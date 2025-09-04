Posted in: Comics | Tagged: bankruptcy, diamond

$7.5 Million Spent On Fees In The Diamond Bankruptcy Case, Up To July

$7.5 million spent on fees in the Diamond Comic Distributor chapter 11 bankruptcy case, up to July this year

Diamond Comic Distributors Inc., the debtors in the Diamond Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, have been filing records of payments they have made in the bankruptcy from the beginning of the year up to the end of July.

In that period, they paid financial services company Raymond James Financial $459,831, financial service company Getzler Henrich & Associates $2,050,683, lead counsel Saul Ewing a total of $2,014,068, special counsel Stephenson Harwood dealing with the UK side of things at $99,855 (though they hadn't paid it yet) and Omni Agent Solutions who have been providing court transcript and filing release, which has ensured Bleeding Cool has been able to report as much as we have, $533,184. Stanton Public Relations has billed an additional $24,048. Add it all up, and that's a whopping $5,057,766

But there are other legal bills to be considered too, with Tydings & Rosenberg, as local counsel, for the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors for Services from April through June, filing for $116,744.50 and $1,550 expenses. Then there's the Berkeley Research Group, as Financial Advisor for the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors for the same period for $419,796.50. And Lowenstein Sandler, co-counsel for the Unsecured Creditors for $715,141.50 and $6,885.88 expenses.

Add it all up since the beginning, and that's around $7,584,079 up to the end of July. Add on the costs paid by the comic book publishers, individually or part of the Ad Hoc Committee of Consignment Group, and that's likely getting a lot closer to ten million dollars.

You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!