children
  9. "Doctor Who": Walsh, Cole to Exit After "Revolution of the Daleks" [Report]
  10. Let's All Watch a Certain Clip From Doctor Who: Brain Of Morbius

LITG seven years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle

And Bryan Hitch was on the TV with a new Batman comic.

  1. Diana Gabaldon Shares 'Outlander' Book 9 "Go And Tell The Bees I Am Gone" Details
  2. A Rare Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus Just Broke Ebay's MTG Sales Record
  3. Black Cat Having Sex Dreams About Spider-Man in Next Week's Amazing Spider-Man #16.HU
  4. Joe Quesada and C.B. Cebulski Fight for the Survival of Comics at SXSW
  5. Brie Larson Is… Captain America?

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Colleen Douglas, supernatural horror comics writer
  • Skottie Young, cartoonist, creator of Middlewest, I Hate Fairyland and writer of Deadpool.
  • Ruwan Jayatilleke, former Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Acquisitions and Licensing at Marvel Comics.
  • Comic book retailer Jon Browne.
  • Dan Mishkin, co-creator of The Blue Devil, Princess Amethyst and Gemworld.
  • Stephen Jondrew, co-founder of Project Fanboy.
  • Emily W, comic book columnist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.