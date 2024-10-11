Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, newlitg

Absolute Batman Selling Out In The Daily LITG 11th of October 2024

Absolute Batman selling out in stores was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary Absolute Batman #1 quickly sold out, becoming a hot topic in comic stores and online.

Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta collaborate on Absolute Batman for a two-year run.

Bleeding Cool highlights The Daily LITG's most-read stories on pop culture and comics.

Trans Superboy and Wolverine updates also grab attention in the comic community.

Absolute Batman selling out in stores was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

The ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday:

And a few more comic book stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Trans Superboy

LITG two years ago, Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics

LITG three years ago: The Lenny Henry Show

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, He-Men and The Boys

LITG five years ago, Stan Lee was celebrated

But selling it was fireable.

LITG six years ago, Superman was killing Batman

And Immortal Hulk was working itself out.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Colin McMahon, owner of Pittsburgh Comics

owner of Pittsburgh Comics Wonder Woman and Secret Files editor and Teen Titans Go writer Ivan Cohen

Cartoonist Jim Woodring

Letterer and colourist Kathryn Meyer

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Absolute Batman, Absolute Batman, Absolute Batman, Absolute Batman, Absolute Batman,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!