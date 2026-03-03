Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, Scrubs

Scrubs Revival Backlash The Daily LITG, 3rd of March, 2026

The Scrubs Revival Backlash was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Scrubs Revival Backlash dominates as the most-read story on Bleeding Cool for another day

JD and Elliot's revival sparks debate and a response from Scrubs creator addressing fan concerns

Top trending stories include Marvel Comics news, Firefly updates, and the Pokémon GO anniversary

Catch up with seven years of pop culture headlines and comic industry gossip in the daily LITG

The Scrubs Revival Backlash was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

JD-Elliot Revival Backlash and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Michael Rosenbaum Lex Luthor Tribute to Gene Hackman

LITG two years ago… Gail Simone

LITG three years ago, Hasbro Loses Their Minds

LITG four years ago, Donny Cates spoke to me

LITG five years ago, Always Sunny In Philadelphia, The Mandalorian and Infinite Frontier

LITG six years ago – the children were Timeless

And New York had Warlords.

LITG seven years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle

And Bryan Hitch was on the TV with a new Batman comic.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Colleen Douglas , supernatural horror comics writer

, supernatural horror comics writer Skottie Young , cartoonist, creator of Middlewest, I Hate Fairyland and writer of Deadpool.

, cartoonist, creator of Middlewest, I Hate Fairyland and writer of Deadpool. Ruwan Jayatilleke , former Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Acquisitions and Licensing at Marvel Comics.

, former Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Acquisitions and Licensing at Marvel Comics. Comic book retailer Jon Browne.

Dan Mishkin , co-creator of The Blue Devil, Princess Amethyst and Gemworld.

, co-creator of The Blue Devil, Princess Amethyst and Gemworld. Stephen Jondrew , co-founder of Project Fanboy.

, co-founder of Project Fanboy. Emily W, comic book columnist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

