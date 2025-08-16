Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, AfterShock, Black Mask Studios, Comics, Comics Publishers, Fantagraphics, Image, Oni Press, Titan, Vault | Tagged: Ad Hoc, diamond
Has Image Settled With Diamond Over Plans To Liquidate All The Comics?
Has Image Comics settled with the bankrupt Diamond Comic Distributors over plans to liquidate all their comics?
Today and yesterday, I spent most of the day reading Diamond Comic Distributors' Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings. You know the story, or you can catch up with the list of previous stories at the bottom. But Diamond, the biggest distributor in comic book history, went bankrupt, the company sold Diamond to Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop to pay off its debts, but it only went so far. Diamond Comic Distributors Inc., the debtors in the bankruptcy, the bit that Ad Populum didn't buy, still owes JPMorgan Chase millions for the bankruptcy funding. So Diamond has filed to liquidate the millions of dollars of comics, toys, games, and merch that they keep in their warehouses for distribution purposes, but they are still owned by the companies that allowed Diamond to warehouse them. That money would then be used to pay off the banks. Naturally, the publishers in question are not happy with this news at all.
Diamond settles with Image Comics?
In July, Bleeding Cool covered Image Comics filed paperwork against this, which stated "the Motion is a brazen attempt by the Debtors to misappropriate Image's inventory, which Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc… holds as Image's agent. For months the Debtors refused to engage in meaningful discussions with Image regarding return of the Image inventory Diamond holds (or even to provide contractually required reporting of Diamond's postpetition sales of that inventory) on the pretext that Image needed to wait and see… without warning (and without even first moving to reject the Agreement), the Debtors filed the Motion seeking to sell Image's inventory in a fire sale auction (most likely to Sparkle Pop for pennies on the dollar… and use the proceeds to pay their creditors (presumably the Debtors' pre-petition secured lender turned DIP lender, JPMorgan Chase, since its loan has yet to be fully repaid). This Court should not countenance such flagrant circumvention… and outrageous violation of Diamond's fiduciary duties to Image."
They also added "Beginning in 2023 through the middle of 2024, Image directed Diamond to transfer possession of much of the Image inventory then held by Diamond to Lunar. Yet Diamond failed to transfer a large portion of that inventory without explanation. Of the total $2,909,486.23 worth of Image inventory left at Diamond today, $1,231,783.92 (~42%) is inventory that Diamond failed to transfer to Lunar's possession per Image's direction. Diamond wrongfully remains in possession of that inventory."
But in new filings, there seems to have been a change of heart, at least with regard to Image Comics. Diamond has been opposing motions filed by Humanoids, the Ad Hoc Committee of Consignors, the Game Manufacturers Association, the Consignment Group, and Cryptozoic Entertainment, all representing dozens of comic book publishers and game manufacturers, to stop, challenge or delay any such liquidation. And there is a big hearing about it all planned for this Monday, the 18th of August. However, Diamond states that they have "reached a resolution in principle with respect to the objection filed by Image Comics… and therefore do not address Image's objection in this Reply."
So Diamond settled with Image Comics ahead of the hearing, but not the other publishers? It seems that way. What deal did they get?
Banks say wait your turn…
Unsurprisingly, JPMorgan Chase has filed to say that that court should be "overruling each of the Consignment Vendors' Objections to the Consignment Sale Motion and that it "contends that, because the Consignment Vendors failed to file UCC-1 financing statements, they are relegated to the status of general unsecured creditors."
So basically, all the publishers have to accept their stock being liquidated, paying off the banks, and maybe, just maybe, if there's anything left over, settle for that. The publishers would rather have their stock back. However, it seems that the Unsecured Creditors Committee, headed by Titan Books and Simon & Schuster, also oppose the Ad Hoc Committee's attempts to delay any such sale. They may not have stock being held on consignment like the others, and see it as a way to claw back something from the procedures.
Divide and conquer, isn't that the way? The Ad Hoc Committee of Consignors is made up of Ablaze, American Mythology Productions, Avatar Press, Battle Quest Comics, Action Lab, Drawn & Quarterly, Fantagraphics, Green Ronin, Hermes Press, Living the Line, Paizo, Udon and Zenescope, the Game Manufacturers Association made up of Skyscraper Studios, Roll for Combat, and Liminal Esports, aka Snowbright Studio, and the Consignment Group made up of Dynamite Entertainment, Aspen, Black Mask, Dstlry, Heavy Metal, Magnetic, Massive, Oni, Panini UK, Alien Books, Graphic Mundi, Titan and Vault. Two days to go…
You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…
- On the announcement of Chapter 11 on the 14th of January, Diamond started a 13-week bankruptcy process run by financial firm Raymond James, got financing to operate, and announced an auction for its assets.
