Dark Horse Joins The Consignment Group Filing Against Diamond Comics

Dark Horse joins the Consignment Group of publishers filing against Diamond Comics liquidation plans in bankruptcy case

The Diamond Comic Distributors Chapter 11 bankruptcy case is kicking off its big hearing for the 18th of September right now in Baltimore's bankruptcy courts. And as we wait to hear how long this will go on for, filings reveal that Dark Horse Comics has joined the Consignment Group of comic book publishers objecting to the recent plans of the Diamond Comics debtors to sell the stock owned by publishers on consignment to raise money to pay off the bank loans – and not the publishers. And as a result, The Consignment Group has amended their exhibit list to include "All documents reflecting contract terms between Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., and Dark Horse Comics, LLC". Sadly, not bringing Hellboy, Marv or Groo the Wanderer to court to fight their case.

That now makes The Consignment Group, made up of Dark Horse Comics, Dynamite Entertainment, Aspen, Black Mask, Dstlry, Heavy Metal, Magnetic, Massive, Oni, Panini UK, Alien Books, Graphic Mundi, Titan and Vault. Another group, the Ad Hoc Committee, is made up of Ablaze, American Mythology Productions, Avatar Press, Battle Quest Comics, Action Lab, Drawn & Quarterly, Fantagraphics, Green Ronin, Hermes Press, Living the Line, Paizo, Udon and Zenescope. There is also the Game Manufacturers Association, made up of Skyscraper Studios, Roll for Combat, and Liminal Esports, aka Snowbright Studio. And individually, legally represented Image Comics, who has already seemed to settle its own issues with Diamond over the liquidation plans, rather than seeking solidarity with other publishers. Other smaller publishers who originally filed themselves have been disqualified for not having qualified Maryland legal representation. Much more to come as the court case plays out. You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