- Those assets included Diamond Comic Distribution, Alliance Gaming Distribution, Diamond Select Toys, CGA and Diamond UK
- Universal Distribution was named the Stalking Horse bidder for Alliance Games and Diamond UK, which required a purchase commitment of thirty-nine million dollars, but with certain discounts and privileges for taking that position.
- The auction took place, and it went late. There was food and breakfast billed for.
- And Alliance Entertainment, or AENT, was named the top bidder for the assets of $72,245,000, though not for Diamond UK. This was widely announced, including by Diamond themselves.
- Then we learned that a joint bid by Universal Distribution and Ad Populum came second and was named the back-up bid, with a bid of $69,130,000. With Universal getting Alliance Gaming and Diamond UK, and Ad Populum getting Diamond Comics, Diamond Select Toys and everything else. Basic Fun was third with fifty million.
- Bruce Ogilvie, AENT chairman, was invited onto a podcast with comic book retailers Dennis Barger and Jesse James after, apparently, watching my performance on the Beyond Wednesdays podcast in which he talked about AENT and Diamond.
- A court hearing with the Honorable Judge Rice in Courtroom 9-D at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland at 10 am was intended to ensure the legality of the bid and the process.
- But instead, over that weekend, the debtors declared that they had chosen the back-up bid from Universal and Ad Populum instead of AENT, despite AENT having bid more. No reason was given.Diamond's Dick Move: the
- AENT filed a lawsuit regarding this decision.
- It took the bankruptcy court to reverse that decision and state that AENT, with the higher bid, had won, though they would have to withdraw their lawsuit.
- AENT has terminated their winning bid and purchase.
- Universal Distribution and Ad Populum were back in the running
- Diamond declared "business as usual" but the courts threatened Chapter 7 over late paperwork.
- AENT sued Diamond, claiming fraud
- Diamond says it's all in hand and went back to court, wanting to be owned by Universal and Ad Populum.
- Sale of Diamond to Universal and Ad Populum was approved by the courts.
- Though Ad Populum paid more than we thought.
- Podcast blamed/credited with the current state of affairs
- Diamond tells Skyrush to stop claiming they won CGA.
- As part of court filings, Diamond released details for every comic store on account.
- We have some finality.
- Ad Populum and Universal Distribution officially acquire Diamond and related assets.
- The layoffs have begun.
- And continue.
- Diamond Select Toys has closed
- Diamond try and reassure retailers over ComicSuite
- Courts withdraw Chapter 7 bankruptcy threat
- We look at the future of Diamond Previews again
- PRH pulls out of Diamond entirely
- Well, not entirely, the UK can stay.
- Hermes Press says Diamond doesn't want to distribute their comics anymore… or anyone's.
- But Diamond pushes back on that, as they publish a new Previews.
- And they assure comic book stores that everything is going to be fine. Honest.
- Then send a letter to publishers which looks like it isn't
- Now they are looking for more money and longer to pay it back.
- Dynamite would like half a million now, please.
- Udon and Manga Classic have now cancelled all Diamond orders.
- Then so did Drem Productions
- And PRH starts to close their special retailer joining offer
- Diamond gets a fourth wave of funding and deadlines.
- Philbo Distribution launches.
- Alliance Entertainment hire seven senior Diamond staffers.
- Universal Distribution rumoured to be hiring Diamond staffers to enter the US market.
- Massive Distribution expands within Lunar
- Diamond has cancelled all their PRH orders.
- There are problems with Ad Populum's first payments to comics publishers
- Ad Populum sues AENT alleging breaches of confidentiality and staff poaching.
- Ad Populum still ghosting publishers.
- Bankruptcy timeline revealed it began in July 2024
- Diamond ends cash on delivery sales
- Hermes Press hires Steve Leaf
- Diamond responds to Dynamite
- Diamond closes No Cost Orders, sends out reminder emails to comic book stores
- Boom Studios makes layoffs.
- Zenescope pulls out of Diamond.
- AENT Says Diamond Claim They Poached Staff "Fails As A Matter Of Law"
- It's Claimed New Diamond Owner Said He's "Playing Chicken With Idiots"
- Mike Schimmel Talks, Under Oath, About The Diamond Comics Firings
- Dynamite jumps to Lunar Distribution
- Diamond takes Previews digital only
- Universal Distribution to distribute in the USA as well as Canada, starting with DC Comics
- Conflicting Statements Over Diamond, AENT And Ad Populum Lawsuits
- This Week, There Are Only Five Comics On Diamond's FOC
- Robert Gorin, Chief Restructuring Officer Of Diamond Comics, And Geek
- Titan Has Not Received Payments From Diamond Comics, Stops Supplying
- Fantagraphics Says That Diamond Is Holding Their Comics Hostage
- Kathy Govier, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Out At Diamond
- Confirmed, AENT Tried To Buy Diamond In October To Avoid Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Pulls Their Comics Out From Diamond Comic Distributors
- Diamond Moves To Liquidate All Consigned Comics "Held Hostage"
- FairSquare Graphics Calls Diamond "Thieves & Bandits", Brings Receipts
- Ultimate Comics Chain Refuses To Buy Diamond Liquidation Stock
- This One Trick Means Bandai Get Their Pokémon Cards Back From Diamond?
- Dren Productions Want To Know If Diamond Shipped Their Recent Comics?
- Publishers Have 3 Weeks To Object To Diamond Comics' Liquidation Plans
- Emily Botica, Vice President At Diamond Comics, Is Leaving Next Week
- SDCC Gossip: What's Happening With Diamond At San Diego Comic-Con?
- Universal To Offer DC Comics To US Retailers At Same Lunar Discount
- Comic Publishers To File Paperwork Against Diamond Comics This Week
- Diamond Pulls Its Pullbox And Cancels Its ComicSuite For Comic Shops
- The Exit Interviews Of Diamond Comic Distributor Staff In Full
- Andrew Aiello, Tom Derby & Ben Davis Buy CGA After Diamond Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Owed A Million By Diamond, Can't Make Payroll Next Week
- Ad Populum Can't Yet Deal Directly with Diamond Consignment Vendors
- As Court Denies Dynamite Over Diamond, Comic Creators Rally Round
- Paizo speaks out about their Diamond troubles
- TwoMorrows Legally Objects To Diamond Bankruptcy Liquidation Of Stock
- Graphitti Designs & Magma Comix File Legal Paperwork Against Diamond
- Dynamite, Fantagraphics, Drawn & Quarterly Team Up Against Diamond
- Sealed Transcripts Over The Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Auction, Opened
- Diamond's Reason To Reject Alliance Entertainment Was Down To One Hour
- AENT Claims "The Fix was Definitely in" on Diamond Bankruptcy Auction
- Diamond Comics Was Already Looking For A New Buyer Back In 2023
- Mad Cave Studios makes layoffs
- Dynamite Signs With Simon & Schuster For Bookstore Comics Distribution
- Avatar Press Joins Anti-Diamond Liquidation Publisher Coalition
- Bankruptcy Court Moves Diamond Hearings Till After San Diego Comic-Con
- Image Says Diamond's Goal Is "Stealing" $3,000,000 of Comics From Them
- JPMorgan Chase Reminds Diamond Comics As To Who Gets The Money
- Universal Makes DC Comics Available To US Shops Via Alliance Gaming
- Diamond Comics Sells Diamond UK For Over $2 Million To… Diamond UK
- How A Podcast "Created A Lot Of Problems" For Diamond Bankruptcy
- Diamond Comic Distributors More Than Doubles Its Shipping Prices
- The Empty Spaces Of Diamond And Dsltry At San Diego Comic-Con
- Alliance Claims Diamond Bankruptcy Auction "Rigged From The Beginning"
- Publishers Don't Know Who's Selling The Comics Coming Out of Diamond
- Remember, Remember, The 18th Of August For Diamond Comics Bankruptcy
- Overstreet Comics Price Guide Delayed Six Months by Diamond Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Fundraising Humble Bundle Last Day – $1600 Of Comics For $16
- Comic Book Publishers Vs Diamond… And What's Up With Steve Geppi?
- Diamond Comics Was Losing $1.3 Million Dollars A Week This April Alone
- Publishers Whose Diamond Liquidation Objections Are Not Being Heard
- The Human Fly's IPI Comics of Australia Pulls Out Of Diamond As Well
- Ad Hoc Publishers Cite Precedents in Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Battle
- Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Hearing On August 18th, Calls Witnesses